Funders Don’t Need Opinions on Data Centers—They Need to Fund Opponents

Growing Opposition to Data Centers

Even as opposition to data centers continues to grow every day across the political spectrum and across various cultural divides, many climate funders so far haven’t been able to meet the moment. Perhaps this will change in the run-up to Election Day. I hope some of us can discuss this when we gather in New York later this month during Climate Week.

Many of those in both environmental groups that some of us fund and in tiny local volunteer organizations that perhaps most of us don’t fund oppose data centers outright. Some environmental groups oppose data centers that are powered entirely or in part by gas- and diesel-fired power plants. And some oppose data centers unless they pay significantly more for electricity than residential and commercial consumers, reasoning that this could discourage data center development and therefore fossil fuel consumption to support that development. Of course, many local groups have their own quite legitimate non-climate reasons to oppose development of data centers.

From the perspective of a climate funder, all these positions might have merit. I tend to be most focused on outright opposition and to opposition to any data center that isn’t entirely powered by wind and/or solar.

But climate funders don’t have to choose.

One of the things that I found truly liberating about moving from working for an environmental advocacy organization to a foundation more than 26 years ago was that, as a foundation employee, I realized I had no need to have specific opinions on a myriad of policy issues or strategies. I could (and did) support organizations whose opinions on both policy and strategy differed from one another. Sometimes these differences were small, but sometimes they weren’t.

Since I started working as a funder, I’ve noticed that lots of my colleagues seem to believe that they have to operate as if they work for advocacy organizations—they seem to think they need to have specific positions on just about everything.

But that’s wrong. We have the luxury of being able to support a variety of approaches, see what works, limit or entirely eliminate support for things that don’t seem to work and double down on supporting things that do work. We’re pretty lucky that way.

I’m very sympathetic to grantees and other organizations that channel Nancy Reagan’s perspective on drugs when it comes to data centers—Just say no.

Why? Because it’s a strategy that works.

People who are in government positions, whether in executive or legislative positions or as utility commissioners may feel the need to have far more complicated positions. They may be right. I get it.

Funders don’t have to have complicated positions. Actually, they don’t really need to have specific positions at all.

But many funders love to have complicated positions. They seem to suffer from the delusion that they are policymakers or regulators, rather than people who provide funding to organizers and advocates.

Some of these complicated positions that involve an unfortunate degree of support for data center development seem to be produced by the Silicon Valley Tech Bro culture that many funders imbibe because their funding comes from fortunes accumulated in Silicon Valley. Or they are infected by this culture merely by being located in the Bay Area.

Having a complicated position that doesn’t seem anti-development on a public policy issue is fun. It helps convince some of us that we are smarter than people who have simpler positions. And for many of us who have had fancy educations, it’s very important to keep demonstrating to ourselves and others that we’re very smart. Many of us are also very worried that we might be characterized as irresponsible.

But there’s a lot to be said about simplicity. There’s also a lot to be said about outright opposition. Some number of data centers may or may not be good for the world or good for the United States. I really don’t know what that number might be, although I think it might be very close to zero.

But we’re not the people who get to make decisions like that. And, in fact, there’s no venue for making those decisions on a macro level. Like many other decisions in America, decision-making on data centers is very disbursed. Federal, state and local officials all have roles to play. Some of those roles are very direct, such as a local official who is in charge of making land use decisions. Some are far less direct, such as a utility commissioner who makes decisions regarding electricity rate structures.

There isn’t any venue in America to make macro-level decisions about data centers. There probably will never be any such venue, although I fear that Congress may take action to reduce the efficacy of the National Environmental Policy Act, the Clean Air Act, the Clean Water Act and other statutory requirements in ways that would make it much more difficult for environmental and climate advocates to fight the development of data centers and associated power plants. We’d better watch out for this, especially since this perspective is embraced by some powerful Democrats.

Climate funders should stop thinking that they are Masters of the Universe. They’re not; and never will be. They are, at least potentially, important players in a very large, complicated, messy and often incoherent system of decision making. They should embrace that role.

Part of embracing that role consists of supporting organizations that either entirely oppose data center development or oppose all data center development powered by fossil fuels.

The idea that some portion of data center development can encourage wind and solar development may have some merit, but it’s hardly the only idea related to electricity use associated with data centers that has merit. And maybe it’s just wrong.

We already know that outright opposition to data centers works and limits development of gas- and diesel-powered electricity generation. Why? It’s simple. No data center can mean no power plant. And even when things are a bit more complicated, it’s certainly true that fewer data centers means fewer power plants.

It’s fun for funders to believe that they have the power to control very complicated regulatory decisions that are made by commissions and other government agencies in venues that are deliberately structured to be shielded from significant public influence. But I think that belief is largely a fantasy. We need to help our grantees win fights.

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Larry Shapiro is an independent philanthropic advisor. He works with Gina Kim and Kelsey Wirth at Freedom Watch Media, a communications not-for-profit devoted to protecting democracy. He was previously associate director of RFF, which he joined in 2000. At RFF, he played a leading role in preventing the construction of scores of coal-fired power plants. You can subscribe to his Climb That Hill substack, where this story first appeared, here.