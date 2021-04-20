Final Reviews From SFFILM 2021

by on

Marilyn Agrelo’s documentary “Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street” winningly recounts the roots of legendary children’s television program “Sesame Street.” It shows how the magical talents of director Jon Stone, Muppets creator Jim Henson, composer Joe Raposo, and others created a show spectacularly exceeding its brief of entertainingly teaching the alphabet and counting to become both a pop culture and social phenomenon. Singing along to a classic “Sesame Street” song at a screening will be understandable.

***

Calling Nicolas Pereda’s “Fauna” an absurdist anti-thriller would not be an exaggeration. Those who feast on tales of dirty dealings and sinister secrets will feel like using Pereda for rotten tomato throwing practice. On the other hand, those tired of narcotrafficking romanticism will appreciate the film’s dismissal of self-important genre tropes.

Actors Paco and Lucia travel to an out of the way Mexican village to visit Lucia’s parents. Along the way, they meet up with Lucia’s brother Gabino. Lucia’s father initially treats Paco coolly, despite his daughter’s relationship with Paco. But the revelation of Paco’s role in the popular “Narcos: Mexico” series soon spins things in unexpected directions. They include an impromptu public performance, a book Gabino is reading, and even a bad rehearsal for a pickup.

Despite being dealt with the least in the film, Paco and Lucia’s relationship turns out to be the one that raises the most questions. The two are at different professional levels in their career. Lucia is a bundle of nerves when it comes to preparing for an audition. (Ironically, Lucia’s mother does better line reading than her thespian daughter.) Paco may have more experience, especially with his appearing on a popular TV show. But even then, his TV role appears to be a minor one as he mentions not being given any lines of dialogue in the current season.

Paco’s role status doesn’t matter to Lucia’s father. The actor is associated with a popular show, and the older man intends to milk that connection by having Paco perform as his “Narcos: Mexico” character. Even lines that the actor probably improvised suffices to create the allure of the narcotrafficking world for the old patriarch.

Given what the film shows of the sleepiness of this small village, it’s understandable why Lucia’s father (and by implication some of the other bar patrons) would find the fictional TV world far more interesting. In the real world, excitement is limited to the father’s scamming the actor on a cigarette pack purchase.

Another sort of make-believe becomes “Fauna”’s second half. Lucia asks Gabino to talk about the book he’s reading. As Lucia’s brother recounts the plot, the characters seen in “Fauna”’s first half appear in far different roles in the second half. This section of “Fauna” is visually distinguished from its earlier section by having the formerly bald Gabino appear with a full head of hair.

Gabino becomes the new story’s main character, someone who’s traveled to a remote mining town to search for a missing man. Lucia becomes Flora, a visitor who’s returned to the town on a mission to get her twin sister Fauna away from a vaguely threatening boyfriend played by Paco.

But viewers expecting Pereda to pay genre obeisance are in for a surprise. The setup becomes less important than the story’s more mundane concerns. The viewer never learns why the main character’s searching for this missing man. But they will learn Flora doesn’t appreciate this visiting stranger putting his cooties on what’s supposed to be her bath towel. And unlike other melodramatic characters who magically rise to unfamiliar situations, Gabino’s nameless character shows himself to be terrible at coming up with dialogue to gain Fauna’s trust.

Given the unfinished note that “Fauna” ends on, should Pereda be accused of deliberately wasting the viewer’s time with pointless quiet mockery? Only if the accuser is also willing to claim that serving multiple regurgitated storytelling cliches is the stuff of entertaining fiction. “Fauna” might be called a subtle study of the types of stories people “want” to hear, but that claim might be another form of viewer projection.

(“Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street” opens April 23, 2020 at the Embarcadero Center Cinemas, SF.)

***

1st Livable Planet Film Festival Preview

One of the festival casualties of the Coronavirus shutdown of 2020 was the loss of the San Francisco Green Film Festival. Fortunately, the people behind the S.F. Independent Film Festival have taken up the slack of locally presenting ecologically themed films.

Earth Day 2021 will see the premiere of the Livable Planet Film Festival (hereafter “Livable Planet”). From April 22 to May 2, 2021, Livable Planet will present films that “celebrate the blue marble we all live on and also confront the challenges we face in maintaining a livable planet.” 67 films from such countries as Ghana, France, the United States, and the Russian Federation will be available for streaming.

Here’s a look at some of what’s being offered:

The documentary “Landfall” opens Livable Planet. The average person probably associates Puerto Rico with the devastation wrought by Hurricane Maria. But even before that fierce storm hit, another kind of crippling storm had already struck the U.S. Territory. Puerto Rico was in danger of financially drowning from a $72 billion debt crisis. Framed around the 2019 protests that led to the ouster of the U.S.-appointed governor, this documentary examines the lives of those attempting to rebuild in the wake of these twin disasters.

Another documentary, “Once You Know,” takes on the disturbing question of figuring out how to live in the midst of industrial and societal collapse. The film follows the director as he talks to climate scientists around the world in search of personal and collective answers to questions of resilience in the face of civilizational collapse. Inevitably, this journey will take him back to his small mountain village, which might hold some answers.

