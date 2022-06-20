Final Reviews from the 21st S.F. DocFest

by on

Who is Ruth Paine? Is she history’s butterfly, someone whose kindness precipitated a national tragedy? Is she the metaphorical key to unlocking a supposed box of ruthless high-level scheming? Or is she a human Rorschach blot who could be any of these things or others undreamed of? The beauty of Max Good’s film “The Assassination And Mrs. Paine” is that its inconclusiveness turns out to be the best approach in recounting Paine’s story.

Ruth Paine is an 85-year-old woman living a quiet life in a retirement community in Northern California. Her providing a place to stay for Marina Oswald and her infamous husband Lee Harvey Oswald made her the subject of Warren Commission interviews. Kennedy assassination conspiracy researchers, on the other hand, suspect the liberal Quaker woman had a far deeper connection to the assassination than her surface do-gooder image suggests.

Good’s both-siderist approach to recounting Paine’s story does justice to this contentious material. Unlike scientific consensus that human activity has altered Earth’s climate in increasingly damaging ways or that vaccinations are an established method of bringing COVID-19 under control, the film allows viewers to see that neither the official account of the Kennedy assassination nor the various conspiracy theories offered as the true account of this high-profile crime has all the answers. The tone of the film seesaws from seeing Paine as an ordinary peacenik and the theorists as projecting more bluster than conclusiveness to raising eyebrows with unexpected details of Paine’s family history and wishing to have heard from Marina Oswald herself.

What the viewer sees of Paine doesn’t suggest a practiced liar. Her interview answers are straightforward, plausible, and free of self-justification or personal white-washing. Hearing of conspiracy theorists who look at Paine’s interviews and make claims that she’s not telling the truth feel more like personal projection rather than verifiable fact.

Indeed, that’s the central problem with the pieces of conspiracy theories heard in the film. They never show they’re more plausible than the far more likely innocent explanation. For example, one conspiracy researcher implies that Paine must Know Something because the Warren Commission asked her over 5,000 questions. Yet it could also be argued that Paine lived with the Oswalds and personally observed their behavior. So she was the best witness to talk about the couple. Lee Harvey Oswald was obviously in no condition to talk about his state of mind while as the alleged assassin’s wife, Marina Oswald would have a personal interest in protecting her late husband as best she could.

One of the more disturbing insights elicited in Good’s film is the idea that believing that a high-level conspiracy resulted in JFK’s death was the first symptom of Americans’ decay of trust in the federal government. How much of that belief came from denying that there are events outside human control or prediction at the time?

Legendary investigative reporter I.F. Stone famously noted that “All governments lie.” The tricky part is knowing what the government is lying about and why. The amateur investigators into the Kennedy assassination seen in Good’s film never seem to reach an agreed upon answer, with causes for alleged governmental lying ranging from expanding US involvement in the Vietnam War to preventing military revenge against the Soviet Union.

That doesn’t mean these researchers’ efforts in studying the assassination are totally without merit. The facts they do dig up make understanding Paine’s involvement in the assassination seem like a high stakes version of Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon with Paine in the Bacon role. For instance, Jack Kennedy was assassinated by a shot fired from the Texas School Book Depository, which overlooked his parade route. Oswald had gotten the job at the Depository fairly recently thanks to a personal referral. The referral was obtained by Paine from one of her friends.

Indeed, the big challenge in watching Good’s film to the end is not overreacting to the flood of information the researchers dig up. How much of what they discover is actually relevant and how much would have been an intriguing historical tidbit in other circumstances? Yes, Ruth Paine had vacationed on Naushon Island, a private island owned by the Forbes family (the ones that published Forbes Magazine), because her husband Michael Paine was a Forbes relative. But just because spy Mary Bancroft and her lover CIA Director Allen Dulles also vacationed on Naushon doesn’t necessarily mean Paine met with them to plan an aspect of the Kennedy assassination or even to receive instructions about her alleged role in the murder.

Good, to his credit, doesn’t handwave away the new information he encounters. But his questioning of Paine never veers into either aggressive challenges or softball queries with easy escapes tossed into the wording.

Isn’t “The Assassination And Mrs. Paine”’s refusal to draw its own conclusions about the Kennedy assassination a weakness of the film? Given how that traumatic cultural event has gone from shared reality to a plethora of individual interpretations, Good’s stance becomes an unfortunately logical reaction to human nature.

***

If the average Bay Area viewer seesaws between nausea and anger while watching Centerpiece Film “In The Bones,” that reaction is definitely not the fault of the directors. For local filmmaker Kelly Duane de la Vega and Zandashe Brown’s camera merely chronicles without illusion everyday life in present-day Mississippi. On the other hand, if legendary writer William Faulkner is right in saying understanding life in Mississippi is key to understanding America, then the portrait of the country captured by de la Vega and Brown’s camera is a noticeably unflattering one.

