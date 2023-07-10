Fires In and Around The Tenderloin

by on

Fire on Larch in February, 2023

Is SF Becoming the Wild West?

It was cold and gloomy at the crack of dawn on June 28 in the City By The Bay.

San Francisco residents were just starting their day.

As I was brewing my coffee, I received a frantic call from my friend, Siggi who lives on Larch street between Van Ness and Franklin.

I wrote about her in April:

She said that her apartment building was on fire. She saw thick smoke and a heavy firefighter presence from her apartment window. Her apartment building’s fire alarms went off and her dog went bananas.

This would be the fourth fire on Larch this year.

I told Siggi that I would be coming over her place soon.

When I arrived on Larch, the street was in absolute chaos.

Many residents of the 2 apartment buildings on Larch and Franklin were on the sidewalks in their pajamas, shorts, and suits.

Several of them were very frustrated that they couldn’t enter their garages to get their cars out to go to work.

Fire alarms were blaring. An acrid smell filled the air.

Amanda Jones, a witness on Larch, shared with me and SFPD the photos of the man she caught with his pants down set Hotel Le Nain, 730 Eddy on fire.

Then, the man ran away to Larch. And Ms.Jones followed him to Larch where he set Siggi’s parking garage on fire.

Footage from the building’s CCTV camera

Why did he set a hotel and a parking garage on fire?

Ms. Jones explained it to the SF Standard:

The day after the fire, Siggi’s building CCTV camera footage revealed a woman from the homeless encampment on Larch threw a pipe at and shattered her 2 apartment windows and 2 other apartment windows across the street from hers.

To protect their properties and tenants from ongoing encampment fires, the owners of the 2 apartment buildings on Larch spent $25,000 out of their own pockets on 26 steel horse feeder tanks like the ones along Van Ness I wrote about:

I have never imagined that steel horse feeder tanks that I usually see in ranches have become the newest trend in urban gardening in the City.

Has our City become the Wild West?

On June, 23, there was also a big fire on Leavenworth and O’Farrell in the Tenderloin as reported by CBS:

When I visited the apartment building on July 3, I saw 2 tents in front of the apartment building and 4 tents right across the street with piles of trash on the sidewalks.

Also, there were about 10 drug dealers around the tents across the street from the apartment building.

Nothing has changed much there after the fire according to the residents of the building I talked to while they were walking their dogs.

They continue to live in the fear of the unknown. They fear to become homeless themselves when their building get burned down one of these days.

What do you say to the unchecked actions of someone clearly not making rational decisions that are endangering other people’s lives?

This kind of criminal recklessness is very dangerous and should not be ignored until someone gets hurt.