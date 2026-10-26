Has Oakland Turned the Corner?

Lee Leads Oakland’s Comeback

Oakland has faced tough times since Covid. A city on the rise suddenly went in reverse. Investment dried up, crime rose, and popular areas like Lake Merritt filled with the unhoused.

Voters made matters worse in the November 2024 election. The inexperienced Sheng Thao was elected mayor. Alameda County voters doubled down on Oakland’s mistake by bypassing a career prosecutor to elect Pamela Price as District Attorney.

Chaos on the streets soon followed.

But Oakland appears to have turned its fortunes around.

In a new poll for the Oakland Chamber of Commerce, 46% of respondents believed the city is on the right track. Only 36% felt it was on the wrong track. That’s the city’s first positive right-wrong survey since 2017. The poll was released as Sheng Thao’s federal corruption trial proceeded in Oakland’s federal court. Both Sheng Thao and Pamela Price were recalled by voters.

Here are the full results of the annual Oakland Pulse Survey.

Barbara Lee’s Steady Hand

Major credit for Oakland’s turnaround goes to Mayor Barbara Lee.

I did not think Lee would be a good mayor. Her lack of executive experience and taking office at age 79 did not seem a good fit for the mayor’s job. I saw a parallel with the failed mayoral tenure of Lee’s mentor, Ron Dellums. Dellums was a longtime progressive legislator who proved unable to handle an executive role.

But Lee did what Sheng Thao should have done: she let people who knew what they were doing perform their jobs. She also moved to break up encampments, which has reduced street homelessness by an estimated 30%.

Lee faces an election next week where she will win in a landslide. Voters see her as a successful mayor.

Lee is now 80. I have heard no reports that her age or prior lack of executive experience is negatively impacting her performance.

Signs of Progress

Remember when news about Oakland primarily involved car and business break-ins? And sidewalk robberies even in upscale neighborhoods like Rockridge?

Those days are gone. While business break-ins still occur, it’s nowhere near the scale of the Covid years.

Oakland’s downturn saw housing developers leave the city. Now the big housing stories out of Oakland involve neighborhood opposition to large projects.

Oakland’s rental market has also bounced back. San Francisco workers were moving to Oakland to get better rental deals before Covid but the pandemic halted that trend. But San Francisco’s rising unaffordability has again boosted Oakland’s rental market.

A lot of quality restaurants closed during Oakland’s downturn. Now we are just as likely to read about Oakland restaurant openings than closings.

Polls show overwhelming support for Measure EE on the November ballot. This “strong mayor” measure professionalizes Oakland city government.

Like former mayor Jerry Brown’s similarly named ballot measure, Measure EE still leaves Oakland’s mayor with a lot less power than mayors hold in other major cities. But it will help.

Some may question some of the poll findings. For example, over 70% of respondents said they would support a modest tax increase to pay for public services. This poll may reflect an unusually progressive pool.

But the overall message is clear. The strongly positive responses on recommending Oakland as a place to live and visit are encouraging. It sharply contrasts with what we were hearing only two years ago.

Ongoing Challenges

Oakland still faces economic challenges. Financial questions surround Oakland schools. As in San Francisco, stories about proposed housing projects are not followed with actual construction. Oakland’s tourist industry took a big hit during Covid and has not fully come back.

The cost of living in Oakland remains high. Tenants and homeowners forced to pay more than half their incomes for housing have less money available for dining and otherwise supporting local businesses.

Oakland also faces the unfair stigma of being described as a city that lost three professional sports teams. As if selfish profit-driven relocation decisions by the Davis and Fisher ownership groups were the city’s fault. San Francisco was the Warriors original Bay Area home; when they moved to the East Bay they were renamed the Golden State, not Oakland, Warriors.

Oakland’s biggest challenge involves Regional Measure RTM. It imposes a 0.5% sales tax increase in five counties to fund public transportation. Both AC Transit and BART are impacted.

I don’t see RTM losing. But a defeat would be catastrophic for Oakland. If Oakland residents can no longer use BART to get to their San Francisco jobs, they are unlikely to keep living in Oakland.

On the positive side, a more financially healthy BART will make Oakland even more attractive for residents and visitors. RTM’s victory will continue Oakland’s momentum

The Big Picture? Oakland is back. As San Francisco’s Mayor Lurie constantly promotes his city’s “Comeback,” Oakland has its own comeback story to tell..