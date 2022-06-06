Election Predictions: June 7, 2022

by on

Chesa Boudin, Karen Bass, Yes on H, and Rick Caruso

SF’s DA Recall, LA’s Mayor’s Race

June 7 is Election Day in California. No state races have captivated voters. This leaves local contests to drive turnout. The two most high-profile local elections are the attempted recall of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and the Los Angeles mayor’s race. Here’s how we see both.

Recalling Chesa Boudin

I have already written extensively about my forecast for Prop H, the San Francisco recall measure (See “Chesa Boudin in Deep Political Trouble,” April 25, 2022 and “Chesa Boudin’s Desperate Campaign,” May 30, 2022). I have two additional predictions about the misinterpretations of Boudin’s defeat.

First, this recall says nothing new about San Francisco politics. Boudin got 35.6% of first place votes in 2019. He was never the first choice of a majority of voters. So let’s stop with the claims that Boudin’s recall is a case of voter remorse—most never bought into his plans in the first place.

Boudin won in 2019 from unique circumstances. The first was the terribly mistimed appointment of Suzy Loftus, at the time a leading candidate, to the role of District Attorney during the campaign. The second was the nonexistent ranked choice voter strategy by chief rivals Loftus and Nancy Tung.

San Francisco has long elected progressive District Attorneys. Boudin was preceded by George Gascon, who followed Kamala Harris. Harris followed two terms as DA by the legendary progressive, Terrence Hallinan.

Boudin’s recall is not about San Francisco shifting right. It’s about removing a DA who voters across the board do not deem sufficiently concerned with public safety.

False National Claims

Second, the national media insists on wrongly framing the recall as part of a trend of blue cities backing police and challenging “progressive” DA’s. Charles Blow wrote in the NY Times on June 1 that Boudin’s recall “will be a major blow to criminal justice reform efforts in San Francisco.”

No, it won’t.

I’d love to invite Blow to the Tenderloin and have him explain how the DA’s not prosecuting drug dealers is good for that multi-racial, working-class community. And why it’s “progressive” to subject working-class families to such threats of violence that they fear leaving their homes at night.

The New York Times, Los Angeles Times and other publications outside San Francisco almost have to accept Boudin’s framing that his fate has national implications. After all, this media couldn’t justify covering the recall if the story claimed it only impacted San Francisco. These out of city stories downplay or ignore the San Francisco issues driving the recall— Boudin’s failure to prosecute drug dealers, lack of support for Asian-American victims of hate crimes, and personal insensitivity to crime victims—as these local factors undermine claims that it is part of a national struggle.

Recalling failed prosecutors like Boudin boosts the progressive cause. Drug dealers primarily impact the working class voters progressives depend on to win elections—voters who may not cast ballots or reject “progressive” candidates that ignore their safety. Further, Boudin is the first San Francisco District Attorney to turn voters against criminal justice reforms. He has been a terrible sales person for progressive criminal justice policies.

Philadelphia’s truly progressive DA won re-election last year in a landslide against well-funded police opposition. Boudin is not facing a recall because he opposes mass incarceration. Nor because he alienated a white electorate by defending Blacks wrongfully targeted with crimes.

San Francisco voters back criminal justice reforms. But protecting drug dealers and violent criminals has never been seen as a progressive reform.

I wrote on June 2, 2020 (“Chesa Boudin is Failing the Tenderloin“), “Boudin’s inaction is joined by his refusal to even publicly express empathy for the victims of Tenderloin crime. If this is what it means for San Francisco to have a ‘progressive’ DA, the movement has lost its way.”

No on H backers want to continue an untenable status quo. I don’t see that happening. I see Yes on H winning big.

LA’s Troubling Mayor’s Race

Los Angeles is a hugely Democratic, progressive city. So why are voters seriously considering electing a billionaire shopping center developer and longtime Republican heavily backed by realtors and landlords?

