(From top left) Scott Colom, Gina Hinajosa, anti-ICE protest in MN, Lula, Zohran Mamdani

A Year Favoring Resistance and Change

Supporters of democracy and social justice have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. The national mood has shifted from despair to hope and even joy with the November 3 elections. Voters strongly backed anti-ICE activists mobilizing against the illegal deportation and cruel mistreatment of hard-working immigrants and their allies.

The drive against authoritarianism also prevailed internationally. Historic victories by pro-democratic forces in Brazil and Hungary defied pundits predictions.

Here are ten activist/political heroes to be thankful for.

Scott Colom

Scott Colom’s election as Mississippi’s first Black Senator since Reconstruction was arguably the most inspiring election victory of 2026. Few outside the state saw it coming.

I learned about Colom’s race after seeing a video of his opponent explaining why price increases weren’t a big deal because people could get protein from foods other than meat. After a conservative media outlet asked the Senator to clarify her response, she repeated it. Telling Mississippi voters they should seek alternatives to meat is not a winning political strategy.

Colom ended his campaign with an ad showing Medgar Evans’ house. He described how Medgar Evers was murdered there in 1963 because he sought the right to vote. Colom brought all of America’s troubled racial history into his campaign and offered a positive outcome.

The deep South has long been controlled by the party of white supremacy. Colom has opened new possibilities for Mississippi and the entire nation.

Gina Hinojosa

When the early returns from Texas showed governor candidate Gina Hinojosa nearly matching the totals of senate candidate James Talarico, it foresaw a dramatic transformation of Texas politics. Whereas a Talarico victory would be viewed as a referendum on an unpopular opponent, defeating incumbent Governor Greg Abbott would send a broader message.

Most saw Gina Hinojosa as following Beto O’Rourke’s model of inspiring voters while falling short of victory. Few foresaw her becoming the state’s first Latina Governor. Those early returns reflected not only a Hinojosa victory but a Democratic sweep of all state offices.

A new future for long suffering Texans awaits.

Anti-ICE Activists

The year began with ICE’s January 7 murder of Renée Good in Minneapolis. While protesting against Good’s killing, nurse Alex Jeffrey Pretti was also murdered. Minneapolis became the epicenter of soaring nationwide resistance to ICE activities.

Anti-ICE activists inspired the nation. They showed that people could resist inhumane and illegal conduct by government officials. They also highlighted government behavior more associated with brutal dictatorships than with democracies. Opposition to authoritarianism was a major reason voters made their choices on November 3.

Stacey Abrams

Seven of Georgia’s top eight state executive offices will be held by Black women. Keisha Lance Bottoms will be the state’s first Black governor.

How did this happen? Many credit Stacey Abrams. Abrams’s created the New Georgia Project in 2013 to increase Black voter registration and turnout. Abrams’ own campaigns to become Georgia’s first Black governor fell short due to relentless and well-funded personal attacks. But she paved the way for others.

She will go down in history as a key architect of Georgia’s racially diverse future.

Zohran Mamdani

New York City’s Mayor Mamdani is really politically smart. His must-watch videos reflect this. They show Mamdani as a politician who walks the talk and who knows how to get things done.

Former progressive NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio showed that you can’t run NYC with good policies alone. You also have to know how to get the media on your side and to show everyday people you care about them.

Mamdani has done just that. His first year as mayor has been a huge success. His popularity approaches 70%. He has proven an inspiring leader and a model for progressive leadership in other cities.

Nithya Raman

I was excited to hear that Raman had decided at the last minute to challenge Mayor Karen Bass. It was not an easy decision. Raman’s progressive council allies had already endorsed Bass, as had nearly the city’s entire progressive/labor leadership.

Yet Raman saw an opening. She recognized, as many of us did, that Los Angeles voters wanted a change. She was willing to alienate the city’s traditional political leadership to give voters a chance to move the city in a new direction.

A more pro-housing direction. Her election was the biggest YIMBY victory of 2026.

Raman’s willingness to follow her own instincts rather than defer to traditional political power brokers offers an exciting future for Los Angeles. The city hosts the 2028 Olympics. Raman has a chance to impress the world about what is happening in LA.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

Known as Lula, in 2026 he saved Brazil’s democracy by defeating an authoritarian Trump ally. I’ve been a fan since he began his first term in 2003. I even traveled to Brazil to see life under Lula firsthand.

Lula’s life story seems impossible to believe. The prospect for his October election victory also seemed impossible. But Lula’s strength, and what makes him so inspiring, is that he has always connected to the grassroots. He has always governed as a Champion of the People.

Péter Magyar and the Tisza Party

On April 12, 2026 pro-democracy forces ousted Hungary’s authoritarian Prime Minister Orban and his party after 16 years in control. Magyar’s win is a remarkable story. He had to overcome an electoral system seemingly rigged for Orban’s coronation.

The defeat of authoritarian rule in Hungary inspired many Americans to believe that the forces of democracy could prevail in their own country. That proved the backdrop for the November election results.

No Kings Marchers

On March 28, 2026 the third “No Kings” rallies brought together an estimate nine million activists. Over 3100 events were planned in what organizers called “the largest single day protest in U.S. history.”

These “No Kings” events galvanized participants into funneling despair into action. People saw how many others felt as they did and began building on hope.

Phoners, Door Knockers, Organizers

Convincing people to support social and economic justice can be hard work. Most of it done out of the limelight, on the phone, at doorways, and at community and house meetings.

But these efforts, often done by volunteers, are the essence of a thriving democracy. As I say in The Activist’s Handbook, most politicians only make the tough decisions when they are pushed by their constituents. That requires grassroots activism at all levels of government.

Ideally this grassroots activism also occurs in non-election years through ongoing community organizing.

There’s a lot more than ten activists/political heroes who deserve our thanks. I look forward to hearing yours.