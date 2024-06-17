Will the Next Mayor Finally Close SF’s Drug Markets?

by on

What Will Mayoral Candidates Do?

San Francisco’s open-air drug markets are in their sixth year. They have operated throughout Mayor London Breed’s tenure.

Check out Heather Knight’s October 2018 story describing the Tenderloin and SOMA as the “safe sites for drug dealers.” Or Gavin Newsom saying that October that the city had “people shooting up on streets” and was “too permissive” to street drug use. The New York Times in October 2018 described the Tenderloin’s 300 block of Hyde as hosting “open air drug markets by day and night.”

300 Hyde is still filled with dealers and users. As is 7th and Market, Willow Alley and too many areas to list. The city’s open-air drug markets is inextricably linked to its high downtown vacancies, major retail closures, and weaker than normal tourist market.

Shouldn’t voters consider which mayoral candidate can best address this crisis?

Do they all have a strategy for promptly closing drug markets? If so, what do they propose? Let’s start with the mayor.

Mayor Breed

Mayor Breed outspokenly opposes open-air drug markets. She cites falling crime rates and rising Tenderloin drug arrests as evidence that progress is being made. The mayor praises Chief Scott, whose staffing strategies dictate SFPD’s approach.

But many voters could see the mayor’s record differently. They could interpret rising drug arrests six years into a crisis as a sign of failure. After all, if the mayor hasn’t closed drug markets after six years, voters may ask, why would she do so in another four?

Chief Scott is in his eighth year. He has no clear strategy to finally close open air markets. Or if he has a strategy it has failed.

I saw news reports last week stating that San Francisco’s drug crackdown in the Tenderloin was “producing results.” That was little solace to the tourist hotel owner in the neighborhood who texted me last week saying that “it’s chaos here today.” Dealers and users were around the block from his hotel, deterring business.

The “progress” in the Tenderloin leaves the neighborhood at a level of drug activity that would spawn recall petitions if it persisted in the Richmond, Sunset, Marina, Noe Valley, or other neighborhoods for as long as a month.

“Progress” after nearly six years is the wrong measure of success. Businesses and residents have a right to expect the permanent closure of open drug markets.

I assumed when 2024 began that the mayor would replace Scott so that his failure would not be a burden on her re-election campaign. But he’s still there. Breed’s re-election could give Chief Scott four more years. We’ll know in November whether that’s what voters want.

Mark Farrell

Mark Farrell released his public safety plan when he announced his candidacy. He pledged to fire Chief Scott on “Day One,” citing the terrible problems on city sidewalks. Given the enormous role the Chief plays in determining where and how officers are deployed, focusing on Scott added credibility to Farrell’s plans.

Farrell’s tough sounding approach was music to the ears of members of the Tenderloin Business Coalition when he met with them to discuss his candidacy. Small businesses and property owners are in crisis; they are tired of hearing from the Chief that “progress” is being made while drug users and dealers operate openly.

For voters torn between Breed and Farrell, the candidate’s split over the Chief’s future could prove decisive.

Daniel Lurie

Daniel Lurie also has a plan for closing open-air drug markets. It is very detailed and backed by many activists. Some make fun of Lurie’s claim to be an “outsider” but his plan and other campaign pieces show that his team is connecting to people not currently in the city policy loop.

Will Lurie be tough enough to implement the sustained crackdown on open air drug markets necessary to close them permanently? That’s a question I don’t hear people asking about Farrell but do hear about Lurie. As someone said to me, “he’s such a nice guy who has worked with the unhoused. Will he really be willing have the police arrest people using drugs on sidewalks who refuse shelter or treatment and choose to live on the street?”

Convincing voters that he has the necessary fortitude may be key to Lurie winning this race.

I know well that many candidate plans never happen. It’s a mistake to give them too much credit. But Lurie and Farrell both felt voters were concerned enough about closing open air drug markets to offer a written strategy. That at least says they see closing drug markets as a top priority.

Aaron Peskin

Contrary to what many believe, Aaron Peskin has always had a strong relationship with the SFPD in his district. He has never been “anti-police.” Peskin told the TBC that he would close open air drug markets by providing the consistent enforcement long lacking—and which Chief Scott has failed to provide.

Many feel that Peskin’s relationship with the Coalition on Homelessness will prevent him from closing drug markets. But Peskin has openly stated he breaks from many progressives on police issues. I think he views his crime and public safety positions differently. But it probably makes no difference: Peskin is unlikely to attract votes from those whose priority is electing the candidate most likely to close drug markets.

Ahsha Safai (I’ll do reverse alpha order in next mayor story)

Ahsha Safai led the Board of Supervisors efforts to pass strong legislation mandating beat cops in neighborhoods. When he learned that Chief Scott was not providing beat cops in the Tenderloin neighborhood when the law began in January Safai went out to the station to urge action. He confirmed that the Chief has prevented sufficient officers to close Tenderloin drug markets and pledged to change this if elected mayor.

Safai’s problem is that for all his public safety efforts (he was also the first supervisor to identify the organized nature of retail thefts) many voters only know him as the chief backer of Prop B last March. Prop B, which opponents labeled the “cop tax,” lost heavily.

Safai was the only candidate at the June 12 debate who when asked the one thing he would change in San Francisco said “overdose deaths.” Those eager to close drug markets should give him a closer look.

The SF Democratic Party holds a debate on June 17. Moderators should ask the candidates how they plan to finally close drug markets. Voters deserve to know.