“Do I Need This?”–Review From Green Film Festival Of San Francisco 2022

Kate Schermerhorn

“Life-changing” is an adjective that overuse has turned into cliche. But applying that adjective to the Opening Night Film of this year’s edition of the Green Film Festival of San Francisco (hereafter “Green Film”) feels appropriate, particularly for those for whom the thought of Marie Kondo tidying advice induces palpitations. That film, local filmmaker Kate Schermerhorn’s personal documentary “Do I Need This,” painlessly induces awareness about what’s valuable in life and the role Accumulated Stuff plays in it.

Early on, Schermerhorn tosses out factoids illustrating how hyperconsumerism has played out in America. For example, the average American home has 300,000 items in it. Or that 93% of Americans use their garage for storage and 34% of those people don’t know what’s in there. But the lack of attribution sucks away some of the power of these factoids.

It’s the interviews with various experts that provide the necessary degree of context. Juliet Schor, the author of “Plentitude,” notes that consuming things is not inherently bad. The act of consumption is part of personal survival and even personal pleasure. The problem comes when that initial enjoyment of consumption turns into unchecked accumulation of stuff.

What distinguishes “Do I Need This” from other documentaries on this subject is Schermerhorn’s candor in putting on camera her own weaknesses regarding accumulating stuff. The director’s on camera consultation with In Order To…Organize’s Kathleen Crombie regarding tossing stuff out of her garage devolves into Schermerhorn’s shuffling things from one box into another. The viewer can thus rest assured the director is not being judgmental, as she shows she’s also failed to deal well with disposing of stuff.

True, Schermerhorn is not like homeowner Milfie Howell, whose house interior will induce migraines in anyone with a scintilla of neatness in their bones. Dirty dishes and pans overflow on the counters of her kitchen. Everything from junk mail to important bills litter every square surface of her desk and floor. But for Howell, letting stuff accumulate is less daunting than continually navigating the process of figuring out what to take for disposition and where to take it.

As Randy Frost (the co-author of “Stuff: Compulsive Hoarding And The Meaning Of Things”) puts it, becoming emotionally attached to things is a very human reaction. But the big problem in our hyperconsumerist society is that the huge number of things produced create way too many opportunities to develop such attachments. Buddhist monk Thupton Donyo seems to have escaped this curse with his lack of attachment to things. But even he likes having surplus robes in his closet.

The biggest challenge Schermerhorn faces with unwanted personal attachment to stuff comes with a change in her parents’ lives. They’re downsizing from their Marin County home to an assisted living facility because Schermerhorn’s mother is slowly succumbing to dementia. This means giving away much of the art and other knick knacks they’ve acquired over a lifetime. The trouble is, Schermerhorn has grown attached to the oddest things her parents kept, such as a vacuum cleaner remodeled to serve as a DIY Santa. To make space for this new stuff, she’ll have to get rid of some old stuff.

“Do I Need This” soon alternates between Schermerhorn’s evolving relationship with this major change in her parents’ lives and such bigger picture issues as the homogenization of American life and the ecological impacts of worldwide consumer supply chains. The film also discusses alternatives to endless accumulation of things. One option, represented by Bea Johnson (“Zero Waste Home”), involved selling the bigger home she used to live in and questioning what she truly needed in her new home.

Exhaustion after having to deal with something like 20,000 pounds of stuff helps Schermerhorn finally see the limits of further accumulation of things. As an interesting counterpoint, Schermerhorn’s mother may have lost curios acquired around the world when she downsized, but she now takes pleasure in simple things such as a nice pair of tennis shoes.

“Do I Need This” ultimately comes down on the side of finding that the most valuable thing in life is experience. But the film could have gone further by noting that stuff matters as a touchstone for recalling an experience. However, once the emotional link to the owner’s prior experience is gone, there really is no need to keep a particular object.

The film’s most insightful point, though, about why people accumulate things comes from a psychologist who sees a connection between accumulating stuff and personal dreams. A person who accumulates things may do so because they have a personal dream they wish to keep alive. Someone may accumulate a hundred cookbooks because they dream of being a great chef. Yet when that dream doesn’t get fulfilled, giving up the stuff accumulated in pursuit of that dream feels like an unwanted admission that the dream will never be fulfilled.

So will watching Schermerhorn’s film suddenly inspire viewers to clean out their closets or dump their broken electronics? That’s up to the viewer. Schermerhorn offers an object lesson in the hazards of unwillingness to decide what’s valuable in life in the form of homeowner Jamey Gill. When she received some advance warning that the wildfires were approaching her home, she was torn by tremendous indecision over what was the most important thing she needed to grab. Ultimately, Gill no longer had time to grab anything and wound up losing everything in her home to the wildfires.

(“Do I Need This?” screens at 8:00 PM on April 14, 2022 at the Roxie Theater (3117-16th Street, SF). It will also be available online any time between April 14 – 24, 2022 at sfindie.com as long as the viewer has a ticket. For further information about the film, go here.)