American Democracy Remains At Risk

by on November 4, 2020

The Jan 2017 Women's March Started the Resistance Against Trump

A Sad Comment on America

Last night did not go as anyone expected. While by midnight Trump had not won a single Clinton state, and Biden still had a strong path to victory, few imagined the race could be this close. As I wrote on Monday, Trump lacked the element of overconfidence and surprise in 2020. Yet tens of millions voted to give four more years to a white supremacist whose mishandling of the pandemic has destroyed the economy and killed roughly 250,000 Americans.

I heard a top Trump campaign official say last week that they are backed by those who hate the same people as Trump. A sad but apparently true commentary on the United States of America.

As in 2016, Senate races where Democrats were favored and led in polls (NC, Maine, Montana, Iowa) went Republican on election night. Was there a single pundit who foresaw Susan Collins winning re-election in Maine? And yet she is on track to win.

While Biden remains favored as election night ends, the Democrats’ Senate prospects look grim. That’s a problem that few thought we’d have to deal with when the November 3 vote count began.

Avatar

Randy Shaw

Randy Shaw is the Editor of Beyond Chron and the Director of San Francisco’s Tenderloin Housing Clinic, which publishes Beyond Chron. Shaw's latest book is Generation Priced Out: Who Gets to Live in the New Urban America. He is the author of four prior books on activism, including The Activist's Handbook: Winning Social Change in the 21st Century, and Beyond the Fields: Cesar Chavez, the UFW and the Struggle for Justice in the 21st Century. He is also the author of The Tenderloin: Sex, Crime and Resistance in the Heart of San Francisco

More Posts

Filed under: National Politics

