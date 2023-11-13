Farming Hope In San Francisco’s UN Plaza

by on

Ping-pong tables in UN Plaza. Let's Get Out And Play! Nov.11

The sticky and urine-perfumed sidewalks along Van Ness Avenue and around City Hall have been silver-polished clean on the Eve of APEC.

It was the first time in decades that I didn’t have to sanitize my shoes before entering my home after walking on San Francisco’s filthy sidewalks.

The sidewalks are so clean for APEC that a person can sleep on them without worrying about germs.

During my walk around the newly opened UN Plaza skate park, I saw promising improvements in the plaza.

The new skate park is dope.

The area in front of the Civic Center Bart Station entrance was clear of drug dealers during my visit.

Even the pathway by the UN Plaza fountain which used to be bustling with drug dealing and illegal street vending is now walkable.

I spoke to a federal protective security officer who was standing in front of the federal building in UN Plaza and was happy to see the improvements in the plaza.

According to him, drug dealers and users are still around UN Plaza and the Asian Art Museum; especially at night but he has seen tremendous improvements in the plaza.

He said to me, “I only work here during the day and go home at night. I don’t suffer as much as people who live around UN Plaza. This is a good improvement for them. They deserve this. I hope it will continue like this after APEC.”

And it should.

During my walk around UN Plaza, I saw just a few drug dealers and users around the Asian Art Museum.

If the City can clean up its streets for visiting APEC diplomats, the City must do the same for its law-abiding taxpayers.