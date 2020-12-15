Get Rare Slice of Tenderloin History as Holiday Gift

by on

This holiday season, pick up a copy of The Match Book: Vintage Matchbooks from San Francisco’s Tenderloin, and explore San Francisco history through colorful Tenderloin relics.

In the 1940s, 50s, and 60s, matchbooks were calling cards used to advertise hole-in-the-wall cabarets and greasy spoons in the historic “nightlife capital of the Bay Area.” Now, decades later, they serve as vibrant monuments to the city’s past. Featuring gorgeous, refurbished images of matchbooks from the 1920s through the 1960s, our seminal book on Tenderloin nightlife is a unique window into San Francisco’s untold history.

While the Tenderloin Museum may be temporarily closed, there are many ways you can support the museum and our community at large. Browse our online store for more eclectic goods, or sign up for a revamped membership and gift it to an art and history lover in your life.

Read more about our Tenderloin Ephemera Project here: https://datebook.sfchronicle.com/art-exhibits/through-the-ephemeral-tenderloin-museum-explores-neighborhoods-past

Katie Conry is the Director of the Tenderloin Museum