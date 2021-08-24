Dances With Films Los Angeles Preview

by on

“Let’s get physical,” the slogan for this year’s Dances With Films Los Angeles (hereafter “Dances”), exhorts the film festival’s potential attendees to come to Los Angeles’ TCL Chinese 6 Theatres to watch the Dances selections for 2021.

Dances is not the only upcoming film festival making this pitch for all-live attendance. The New York Film Festival and the Telluride Film Festival, among other prominent fall film festivals, are also going the in-person screenings only route this year. Dances just got there first by setting its screening dates from August 26 to September 12, 2021.

Where did the festival’s unusual name come from? Call it a bit of trolling against the more pretentious and precious aspects of such well-known film festivals as Sundance, Slamdance, and Tromadance. Like the venerable S.F. Indie Fest, Dances champions films whose calling card for inclusion is displaying “raw, unadulterated talent.” This festival provides a place for talented but struggling unknown filmmakers to screen works which lack the built-in attention-getting advantages of “name” actors, producers, or directors. Dances’ motto sums this meritocratic philosophy up beautifully: “No politics. No stars. No sh*t.”

(Yes, “Holy Frit” screened at Slamdance 2021. And “A Shot Through The Wall” and “Beneath The Banyan Tree” have already premiered at Northern California film festivals. But none of these films have “name” talent associated with them.)

Skeptics who think Dances is essentially a shoestring endurance test for big-hearted viewers should be aware of several facts. Dances was founded in 1998; the 2021 edition is thus its 24th festival. The festival venue, the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, isn’t some ratty shoebox-sized multiplex. The place was formerly known as Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, the place where Hollywood premiered its biggest blockbusters over the decades. In fact, the theatre is still located on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Interested potential Dances attendees can thus work in some Hollywood tourism before a film screening. Finally, in 2020 USA Today readers named Dances one of North America’s Top 10 Film Festivals.

COVID concerns are understandable. Parts of Southern California are unfortunately home to Republicans or other sociopaths fighting against being vaccinated against the virus or even taking simple preventative measures such as masking. But if public space is to be reclaimed from those creators of superspreader hot spots, showing up at Dances vaccinated, properly masked, and hands regularly washed is the way to go.

Dances kicks things off on August 26 with the world premiere of “The Art Of Protest.” Colin M. Day’s new documentary shows how art is an important weapon of rebellion. Among the people featured in the film are Shepard Fairey, Ron English, Nadia Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot, Anti Flag, and Ralph Steadman.

The special First Films section offers appearances by noted film industry folk paired with a related screening. Producer Michael London brings his historical drama “Trumbo” starring Bryan Cranston as the titular blacklisted screenwriter. (Cranston is himself a Dances alumnus, which is why this screening isn’t an act of hypocrisy on the part of Dances.) Director Paul Greengrass appears on the 20th anniversary of the Twin Towers attack with his 9/11 drama “United 93.” Hopefully, the audience reception this time will not be a redux of the “it’s too soon” cries that greeted the film’s initial release.

In Nick Fituri Scown and Julie Seabaugh’s documentary “Too Soon: Comedy After 9/11,” professional comedians of various stripes recount how the demand for “appropriate” humor clashed with their attempts to use laughter to help Americans heal from the events of that notorious day. Such stars and comedians as Nathan Lane, Janeane Garofalo, Aasif Mandavi, Cedric the Entertainer, and The Onion newspaper dealt with controversy and even death threats as they tried to ply their trade.

Stevan Lee Mraovitch’s French comedy “Holidays At All Cost” asks how far a father would go to score a free luxury resort stay for him and his family. For the loving father in question, it’s performing some hysterical and even despicable jobs that place him in weird situations. But the resort owner’s attempts to seduce this man’s wife may finally make this vacation one with a price too high.

The title character in Aaron Krygier’s “Rust Belt Driller” is a now homicidal artist who turns his studio into a slaughterhouse. His death-dealing weapon of choice may be the Drillinator 9000. But how much of the mayhem and violence seen on screen is real…and how much is his fevered imagination?