As opening titles reveal, Mississippi is the U.S. state that epitomizes what is meant by a patriarchal society. In 2016, this state had the highest female poverty rate and the highest female mortality rate. It also had an incredibly low level of female representation in the state’s government

Two scenes capture a sense of just how early this indoctrination in the mores of the patriarchy is started. A 12-year-old boy of one of the film’s subjects already muses on starting a family and avoiding committing acts of domestic violence. The boy’s pastor already teaches him that his piety to God comes first and child-rearing is woman’s work.

Meanwhile, that boy’s 3-year-old sister is already being entered in a child beauty pageant. Such an action is not considered unusual, as another pageant contestant is just a 1-year-old. The grand prize of a college scholarship would enable that 3-year-old child to afford a better education in the future. Yet the sharp-eyed viewer cannot help but notice that the pageant essentially amounts to artificially-created low-level strife over deliberately scarce resources. Nor does the sight of a 7-year-old girl wearing expertly applied lipstick and a dress which completely bares her shoulders dispel the sense of little girls already being groomed to accept being sexualized by men.

The life of Branissa Stroud, the mother of the budding sexist and the pageant contestant, seems to be the end result of this patriarchal indoctrination. She never made it to college and she’s already raising three biological kids and two foster kids. There are no adult menfolk in the Stroud home. “Gran,” aka Brandy LaFontaine, is Branissa’s mother and helps run the home. Disturbingly, Gran appears to be in her 40s.

By contrast, subject Pam Gray seems to have a better handle on child rearing. This Black factory worker raises her three children with the help of husband Joe. She pushes her kids to strive to be better than her in life. But living as they do in the Northern Mississippi Delta region, the children are also being taught survival skills such as skinning deer or learning to ride a horse.

If the Grays are doing the best they can to survive day to day, Cassandra Welchlin is leading an effort to make everyday life better for women such as Pam Gray. Welchlin is the Executive Director of the Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable. She’s leading a campaign to pressure the mostly male Mississippi State Legislature to enact an equal pay for equal work law. Her strategy is to work with Republican State Treasurer Mary Fitch and other Republican female activists. By framing this proposed law as a bipartisan bread and butter issue, they hope to get it passed.

Early on, the viewer learns just how huge an uphill battle Welchlin is fighting. Mississippi was the last American state to ratify the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. That ratification occurred in 1984, or 60 years since the Amendment became part of the Bill of Rights.

This struggle to enact the equal pay bill turns out to be one of the unifying strands of de la Vega and Brown’s film. The other strand centers on another bill at this fateful Mississippi state legislative session. That bill would outlaw abortion in the state after the 15th week of pregnancy.

De la Vega and Brown bring these supposedly abstract concerns down to earth by showing how the status quo personally affects the female heads of the Gray and Stroud families. For Pam Gray, the decent pay provided by the factory job doesn’t compensate for the long hours or the cost of regularly traveling out of town to get to the workplace. Branissa Stroud, on the other hand, regards the news of her pregnancy with gloom as she lacks the financial resources to take care of another child.

Stroud’s relationship to Christianity epitomizes the ambivalence of living in Mississippi. A Christ who treats a person as a friend and is tolerant of their imperfections provides comfort to a poor woman whose original life plans were ruined by her pregnancies. Yet Brandy’s boyfriend Pastor Bear, aka a personal voice of Christ in Branissa’s eyes, is totally unsympathetic to Branissa’s reasons for wanting an abortion.

By the time “In The Bones” ends, conscientious viewers may want to join Nina Simone in singing “Mississippi Goddam.” Mississippi U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith’s desire to not have Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s life ruined by “false” rape accusations probably wouldn’t apply to Black men about to be lynched thanks to false accusations of rape. But the film’s ultimate proverbial kick in the viewer’s teeth will not be spoiled here.

***

“Contents Inventory” from director Irene Lusztig is a philosophical film about the nature of home. To the average home insurance company, “home” is determined by whatever objects were inside the house before it was destroyed. The title refers to the homeowner-created list of the objects lost to disaster. That list must be as thorough as possible before the insurance company will pay out a single dime.

But to Lusztig and some of her neighbors in Boulder Creek, California, the nature of home is something far less material. Their homes were among the over 900 houses in the Santa Cruz Mountains destroyed by the CZU Lightning Complex wildfire. As they sift through the rubble left after the inferno, the discovery of trivial objects such as a door hinge or a personal ceramic mug causes these people to muse on how they deal with their losses.