The short animated film “a la fin” takes a semi-surrealistic look at the crises that defined 2020. From COVID-19 to the distractions of humanity’s electronic devices, it offers a poetic look at living amidst this confluence of crises.

“The Toxic Pigs Of Fukushima” follows the travels of a lone hunter tasked with killing the irradiated wild boars roaming through the streets and buildings of Japan’s Fukushima Prefecture. The hope is that removal of the boars will encourage humans to re-settle in the place that was once the site of a nuclear meltdown.

Why have Chinese corporations targeted the African country of Gambia? It’s because the fish such companies harvest there are the raw materials for the feed both China and Europe use in industrialized farming. However, as the short “Stolen Fish” shows, the resulting overfishing is damaging the country’s ecosystems and depriving native Gambians of a primary source of protein.

The short “Sarna” takes viewers to visit some non-human residents of South America’s Pan American Highway. Specifically, it’s a view of the lives of the stray dogs who live on the highway’s outskirts and wander the gray streets.

“River Of Raptors” delivers visual spectacle in the skies of Vera Cruz, Mexico. This short film captures the spectacular autumn migration of the world’s largest concentration of birds of prey.

Would you be willing to stand in water filled with alligators or swat mosquito-filled air? Researchers and photographers did so for the sake of finally identifying the pollinator of the iconic ghost orchid. The story of their efforts is recounted in “Chasing Ghosts.”

Screening outside the festival program is the animated parable “More.” It’s the story of a wannabe elderly inventor in a grey joyless society. He feels he’ll find happiness by turning his idea for an invention into reality. How wrong will the inventor turn out to be? This short became a Best Animated Short nominee at the Oscars and won a Best Short Film award at the 1999 Sundance Film Festival.

Mongolian and Siberian shamanic rituals and animistic beliefs provide the seed for the animated film “The Fourfold.” In this examination of that ritualized worldview, the viewer will learn about the roles of Nature (humans’ homeland), Tengri (the deity and father sky), and Earth (the mother whose rivers nourish all beings). Given the destructive environmental change being inflicted by humanity, maybe it’s time to resurrect these beliefs.

The Centerpiece film is the award-winning “Entangled,” which shows how climate change has put the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in a very awkward situation. On one hand, it’s trying to protect North Atlantic right whales from extinction. On the other hand, it also has to protect North America’s most valuable lobster fishery. How can both goals be met without creating a mess?

A place in definite need of more environmental regulation is “District 15,” also known as Los Angeles’ most polluted neighborhood. Follow the Wilmington, California activists of Communities For A Better Environment as they fight to get Los Angeles’ City Council to prohibit new and existing oil and gas drilling operations within 2,500 feet of homes and schools.

Ever wonder what happens to the e-waste industrialized countries throw away? “The Burning Field” lets viewers witness a prototypical day at a large e-waste dump located outside Accra, Ghana. The film follows three young men and one young woman who work at the dump as they break down and burn discarded appliances for salvageable copper and aluminum.

“The Conscience Of Clothing” offers a documentary road trip through Cambodia’s garment industry. It follows fashion-blogger Willy Iffland and journalist Helen Fares as they talk to various local players in this field of work. Their aim: to answer the question of what “making fashion” means to the people who actually produce Westerners’ clothing and accessories.

For a slightly less serious (but more bloody) take on the subject of clothing, try the Midnight Movie offering “Slaxx.” Libby has just been hired as a store clerk by the “incredibly ethical” Canadian Clothing Clothiers. It’s a big night as the chain’s about to release its new season line. The crown jewel of that new line is a pair of jeans fitted with technology which vacu-forms the garment to make the wearer’s body look good. But what happens when the jeans start killing anybody in their vicinity…and the store personnel can’t escape because the place is locked down?

“Dear Mother Nature” introduces viewers to environmental activist drag queen Pattie Gonia. She’s on a mission to draw attention to show how single-use plastics are screwing up Mother Natch. Whether it’s cleaning up plastic fragments from Hawaii’s beaches or turning wreckage into art pieces, she’s determined to make people pay attention.

Ready to stimulate both aesthetic feelings and horror is “The Art Of Pollution.” This essay film captures the saturated and vibrant colors found in ash ponds, red mud ponds, and chemical residue pools. But appreciation of the visual appearance of these man-made sites needs to be tempered by viewer realization of the environmental damage caused by the chemicals contained in these places.

“Arctic Summer” takes viewers for a summer in Tuktoyaktuk. This Indigineous coastal community in the Arctic will need to relocate thanks to climate change. For the people who live there, the place stirs conflicting emotions ranging from a desire for escape to a mourning of lost culture.

“Into The Dark” may also take place in the Arctic. But the polar night has garnered the concern of the winter expedition that’s going into the Arctic’s darkest regions. Specifically, what harm is caused by having trace amounts of light in this nighttime world?

Closing out the first Livable Planet is the documentary “Red Heaven.” It follows six volunteers who take part in a NASA simulation to understand the effects of isolation on the human mind. Information from this experiment will be used to help prepare the first human mission to Mars.