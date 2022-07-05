Final Reviews From Frameline 46

by on

A strong whiff of Raymond Carver’s style of minimalist storytelling hangs over C.B. Yi’s drama “Moneyboys.” This story set in the world of male hustlers (the titular moneyboys) pushes the viewer to get inside the headspace of its anti-heroic lead character while leaving opportunities to develop some modicum of sympathy for him.

Country bumpkin Fei has come to the big city to earn money to support his poor relatives back home. Lack of success eventually leads him to have sex with men to earn the money he needs. Because paid gay sex is illegal in China, Fei’s forced to live a shadow existence. Equally hurtful is finding most of his family back home is quite happy to take the money Fei sends him but are not supportive of his having any strong emotional relationship with a man.

Fei’s story is told in three distinct phases. He’s a novice learning the trade until he makes the mistake of indulging Bao, a gang leader who plays very rough with the moneyboys he hires. In the second phase, he has a forced vacation at his home village thanks to an unwanted run-in with the police. In the third phase, Long, a friend from Fei’s village, pushes the more experienced moneyboy to be his mentor in the business. But the newbie’s love for his mentor clashes with the experienced man’s own personal demons regarding emotional relationships.

Calling Fei anti-heroic is not an exaggeration. His lover Xiaolai gets his kneecaps broken for attempting to take revenge against Bao for hurting Fei. Yet Fei abandons his lover to his fate in the interest of self-preservation. His aggressive drunkenness at ex-moneyboy Xiangdong’s wedding comes across as a combination of petty jealousy and a malicious attempt to ruin the groom’s attempt to go straight.

Yet Yi refuses to write Fei off as someone the viewer shouldn’t bother to care about. His whole career is the product of his sacrificing for his family despite their emotional ingratitude. A couple of female characters chide Fei for acting as if he’s not worthy of being loved. Fei’s later efforts for Xiaolai are, in their way, attempts at atonement for his earlier cowardice.

Two of Yi’s storytelling choices do create some viewer difficulty in connecting with “Moneyboys.” Yi’s naturalistic observational approach makes the viewer work to constantly fill in the background blanks behind certain scenes to understand what’s really occurring. The aforementioned Carveresque approach means that certain key events in Fei’s life are never seen on screen. The drama of Fei’s family rejecting his gayness gets avoided in favor of an emphasis on seeing the consequences of those events. So Fei’s grandfather is unaware of his grandson’s situation and remains lost in dementia. Meanwhile Fei’s father drinks heavily and can’t bring himself to say a word to his son. It’s left to an uncle to let the family homophobia flag fly freely.

Could “Moneyboys” be lumped in with those Golden Age of Hollywood films where sin is indulged in for 90% of the film before traditional cultural values win out in the end? The moneyboys who do find some measure of happiness in the film happen to be those who leave the profession one way or another and deny their natural sexual urges. Depictions of sexual encounters in the film are generally kept brief. Yet if the aim was complete condemnation, Long’s love for Fei would have been utterly downgraded or dismissed by the story. And when Fei does get busted by the cops, the sequence plays out as a combination of punishment and maliciously deliberate humiliation.

Because Yi’s film portrays Fei’s life as ultimately a tragic one while partly absolving him, “Moneyboys” is watchable for its non-lurid depiction of a particular Chinese subculture..

Frameline 46’s “Wild Combination” shorts program offered a selection of the festival programmers’ favorite short films. If the selected shorts seen by this writer are any indication, one common trait of these films is a confidence that the presumption of heteronormativity in these cinematic relationships can be safely dropped. There may not be on-screen same sex kissing in these shorts, but the main subjects of these films generally have relationships that definitely go beyond the “very close friends” stage.

Sahand Kabiri’s Iranian short “Bro” “deals” with what might be called a rite of passage. 20-year-old gay Mehrad decides to make the plunge into the illicit big leagues by purchasing his first 200 grams of cocaine from a dealer who’s a friend of a friend. However, said dealer alternates between being dismissive of Mehrad’s request and displaying a grudging admiration for the younger man’s enterprise. Why?

For the uninitiated, 200 grams of cocaine may sound like an unimpressive amount of illicit material. That seemingly small amount of illegal drugs may allow the upper-middle class Mehrad to indulge in bad boy cosplay. But in Iran, being caught by the cops in possession of even 150 grams of cocaine is enough to earn the unlucky person an execution. Also, the dealer knows that if Mehrad were to carefully ration out the cocaine he’s selling to other underground party goers, he could make an impressive profit. This mix of understanding and admiration shapes the dealer’s next actions in a way that won’t be spoiled here.

What can be said about Kabiri’s film is that its effectiveness comes from taking the viewer into the headspace of both Mehrad and the dealer. Flashes of an underground party give a sense of Mehrad treating dealing cocaine as a new species of excitement. An internal monologue from Mehrad explains his ambitions in life. However, the dealer’s own monologue lets the viewer hear the puncturing of Mehrad’s self-delusions.

