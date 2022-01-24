Florida Speculator uses Ellis Act to Evict 93 Year Old Tenant

by on

Will Assembly Pass AB 854 to Stop This Abuse?

(Editor’s Note: The California Assembly votes Thursday on AB 854, which stops speculators from misusing the Ellis Act to evict vulnerable tenants. These evictions eliminate affordable housing and worsen California’s homeless crisis)



The pending eviction of 93-year-old Maria Gala further illustrates why the Assembly must vote to stop speculator evictions under the Ellis Act.

Maria Gala, a tenant in the Mission for 53 years, is victim of a ruthless speculator rip-off of San Francisco’s affordable housing. A Jacksonville Beach real estate syndicate, led by Carly DaCosta, is using the Ellis Act not to “go out of business” but to “go-in business” to convert rent-controlled apartments into million-dollar ownership units. These evictions further deplete the number of multi-generational Latino families that represent the very fabric and culture of the Mission District and the city.

Maria Gala immigrated from El Salvador in 1968, seeking a better life in America for herself and her three children. She chose the San Francisco Mission District as it was known that immigrants could comfortably live and work in its thriving Latin community. Maria immediately found work as a cook at the Salvadorian restaurant known as Ricky’s Chicky on 24th Street between Harrison and Treat. Maria also worked as a nanny. She worked long hours to save money so that she could bring her three children to San Francisco.

A Wonderful Life in the Mission

In 1970, Maria met Jesus Gala, the man who became her husband. Jesus Gala was then living at 1167 Alabama Street, which was part of a six-unit apartment building, a block away from thriving 24th Street, in the heart of the Mission. Upon getting married, Maria and Jesus made 1167 Alabama Street their home. When Maria had saved enough money, she arranged for her three young children to join her and Jesus in San Francisco.

Maria and her family lived a comfortable life. Their home was walking distance from their jobs, the grocers they frequented and all their medical care providers. Maria’s three children attended St. Peters Catholic School, two blocks away. Maria’s children lived at 1167 Alabama Street until each left for college and started their own homes.

Maria and Jesus Gala happily lived together at 1167 Alabama for many years. Over the years Maria formed close relationships with the other families in the building. Luz Santiago and her son Demetri Scobellitti lived in the apartment below, unit 1169A since the 70’s. Mother and daughter Adriana Gonzalez and Daniela Beltran also lived in unit 1163A for two decades. Maria considers all the tenants in the building as her family.

$4 Million in Eviction Profits



In 2017 Jesus Gala passed away. Following the loss of her husband in 2018 Maria Gala faced a new trauma; an assault upon her home. An out-of-state investor bought the six-unit building at 1163-1169 Alabama Street, with the sole intent of evicting all the long-term tenants, and selling each apartment as a tenancy-in common. Thus, on July 27, 2018 a company which called itself “1163 Alabama DREI, LP” purchased the six-unit apartment building. In March of 2019, less than a year after purchase, the company’s principal Carly DaCosta, began the Ellis eviction.

DaCosta is a Jacksonville Beach, Florida real estate speculator ( DaCosta Real Estate Investments) who saw how California’s Ellis Act offers profits to those evicting longterm tenants and eliminating their rent control homes. DaCosta’s company purchased the six-unit building for $2,000,000 and hopes to sell the entire building post-Ellis for $6,000.000.

That $4 million profit comes at the expense of a 93 year old tenant, multiple Latino families, and the ability of working people to live in high-rent cities.

Democrats Must Back AB 854

Support for evictions for profit are not consistent with the Democratic Party’s stated values. That’s why the California Democratic Party made sure to go on record in support of AB 854.

Democrats hold a super-majority in the Assembly. They can protect tenants across the state from losing their homes by passing AB 854. Thursday’s vote is the last chance for state legislators to pass a tenant protection bill in 2022—and tenants like Maria Gala need the Assembly’s help.

Many Democrats remain undecided on AB 854. They need to hear from constituents that with COVID and rising homelessness, now is a particularly critical time to keep tenants in their homes.

In the bio for DaCosta Real Estate Investments, its principals brag that “[w]e are excited to know that what we do today with [sic] reaps benefits for us each year and in the future, growing our wealth together, so we can all strive to live in alignment with what we truly value in life.” The human carnage of “growing wealth” on the backs of evicted long-term and elderly tenants is ignored in DaCosta’s “living in alignment” calculus.

Stephen Booth is an attorney with the Tenderloin Housing Clinic who represents Maria Gala and the other tenants in the building. THC and the Coalition of Economic Survival are co-sponsors of AB 854.