The short answer is that Rick Caruso has taken advantage of a very disillusioned progressive electorate. These voters backed Eric Garcetti twice, only to see the mayor act like a bystander to the city’s major problems. Garcetti represents the failure of conventional politicians to effectively govern Los Angeles. The response for many is to turn to a wealthy businessman who supposedly knows how to get things done.

Known for popular shopping malls, Caruso inherited wealth. Now backed by Kim Kardashian and Elon Musk—who tweeted that Caruso is “awesome”—he was leading in the polls until last week, when Bass moved ahead by a 38%-32% margin.



I describe in Generation Priced Out how Los Angeles has long been governed by politicians beholden to disproportionate voter turnouts of older white homeowners. Off year elections that reduced tenant turnout were the chief cause. Local elections have been moved to even years, yet this historic skewed turnout pattern is being repeated in this mayor’s race. Los Angeles is on track for a microscopic voter turnout, which is a huge boost for Caruso.

Challengers Karen Bass and Kevin De Leon brought a lot of excitement when they announced their candidacies. Many saw Bass as a huge favorite. Unfortunately, it’s been the billionaire Caruso who many voters perceive as bringing new energy to the campaign.

He has a real chance to win. Here’s why.

Bass’s Problems

After announcing her candidacy Congressmember and former State Senate leader Karen Bass seemed to have clear sailing in the mayor’s race. Bass would be a unifying leader for an increasingly divided city. But once her campaign began Bass encountered three problems.

First, Bass had turnovers in her campaign leadership. That’s never a good sign.

Second, Los Angeles’ housing and homelessness crisis has gotten even worse. This has brought pressure for “crackdowns” on the unhoused, a misguided policy that is still popular with many voters. These voters think Caruso is far more likely than Bass to push “tough” policies on those unable to secure housing. Caruso has stressed public safety in his campaign, and the voters most likely to cast ballots in June are responding favorably.

Third, Bass had relied too often on platitudes rather than specific policies that would galvanize her progressive base. For example, Larry Gross of the Coalition for Economic Survival sees the mayor’s race as excluding tenant issues. Bass and De Leon could generate a much larger tenant turnout by highlighting Caruso’s landlord support and making tenants feel their vote for other candidates is essential, but this hasn’t happened.

Bass has also not been as clear as needed on dealing with Los Angeles’s anti-housing land use and zoning policies. Perhaps fearful of alienating older white homeowners most likely to vote on June 7, Bass has not offered specific plans for ramping up housing production. She talks about being a unifier and her skill working with diverse constituencies but she is not exciting those most concerned with addressing the city’s affordability crisis.

Caruso is following Mike Bloomberg’s New York City’s 2001, 2005 and 2009 playbook of buying all available television air time. Caruso had spent $34 million on his campaign as of last week. When you control the airwaves you can make the race about crime and public safety, not tenant protections, transit needs, housing development and other “progressive” issues.

Bloomberg was a Democratic who switched to being Republican in order to reach the mayoral runoff. Caruso was a Republican until 2012, and a major donor to George W. Bush. He only switched to no party preference in 2012 when he was considering a run for mayor.

Caruso did not register as a Democrat until January 2022. This occurred after finalizing his mayoral campaign plans.

Los Angeles gave two terms to millionaire Richard Riordan in the 1990’s but the city has since voted more progressively. Riordan is a case study of a businessperson who did not accomplish more than a traditional politician. He is a great counter-argument to Caruso’s claims.

But the 1990’s is ancient history to many voters. Either they don’t remember Riordan’s failure as mayor or think that billionaire Caruso—developer of The Grove, where they like to hang out—-will do better.

A Likely Runoff

De Leon’s campaign has cratered. He has not energized Latino voters, whose turnout may be very low. Caruso could get in the mid-to high 30% of the vote, and potentially lead the field heading to November.

The new poll numbers show that the wake up call for the city’s progressive electorate may finally be happening. But Los Angeles voters are not happy with the state of the city. Caruso’s success running as a landlord-backed billionaire shows just how desperate many are for what they perceive to be “change.”

I see Bass winning narrowly on June 7, with this race up for grabs in November.