The title may refer to the heterosexual idea of a close but non-sexual relationship between two men. Mehrad and the dealer’s relationship, it is implied, takes the extra step into something more, however briefly.

An interest in parkour provides the common point of interest for teens Lina and Ines in Lauriane Lagarde’s short “A Free Run.” However, the freedom of physical movement that’s the core of the sport doesn’t translate as well to the emotional realm for much of the film.

Both teens live in one of those French mega-apartment building complexes for the lower class. It’s big enough that there are lower rooftops and small parks to practice the bounding and running that are the key transcendental elements of parkour. On the other hand, the size of the complex is large enough that neither teen will casually run into the other in the hallway.

The central irony of Lagarde’s film is that each teen is aware of the other’s existence. However, personal commitments keep each of them from having time alone with the object of their fascination. Lina gets stuck buying the household groceries. Ines can’t give her friends the temporary slip. Lagarde may not be building up any sense of romantic tension. Then again, it could be argued that neither girl knows each other well enough yet for such tension to start up.

On the other hand, the director has established enough of a connection between Lina and Ines that when a guy who also has an interest in parkour gets to Lina first, the sympathetic viewer will silently think “You’re nice, but go away guy with sausage.” To the guy’s credit, he realizes the true state of affairs between Lina and Ines without going into personal butthurt mode.

“A Free Run” does induce smiles, but not enough to push it into memorable territory.

For a memorable short, the viewer needs to turn to another French film, Arthur Cahn’s quietly touching “Thursday, Friday, Saturday.” Its celebration of the joys of idleness and quiet connection will hopefully raise the hackles of Type A viewers.

Cahn’s sympathies for the joys of slowness are seen with the opening close-up shots of a snail’s slow but methodical movement across a flat surface. That’s contrasted with the clanking and grinding of some sort of factory machine. The viewer has no idea what the machine does, only that it’s a symbol of Industry. Until it isn’t, thanks to a fire that means the factory where the machine is located is shut down for repairs for several days. Meanwhile, the snail continues on its way, which is surprisingly revealed to be along one of the factory’s doorways.

Ademar and Romain are co-workers at this rural factory. They’re friends who decide to use this sudden vacation to kick back and enjoy life. Cahn’s film follows some small incidents in the duo’s lives over the titular time period, a “Mr. And Mrs. Bridge”-like accumulation of tiny moments that cumulatively depict the two workers’ relationship to each other.

One incident deals with Ademar’s self-consciousness over his physical appearance. He’s short and bow-legged, physical facts emphasized by his scanty swimsuit. Romain is relaxed enough about his physical appearance that he thinks nothing of skinny-dipping. Even when the duo have an unexpected audience, Romain doesn’t judge or tease his co-worker for his shyness.

Ademar, Cahn implies, wants a deeper emotional connection with another human being but isn’t sure he’ll ever receive it. His avoiding disturbing a recuperating Romain shows he’s capable of empathy. Yet his considering removing his mailbox because he never receives personal letters symbolizes his growing despair at finding such an intimate connection.

That’s why the personal letter Ademar does receive is so important. It doesn’t matter what’s actually said in the missive. The more relevant aspect of the letter (from Romain, of course) is that it embodies the idea that the connection Ademar longs for is available to him…if he’s willing to return the touch of Romain’s hand.

If cinematic pedants already have problems seeing the aforementioned shorts as LGBTQ+ films, the short documentary “Weckuwapasihtit (Those Yet To Come)” from directors Geo Neptune and Brianna Smith will truly set them on edge. There are absolutely no signs of even gay passion to be found within the film’s frames. Yet its sensibility of recovering minority community culture lost to the prejudice of the dominant majority makes Neptune and Smith’s short simpatico to LGBTQ+ sensibilities.

The cultural expression in question is what’s known as athasikuwi-pisun aka “tattoo medicine” in unimaginative English. Four young Peskotomuhkati from various professions including teacher and tribal policeman obtain facial tattoos of various types. Having those tattoos gives them a sense of confidence and connection to their ancestors. In one particular touching sequence, a grandmother’s blank expression at seeing her granddaughter’s facial tattoo yields to memories stirred of an old cultural image.

Old black and white films of “Native American customs” feel by themselves as if they’re a record of the triumph of the dominant majority culture in reducing a once vital culture to an exotic curiosity. Yet seeing some of that old film footage superimposed over present day images of Motohkomikuk and Sipayih (Indian Township and Pleasant Point, Maine) suggests these customs have a still vital connection to the land and merely await rediscovery by a new generation. The subjects of Neptune and Smith’s film understand and accept that part of the process of cultural rediscovery and reclamation is transmitting what they’ve learned to the generation coming after them. As the film suggests, their transmission of this old culture is already underway.

