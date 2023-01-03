Don’t Blame RCV for Alameda County Election Snafu

by on

Used in San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley and San Leandro for more than a decade, ranked choice voting (RCV) has become the fastest-growing election reform in the nation, with a string of recent wins in states and cities. RCV last year played a central role in Mary Peltola defeating Sarah Palin to become the first Alaskan Native ever elected to Congress, while 31 women (mostly women of color under 40) were elected to New York City city council in its first RCV elections in 2021 – up from just 13.

Of course, this kind of progress, innovation, and improvement over the status quo does not come without some speed bumps and lessons learned. One such lesson came last month when the Alameda County Registrar of Voters announced that incorrect tallying rules were used for the 2022 RCV elections. Re-running the count with the corrected setting resulted in a new winner in District 4 on the Oakland school board. This unfortunate error was due to a combination of human folly and correctable practices for transparency. Importantly, it wasn’t about RCV nor the accuracy of the underlying Dominion software used by Alameda County and San Francisco.

As a reminder, RCV is grounded in a simple principle: how best to make sure your vote counts as you’d like it to count. You get to pick a favorite candidate as your first choice, just as in a traditional election. But RCV gives you more power to show what you think. You gain the option to rank candidates in order of your choice, with those rankings becoming your backup choices if your first-choice candidate ends up in last place.

RCV is working as intended in the Bay Area. It’s ensuring more voters participate in decisive elections, elevating more women and people of color into local elected office, giving voters better choices among candidates, and rewarding candidates for engaging with more voters. Its remarkable impact in its 2022 rollout in Albany – where voters had the opportunity to use the proportional, multi-winner form of RCV for the first time– underscores its promise as a potent tool to remedy California Voting Rights Act violations and potential replacement for the winner-take-all rules used to elect school boards in San Francisco and Berkeley.

Ranking candidates is intuitive. Bay Area and national surveys show most voters like their chance to indicate their choices. In this year’s Oakland mayoral race, 85% of voters ranked backup choices on their ballot in case their favorite candidate didn’t win. The RCV tally is straightforward as well. Every ballot counts for a voter’s first choice. If a candidate wins with a majority of these votes, the contest is over. If not, the candidate in last-place is removed from the tally, and ballots cast for that candidate are then counted for the next choice on these ballots. This process of removing last-place candidates and retallying their votes for the next ranked candidate continues until a candidate earns more than half the vote. When the tally gets down to two in this “instant runoff”, the winner always has the final round majority – without all the fuss, expense and negative attacks associated with traditional delayed runoffs.

In the five Bay Area cities with RCV, more voters are represented by someone they chose to rank on their ballots than ever before, with winners typically earning a top ranking from more than 60% of voters. The use of RCV has come with remarkable growth in diversity in office. Both Women and people of color each went in just a decade from holding about 40% of the 53 offices elected by RCV to about 60%. Oakland has gone from never elected a woman as mayor to electing three in a row. Cities are saving money, and special interests have less power to control outcomes through well-financed attacks in runoffs.

So what are the best ways to preserve and expand upon these critical gains for our democracy while ensuring we never see a repeat of Alameda County’s election administration mistake? Here are a few lessons to take away from what happened and recommendations for a way forward.

First, let’s understand what went wrong. According to both Oakland’s City charter and RCV election norms, if a voter skips a first-choice column or writes in an ineligible candidate, that voter’s ballot should be advanced immediately to the voter’s second-choice candidate. That’s how it’s always been done in San Francisco, which has the same Dominion equipment as used in Alameda County, and how Alameda configured its software for years.

In preparing for the 2022 elections, however, the Alameda County Registrar’s office turned on an incorrect setting on the vote-counting equipment to count local RCV races in several Alameda cities, including Oakland. This setting determines how ballots are counted if a voter leaves the first-choice column blank or writes in an ineligible candidate. It “suspended” such ballots so that they were not included in the first round. The rest of the votes were then used to determine whether a candidate had earned a first-round majority and, if not, which candidate was in last place and should be removed. Only in the second round, after a candidate had already been removed, were the suspended ballots brought back into the tally.

