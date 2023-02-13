Ellis Act Reform Faces February 17 Defeat

by on

No Democrat Set to Introduce Bill by Deadline

Absent something unexpected, California’s Democratic supermajority will keep the greenlight on for speculator evictions under the Ellis Act. No legislator has agreed to introduce the reform bill by the February 17 deadline.

Ellis Act reform went further than ever before in the legislature’s 2021-2022 session. AB2050 came closer to passing the Assembly than many think. Speaker Rendon’s practice of denying floor votes to bills that do not clearly have enough votes to pass means that the full support for the bill was never made public. The Speaker’s practice also allows legislators to tell both sides of the bill that they were with them, as a public vote was not recorded.

Sponsored by San Francisco’s Tenderloin Housing Clinic (which I head) and Los Angeles’ Coalition for Economic Survival (CES), Ellis Act reform had huge support across the state. One would like to think that pro-tenant legislators would be eager to build on last year’s momentum. But the absence of a bill sponsor says otherwise.

Tenant groups faced a similar quandary at the end of 2020 before newly elected Alex Lee stepped up to be chief sponsor. It was always understood that Lee would step aside for another should the bill not pass. Lee is the only state legislator since San Francisco’s former State Senator Mark Leno to be willing to take on the challenge of stopping speculator evictions under Ellis.

Leno’s efforts in 2014 and 2015, strongly backed by then-San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, passed the Senate but couldn’t get out Assembly Housing. THC and CES thought that rising Ellis evictions in Los Angeles would improve the bill’s chances. And it did. But there remain a lot of Democrats loyal to landlords over tenants, even when Ellis reform solely targets speculators, not longterm owners (photo above shows a Mission District family being evicted by Florida speculator)

Six years passed before Leno’s bill was followed by a similar measure. And with the Democratic legislature uninterested in even getting a reform bill introduced, the specter of speculators evicting seniors and longterm tenants for profit will continue to haunt California.