The interviews filmed by Lusztig, done between Fall 2020 to Spring 2021, capture a variety of reactions. 43-year-old Gemma, whose family had lived in the area for five generations, feels horribly vulnerable. Not only did she lose both her father and the house in an incredibly short span of time, but the burden of starting her life over is made more difficult by knowing she has nothing. On the other hand, Julie’s content to move forward despite her huge material losses. True, she collected lots of cool stuff such as a Chinese parade dragon, and wishes she still had some of those things around. Yet she has little interest in living with the history of her losses.

The ultimate pointlessness of doing a contents inventory is captured in an interview with Alison, who’s lived in the area 19 years. She’s spent the past 6 months creating from spotty memory a book listing the individual rooms in her former house and their contents. Her actions come across as a heartbreaking mania marked by an inability to deal with the trauma of her losses. Instead, Alison’s paranoia about losing the book feels like the fear of suffering a second catastrophic loss.

Kristen and Frank prove more sanguine by comparison. Whatever financial largesse the insurance company may bestow on them can’t replace their home’s history or energy. Their house was 100 years old at the time of its destruction, and it’s highly unlikely the insurance people have anything that can restore that lost history. Nor can the insurance company replicate an energy built from a love which made the house that once existed theirs. Instead, all Kristen and Frank are left with is a severe rattling of their trust in the universe.

But the film’s most tragic expression of loss comes from Robyn and Rhonda. Losing 14 different versions of the same spice or a Sleep Number bed that they’d slept on for only 60 days wasn’t the worst part. It’s their feeling the significant change in their relationship to the land they lived on. The formerly comforting sound of the wind now reminds them of clacking bones. The trees they loved to see and enjoy need to be removed so their rebuilt house has a better chance of surviving future fires. Unsurprisingly, despite living in the area for 15 years, they now talk of eventually selling the rebuilt house and leaving the area.

***

Vincent Liota’s warm and loving Closing Night Film “Objects” works the best kind of cinematic alchemy on the viewer’s mind. It entertainingly helps the viewer see the difference between mere acquisition and cherished personal touchstones. It fleshes out Marie Kondo’s famous “spark joy” catchphrase into something emotionally meaningful. Most importantly, it’s a film that can make the viewer care about the fate of a decades-old sugar half-egg.

That apparently worthless object is just one of three such valueless objects that provide the focus for Liota’s film. The others are a long browned handful of Central Park grass and a sweater once worn by a now forgotten minor French film actress.

Part of the fun of watching “Objects” is learning about the circumstances that made each of these objects special for their particular owner. In the case of graphic designer Rich Rawlins, something like the sugar half-egg provides a touchstone to a childhood of not being able to make long-term friends thanks to a father whose work took him (and his family) around the country. For NPR correspondent Robert Krulwich, that handful of grass was a memento of a wonderful moment from his teenage years. And writer Heidi Julavits connects her obsession with the actress’ clothing with a childhood which transformed the detritus left in the attic by the previous occupants of her house into a treasure trove of mystery.

Since the film’s three subjects all work in creative fields, it may seem that emotional connection between “worthless object” and object’s possessor might appear to be a rare occurrence. But a jaw dropping experiment by the Significant Objects Project involving 100 thrift store tchotchkes, customized fictional stories, and eBay shows otherwise. As revealed in Liota’s film, the created stories imbued the otherwise cheap objects with a value far greater than their actual monetary value.

Learning the stories behind the three objects cherished by the film’s main subjects is an exercise in delightful viewer tantalization. Instead of telling each story outright, it spins in other details first, such as a lost sweater or a New Year’s Eve party that sparked sadness. By the time the stories of an inconvenient moving day or an afternoon in front of Central Park’s Cleopatra’s Needle are told, the viewer can appreciate the personal importance of each “worthless” object to its owner.

Yet that outsider’s appreciation seems in the case of the grass and the sweater more of an intellectual reaction. Julavits’ efforts to get a sense of the life of Isabelle Corey, the actress who previously owned the sweater, never come close to capturing Corey’s offscreen persona. While Krulwich treats the clump of grass as an emotional touchstone, the specific details of the special moment symbolized by the dried plant matter remain a mystery. It’s only with Rawlins’ memento of a missed opportunity that the viewer makes an emotional connection. And that only happens when the viewer shares in the object’s story in a way that will not be spoiled here.

If Julavits’ story about her Corey obsession winds up having a low-key payoff, the author still manages to dominate the screen in her earlier appearances. Her attitudes towards objects can be summed up as “it might not spark joy in the moment, but it could conceivably do so at some point in the future.” Julavits’ assumption of the anti-Marie Kondo role is a joy to human pack rats everywhere.

(“In The Bones” won the DocFest Audience Award for Best Feature.

“Objects” won a Special DocFest Jury Prize For Excellence In American Profiles.The previously reviewed “Eternal Spring” shared a Special DocFest Jury Prize For Spirit Of Activism.)