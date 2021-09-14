Hip Hop Minister Finds A Way To Stop Bullets In The Hood

by on

I walked out of church one Sunday afternoon and saw something which would change the course of my entire life. Underneath a black rubber coroner’s tarp lay the form of a man, the toes of his nubuck blue Timberland boots sticking up skyward. While we had been singing and shouting inside the church building, he was pleading for his very life in the parking lot. I can still see the faces of the community members as they stand before me, distilled in time, staring open mouthed at the dead man’s bullet riddled corpse.

I had not long graduated from seminary on that particular day. Incidents like this one changed the kind of minister I would become. Instead of pastoring a traditional church, I landed a position assisting returning citizens in East Oakland as they sought to reintegrate into society. From there, I went on to serve the Tenderloin for 16 years, first as a case manager at Glide Church and later as the Interim Minister of Compassionate Care at that church.

Over the years, I was given awards by MISSSEY (Motivating, Inspiring and Serving, Sexually Exploited Youth), Love Never Fails (a human trafficking victim support group) and the Adamika Village Stop Killing Our Kids Movement. I have been also honored by the Oakland City Council with a citation for my work in healing street level violence in the city. Today, I am a founding board member and a care manager, serving Oakland through the noted grassroots organization, Homies Empowerment.

As the level of homicides in Oakland began to top last year’s numbers by 41 percent, I began searching for ways to reach young people who might be in danger of either committing homicide or being victimized by it. One day, a thought hit me. What is the medium which possesses a truly, dynamic influence on inner city youth? The answer, of course, is hip-hop.

As a young man living in New York City, I became involved in the hip-hop movement. In the early days of hip hop, I recorded under the name, “Incredible Mr. Freeze.” Today, I record under the name, OG Rev. Earlier this year, I recorded a song called, “Hip-Hop Rebel” which featured Bay Area icon, Mistah Fab.

To address the issue of homicide, I went into the studio with producer Moya Gotham to create a track which would be called, “When You Squeeze That Trigger.” The beat was fire. The biggest hurdle would be finding a feature artist to appear on the song who would radiate the kind of street cred needed to capture the attention of the song’s intended audience.

I reached out to Sadat X of the groundbreaking hip-hop group, Brand Nubian. Sadat X is one of the most respected figures in the rap genre, having recorded with artists like Common and the WuTang Clan. Who can forget the Notorious BIG’s raucous street anthem: “Come On” which featured Sadat X? I was beyond thrilled when his management team wrote back to me and said that he wanted to do the song. Recently, both the video and the single, “When You Squeeze That Trigger” were released.

Putting the music out into the universe was only the beginning. Now, here’s your part. If you could talk someone out of firing a gun at the next Harriet Tubman, Cesar Chavez or Malcolm X would you do it?

Here’s how you can make a difference. Go to YouTube. Look up “OG Rev.” Look at the video, “When You Squeeze That Trigger.” Leave a comment. Share the video. Subscribe to the channel. The small investment of your time will make a difference. You might be the person to push this video in front of the eyes of someone on the precipice of pulling the trigger. Click the link below. Change the world.

Reverend Harry Williams is a Bay Area activist/minister, an author and a hip-hop pioneer. Find out more by accessing: www.theogrev.com