Downtown’s Vast Expansion

Where is San Francisco’s Downtown? It used to mean the highrise office buildings in the Financial District. Battles over highrise development in the 1980’s defined San Francisco politics. It was “Downtown vs. Neighborhoods;” the latter side rallied against the city’s “Manhattinization.”

But downtown is no longer the city’s villain. To the contrary, most voters share Mayor Lurie’s view that the city’s “Comeback” depends on increasing downtown revenue. That’s why the mayor created the San Francisco Downtown Development Corporation (SFDCC) as a vehicle for private philanthropy to boost downtown.

But promoting Downtown’s comeback has led many to vastly expand the area’s borders. Consider this story last week in the San Francisco Business Times: “Rubicon Point Partners buys downtown S.F. apartment building for nearly $100 million.”

The building was at 1699 Market Street. It’s photo caption said it was in the Hayes Valley neighborhood.

Has Upper Market (where the building could also be located) and Hayes Valley become part of Downtown? Of course not. But it’s not the first time that properties in Mid-Market were identified as part of downtown. Stories on the San Francisco Centre at 5th and Market routinely refer the Mid-Market site as a “downtown mall.”

Also last week the San Francisco Chronicle reported, “Downtown S.F.’s other stalled megaproject may be poised for a reset, and a new owner.” Where was this “downtown” project? 30 Van Ness. The story noted the site “sits a block over from X Corp.’s (formerly Twitter) abandoned headquarters on the edge of Mid-Market and within walking distance of City Hall.”

30 Van Ness is nowhere near downtown but the Chronicle headline writer put it there anyway. Downtown interests are desperate to find signs of recovery in the area.

“Downtown” Excludes the Tenderloin

While Hayes Valley, Upper Market, and Mid-Market have been described as part of Downtown, I’ve yet to see a story that places the Tenderloin in Downtown. This matters a lot, because the Tenderloin is not included in the funding available from the SFDCC.

From 1907-1981 the Tenderloin’s zoning was the same as downtown’s: C(3)(G). That zoning allowed highrise office and tourist development. The historic effort to downzone the Tenderloin, which I chronicle in my book on the Tenderloin, began in 1981. The new zoning became final in 1985. Those supporting the rezoning never thought the Tenderloin was part of downtown. But for the prior 74 years the city’s leaders did.

I also discovered in researching my book that the Tenderloin’s cable cars were eliminated in the 1950’s because Mayor Christopher thought they slowed traffic to downtown. He also converted the Tenderloin’s main streets into one-way highways. All to expedite downtown access.

Both changes sought to boost Downtown at the Tenderloin’s expense. Removing cable cars reduced access to the community. Cars speeding through the neighborhood put residents at risk (it took over a decade to get two-way streets restored on Ellis and Eddy, but the 1950’s conversion to one-way streets happened immediately).

The Tenderloin’s future was sacrificed to revive downtown. Shouldn’t the SFDCC help make up for this by opening its funding to the Tenderloin?

Mid-Market In, Tenderloin Out

Mid-Market is included in the SFDCC. This likely explains why media often identifies Mid-Market as part of downtown. Or part of Union Square. Yet key blocks of Mid-Market from Jones to Mason include buildings whose backs are in the Tenderloin. And Mid-Market has always been an historic neighborhood whose rich history is separate from downtown.

Nevertheless, Mid-Market is in and the Tenderloin has been left out. But the economic logic behind this distinction falls short.

The Golden Gate Theater is in the Tenderloin. Shouldn’t the SFDCC be able to invest in revitalizing the theater site in all directions?

The same goes for the areas adjacent to the Tenderloin’s historic Hibernia Bank. Converted to an events center, revitalizing areas near the Hibernia is a smart SFDCC investment.

Historically, people attending movies and theater in Mid-Market ate and drank in the Tenderloin before and after shows. If the city goes forward with plans to make Mid-Market and parts of the Tenderloin a Theater District, doesn’t it make sense for the SFDCC to invest in helping this new district succeed?

Open to Including Tenderloin?

I’ve heard multiple reports that efforts to convince the SFDCC to include the Tenderloin are finding support. Whether this happens remains unclear.

But I hope those involved in this process see the big picture. The Tenderloin never regained the economic power it had prior to the street changes in the 1950’s designed to help downtown. The neighborhood remains starved for investment.

Money spent in the Tenderloin will make a visible impact. By investing in the Tenderloin the SFDCC can correct an historical wrong while helping revive an ethnically-diverse working-class neighborhood with 3000 kids.