Tenderloin Museum Announces Punk/Performance in the ‘Loin

Highlighting the Legacy of the Late Dale Hoyt The Tenderloin Museum is proud to present Punk/Performance in the Loin, a gallery show & public program series that explores the intersection of punk rock and performance art in the wild and ragged Tenderloin of the 1980s, organized by the late, great video artist Dale Hoyt. Focused loosely on a triptych of arts spaces that were pillars of the 1980s TL scene–Sound of Music, Club Generic, & the side-by-side Market St. galleries A.R.E. & Jetwave, Inc–Punk/Performance in the Loin features over a dozen long-form video interviews shot by Hoyt that create impressionistic portraits of each venue & its respective community, as well as a collection of posters, photos, and ephemera. Like its subject, Hoyt’s project constellates a frenetic and sometimes cacophonous remembrance of an under documented, fleeting time (and place) in the San Francisco art world, one in which heady conceptual art was sublimated through a visceral and voluminous punk ethos. As punk rock popped off in San Francisco at legendary venues like the Mabuhay Gardens and On Broadway in North Beach, a edgier second wave of punk emerged in the early 1980s: its nosier, amateur, and most offbeat exponents trickled down the hill and into the crucible of the Tenderloin, where an emergent DIY culture overlapped with the (sur)reality of real life on the hardscrabble streets of the TL. Musicians, art students, runaways, and neighborhood denizens all converged in after hours clubs, ephemeral art galleries, and barely legal venues. While the neighborhood’s low rent and anything goes atmosphere made it an attractive place for thrill-seeking punks, its dense urban tapestry of grindhouse movie houses, adult bookstores, and other forms of sordid entertainment represented the great American consumer culture gone to seed, targets for reactionary politicking by the likes of Feinstein and Reagan, and anathema to the cultural mainstream. In this way, the Tenderloin was an ideal setting to critique, unravel, and explode societal norms and political ideologies, activities often at the heart of both punk rock and performance art, and Dale Hoyt’s investigation into this milieu reveals how the neighborhood fomented an electrifying mash-up of these two emergent art forms. The core of Punk/Performance in the Loin is a series of video interviews shot over 2021-2022 at BAVC (Bay Area Video Coalition) and the Tenderloin Museum. In each conversation, you can hear Hoyt asking questions from behind the camera, and the videos are marked by the filmmaker’s ever curious and slightly zany aesthetic. Tragically, Dale Hoyt passed away on April 12, 2022, just three weeks shy of the planned opening of Punk/Performance in the Loin, and this project was the last thing he was working on before he died. The Tenderloin Museum learned from working with Hoyt that he was first and foremost a committed artist whose practice of making was a vital and constant part of his life. He also loved San Francisco deeply. As such, the Tenderloin Museum and a handful of Dale’s friends and collaborators came together to complete his nearly finished Punk/Performance project and mount this show as a celebration of Dale’s life, work, and the city and community that reared him as a person and as an artist. Join us for an opening reception and informal celebration of Hoyt’s life & work at the Tenderloin Museum on May 5, 2022 from 5:30-7:30pm. Additional public programs include Flipper (ft. Fletcher from The Garden), The Mutants, & Longshoremen at (& co-presented with) the Great American Music Hall on May 26, 2022, part of the Tenderloin Museum’s Sounds of the Tenderloin live music series; along with a screening of experimental and art films from this era co-presented with SF Cinematheque on June 23, 2022. Additional Public Programs: Flipper, The Mutants, & Longshoremen

Co-presented with Great American Music Hall

*part of TLM’s Sounds of the Tenderloin live music series*

May 26th, 2022

Doors @ 7pm, Show @ 8pm

Tickets: $28 advance/$33 at door

This show will take place at Great American Music Hall!

859 O’Farrell St, San Francisco, CA 94109 Tenderloin Museum and Great American Music Hall co-present Flipper (ft. Fletcher from The Garden on vocals), The Mutants, & Longshoremen together for a special evening of live music that celebrates a trio of titans from San Francisco’s early punk scene, punk’s under documented roots in the Tenderloin, and its crossover with the edgy performance art world of the 1980s. Regular performers at the Sound of Music (on 162 Turk St. in the TL), Flipper conjured an intense, slowed down, heavier than hell sound that was idiosyncratic for its time and developed an influential cult following that included bands like the Melvins and Nirvana. Flipper’s TL bona fides run deep: not only did they frequent the Sound of Music, they practiced across the street at Turk St. Studios, and cut records at Hyde Street Studio. Also on the bill: SF punk legends The Mutants and “cryptic poetry damage vocal trio” the Longshoremen. The Mutants brought a raucous theatricality to punk music, and their songs oozed with zany wit that captured the zeitgeist of American counterculture in the late ‘70s & early ‘80s. Fronted by a spoken word artist named Dog, the Longshoremen ushered the spirit of Beat poetry into the punk generation. Once Upon a Time in the TL: Punk/Performance on Screen

Co-presented with SF Cinematheque

June 23, 2022

7:00 – 8:30 pm

at the Tenderloin Museum

398 Eddy St. San Francisco, CA 94102

$10 Admission

Tickets via Eventbrite In conjunction with SF Cinematheque, Tenderloin Museum presents Once Upon a Time in the TL: Punk/Performance on Screen, a screening of video and film works selected by the late, great video artist Dale Hoyt to accompany Punk/Performance in the ‘Loin, his gallery exhibition at the museum that investigates the intersection of punk rock and performance art in the Tenderloin. By the early 1980s, the Tenderloin & Mid-Market’s dazzling district of movie theaters had fully devolved into seedy porno joints and schlocky grind houses; but these cultural dregs reacted spectacularly with the DIY ethos and youthful energy of punk rockers and performance artists attracted to the neighborhood’s rough and ready atmosphere. Both materially and symbolically, the Tenderloin informed this artistic milieu’s experiments in appropriation, recontextualization, and cultural critique, aided by the emergence and proliferation of the video format. Hoyt’s program leans towards the musical in its survey of punk/performance in the Tenderloin and includes videos featuring The Units, Tuxedomoon, Snakefinger, and Flipper, along with works by Craig Baldwin, Richard Gaikowski, and Hoyt himself. Many thanks to BAVC & Javan Jiles, Jeanne Hansen, Kareem Kaddah, Brad Yip, Monet Clark, Steve Seid & Jon Shibata of BAMPFA, Steve Polta of SF Cinematheque, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, and the many interviewees, listed below: Craig Baldwin, Kathy Brew, Connie Champagne, John Coon, Mia d’Bruzzi, Carol Detweiler, Ted Falcone, Judy Gittelsohn, DNA Hoover, Dale Hoyt, Carol Leigh, Dominique Leslie, Michael Peppe, Dave “Dog” Swan, Winston Tong.

About the Curator: DALE HOYT has been involved in the making, curating, teaching and criticizing independent media for almost 45 years. He has curated at the Western Front Music Festival, The Kitchen Center in NYC, and the San Francisco Arts Commission Gallery among other spaces. He has been published in the Syracuse New Times, Send, Video ’80, and Stretcher magazine and has taught at the New School, CCA and the San Francisco Art Institute. His work has been shown internationally since he was 19 and is in the collection of The Long Beach of Contemporary Art, MOMA in NYC and the Getty Museum in Los Angeles.