While that error may sound trivial and impacted only a few hundred votes that were delayed when they were added to the tally, it could have a big impact in an RCV system designed to make as many votes count as possible. Oakland’s District 4 school board race was extremely close among three candidates, with only 29 votes in the original first-round tally separating the original second-place finisher Pecolia Manigo and Mike Hutchinson. As a result, Hutchinson was removed after the first round, and only then were the suspended ballots added to the tally. Manigo picked up most of Hutchinson’s support, but narrowly lost to Nick Resnick in the final instant runoff.

But the suspended ballots should have been counted before Hutchinson was removed. After receiving the cast vote record provided by the county, my research team colleagues at FairVote determined that Hutchinson should have earned 80 additional votes in the first round and Manigo an additional 14. The corrected vote totals put Hutchinson in the first round ahead of Manigo by 37 votes. With this corrected tally, Manigo is the one who should be eliminated, with Hutchinson now facing Resnick in the instant runoff. Manigo and Hutchinson are both black and are more aligned on education policy, and Hutchinson was strongly preferred by Manigo’s backers as backup choice – enough to give him the edge over Resnick in the instant runoff.

So how does a mistake like this happen and what can we do about it?

First,the Registrar of Voters Tim Dupuis should be thanked for recognizing his mistake and correcting it. Less than a week after FairVote and the Cal RCV Coalition alerted him to the error, he had confirmed the error, reviewed all elections that might have been affected by it and alerted the candidates in the school board race. Although earlier access to the cast vote record would have been ideal, providing it allows interested parties to examine the results for themselves – and the error is now fixed.

More broadly, it’s an unfortunate reality that election workers are overworked and underfunded. Between the demand for “stop the steal”-inspired FOIA requests and labor shortages, we’re witnessing human mistakes across elections of all types. Californians in 2022 saw errors on ballots in Riverside, Merced, and Tulare counties, for example.

We should provide election officials with more resources and support, twinned with greater transparency of decision-making. The Alameda County error was the equivalent of attempting to follow a recipe and accidentally mixing in the wrong ingredient. The answer isn’t to throw out the cookbook and the oven, or never to cook again. Instead, the answer is to get more help in the kitchen – and build in means to confirm your ingredients.

Similarly, after consulting with long-time Oakland civic leaders like Sean Dugar and Helen Hutchison, I wanted to propose some clear short- and long-term solutions Alameda County can adopt today for all elections, including both ranked choice and single-choice.

Most urgently, holding at least one manual recount of Oakland RCV elections would reinforce trust in these elections and show that the underlying software was not at fault. Not every RCV race is close, but the mayoral race was razor-thin: Sheng Thao, the first Hmong American woman to be elected mayor of a major city, won by 677 votes after nine rounds of counting. A manual tally would provide a great example of how RCV works and how it keeps ballots in play – and could help ease concerns among backers of second-place finisher Loren Taylor that the outcome was fairly decided. The registrar’s office could fund such a recount from its budget.

Looking ahead, Alameda County should set up a task force to study these elections, make recommendations and perhaps establish an ongoing advisory board to review and suggest practices and key decisions and institutionalize communication between the registrar’s office and the community. Those practices might include:

Make all key decisions transparent early in the process. The registrar’s office made key decisions involving the number of rankings allowed, how results would be shown and the settings for the tallying software without clearly defined opportunities for public review and input. Providing such opportunities could have allowed the erroneous setting to be caught and corrected prior to the tally.

Improve how results are shown. To enhance public understanding of election results, election officials should follow best practices in reporting results and displaying results. For example, most Utah cities use the RCV Visualizer tool that works well with Dominion equipment.

Release the cast vote record with each update of RCV tallies. San Francisco releases the cast vote record – the contest record of each voter’s rankings – with each release of its RCV tallies. That record can be tallied on independent software to confirm the outcome before the final results are certified. Releasing the cast vote record in real time would have enabled earlier identification and correction of the error.

Election officials do critical work and deserve all the support we can give them. They ensure our right to vote. But election officials are also human – and sometimes humans make mistakes. That’s why practices like testing election machines before polls open and conducting post-election audits are so important and have become so widely adopted and used over time.

And just as lessons learned have led to improvements in overall election safeguards in these areas, so too should this incident provide a wake-up call and opportunity to build in better safeguards for ranked choice elections. Let’s do the work, build on the progress we’ve made, make the investments to improve election administration for all elections in Alameda County.

Rob Richie is president and CEO of FairVote, a national election reform organization.