If “Black Lives Matter,” why didn’t that sentiment apply to Iyanna Dior? The Black teen was beaten by a mob on June 1, 2020 in St. Paul, Minnesota. The beating took place a week after George Floyd was murdered by the cops on May 25, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. One would have thought the proximity of time and place would have drawn media interest to this violent incident.

But because Dior was a Black transgender teenager and the mob that attacked her was an all-Black mob, the crime was ignored. Equally damningly, a video of the beating drew anonymous comments painting Dior as someone who deserved the violence done to her because she was allegedly neither a real Black person nor a real woman.

Dior’s beating disturbed and haunted theater and film director Micheal Rice. His creative response, the film essay “Black As U R” probes the roots of homo/transphobia within America’s Black community. Understandably unsettling and heartbreaking in spots, Rice compels the viewer to look at the lives of Black trans youth, hear the stories of their experiences, and then try to justify holding onto their prejudices against LGBTQ+ Blacks.

Such hatred against LGBTQ+ Blacks feels particularly galling given the central role members of that community have had in regards to two major Black Civil Rights movements. Everybody remembers the August 22, 1963 March On Washington, the event where late Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr. gave his famous “I Have A Dream” speech. But not enough people remember that the 1963 event would not have happened without the organizing skills of the gay Black activist Bayard Rustin. In recent times, “Black Lives Matter” has been a ubiquitous phrase and movement whose power has sparked white racist backlash. Yet how many people know that two of the women who founded BLM are Black lesbians?

So where do these attitudes come from? Michael Roberson, an Adjunct Professor at the New School University, sees the roots of those beliefs in what he calls an inculcation of “plantation psychology.” In that belief system, people whose lives offer a sense of freedom are people to be demonized. Dr. Charlene Sinclair of the Center for Race, Religion, & Economic Doctrine would add the Black body symbolizes freedom in the sense of still being able to creatively express oneself in the face of societal oppression. But the Black trans body takes that sense of freedom to a higher level by creating a new sense of instability in the current existing social power structure.

However, Rice doesn’t take a “straights bad, LGBTQ+ good” approach in his film. However hateful and offensive are the homo/transphobic attitudes he encounters in his community, he’s painfully aware he subscribed to some of those beliefs in his younger days.

Talking to a group of Greenwich Village transgender street kids aged around 18, the director’s aware of how at their age he was trying to fit into traditional gender norms that disagreed with his real desires. Rice may have wanted to get into dance at age 18, but his bulky body typecast him as “perfect” for football.

The director’s fascination with dance wound up getting creatively integrated in the artistic areas he did pursue. A play Rice is rehearsing uses as a central character a Black gay dancer verbally battered by Black homophobic attitudes. The aforementioned Greenwich Village street kids (Roxi Marciano (aka Anthony), Candy, Nelly (aka Barbie Nelly), and Ivy Rose) are captured in crosswalks and even subway platforms sashaying or displaying the beautiful sinuousness of their bodies.

It’s doubtful the barbershop customers Rice talks to on screen could appreciate the unique beauty and grace of those transgendered kids. The homophobic and transphobic attitudes they candidly express display a general unwillingness to accept LGBTQ+s as part of the Black community.

However, the director’s witnessing of these candid remarks greatly differs from agreeing with these attitudes. He knows these men live in a society which has been desensitized to the wrongness of inflicting violence on Black bodies. Yet they still possess the common human need to belong to society.

Christianity may have given Black Americans a medium for belonging to society. But Rice shows how this religion was also a psychologically poisonous one for the community. It was introduced to Blacks through slavery. Its teachings denied the humanity of Blacks and claimed they were not entitled to love. Is it a coincidence that Blacks became tools of Christianity’s more hateful aspects?

If othering from religion and other social sources facilitated homo/transphobia in the Black community, Rice’s film effectively pushes back against such attitudes by giving names and faces to several Black transgender youth. Anthony, Barbie Nelly, and their friends talk about their favorite astrological signs and the desire for respect. Lyrik speaks of the physiological effects of constant exposure to transphobia, which unfortunately includes a body turning off from exhaustion. But Dominique’s life will prove particularly heartbreaking in a way that won’t be spoiled here.

The prospect of positive change regarding Black community homo/transphobia is admittedly slender at present. Black trans women continue to be murdered at an unsettling rate.

Yet those small glimmers of hope inspire Rice as harbingers of something better in the Black community. A mother accepts her trans daughter as part of her personal healing process. Another’s building a career as a rapper. And even in the sanctuary of the barbershop, other customers listen to a younger man asking for acceptance or understanding for Black LGBTQ+s.

With apologies to George Orwell’s “Animal Farm,” the struggle to change the practice of “Black Lives Matter…but some Black lives matter more than others” to “All Black Lives Matter” gets shown by Rice’s film to be a long and difficult process. However, for the sake of the world’s Dominiques and Anthonys, it’s a struggle worth waging.