Speaking of craziness and the real world, Daniel Robert Cohn’s short “The World’s Gone Nutz” recounts the politics, pop culture, and even societal challenges of 2020. Old hat, you say? Not when this short runs less than five minutes…and features recreations with real squirrels from the filmmaker/musician’s own backyard.

Taylor Olson writes, directs and stars in the Canadian drama “Bone Cage.” His film adapts Catherine Banks’ play about a wood processor operator who tries rescuing the animals he’s injured as a result of performing his job.

The Delivery Boys present two music videos directed by Max Korman. “Batman” will have fanboys who love the 1966 TV series freaking out over a bearded Caped Crusader and other non-traditional takes. “YGB Rappin’ All Fast” turns completion of a pizza order into a crazed trip through Los Angeles.

The documentary “Backstreet To The American Dream,” follows the successes and struggles of two different Los Angeles food truck operations. Grill ‘Em All won the Food Network’s first Great Food Truck Race. El Pescadito has been working in the same immigrant neighborhood since 1982. Dolores Huerta served as the film’s Executive Producer.

When food is spoken of, sex is sometimes not far behind. Dances offers some unique takes on humans and their carnal natures. Matt Hamilton’s short “Loving” depicts love between men using unpublished photographs shot between 1850 and 1950. Brooke Trantor’s “Oh, Baby!” concerns a woman hot for a “rockin’ one-night stand” before something very important arrives. Paige Feldman’s “Interrobang: Forever” is an episode from a comedy series whose stories are set during moments of post-coital emotional nakedness. Male cat-calling and the probability of worse threaten the two women driving across the California desert in David Mahmoudieh’s “Snake Dick.” But the harassers didn’t reckon on the two women having a snake and a flute.

A different kind of life and death situation takes place in Francisco Ramirez’ “The Huntsman And The Hound.” Two old friends who are contract killers await the arrival of the professional murderer they’ve been hired to kill. Yet as time passes and the liquor flows, each contract killer soon begins wondering what their partner is really up to.

In Alrik Bursell’s science fiction tale “The Alternate,” videographer Jake discovers a portal to an alternate dimension where another version of himself lives the happy and successful life he’s longed for. The videographer soon goes from voyeur to someone planning to steal his more successful self’s lifestyle.

Dances attendees will get to see the return of local filmmaker Chelsea Christer’s 2020 Dances Audience Award winner for Best Documentary “Bleeding Audio.” The film uses the struggles of once up-and-coming local indie group The Matches to show what constitutes success nowadays in the age of digital downloads. Curious readers can read this interview done last year with Christer.

Christer’s film is not the only 2020 Dances award winner to get a repeat screening this year. Finnerty Steves’ Industry Choice Award winning dramedy “before/during/after” follows a middle-aged New York City theater actress whose seemingly perfect 15-year marriage collapses after her husband’s affair. Hisonni Mustafa’s 2020 Grand Jury Honorable Mention film “Take Out Girl” concerns a Chinese restaurant delivery girl whose plans for moving her family’s struggling restaurant out of a tough Los Angeles neighborhood hinges on her using her takeout jobs to help move the local drug kingpin’s product.

The short documentary “Behind These Walls” recounts a far different Los Angeles story. Caitlyn Hynes’ film captures the five-year campaign of a South Central Los Angeles neighborhood attempting to end operations at the nearby oil drilling site.

Warren Lam’s “Moto Nostra: GR224” takes place in a near future heavily controlled by Arknight Industries thanks to their unhackable code technology. The Moto Nostra are a group of motocross riders hoping to inspire an underground movement rejecting an Arknight-dominated world. In this initial entry, damaged rider Bearclaw vies with Arknight agents to recover some pre-2K digital artifacts that might contain the secret to re-setting humanity.

In the Michael Suter short “Invisible Houses (For Invisible People),” a 6-year-old girl gives a tour of her neighborhood, made invisible thanks to a freak accident. This film was shot on an iPhone during COVID quarantine.

The animated TV pilot “Dead Weight” literalizes the freak show descriptor applied to reality television. In director/writer Eric Ashbrook’s set-up, Shannon and Brock Clenchcock are twins conjoined at the butt. Brock’s also in a persistent vegetative state. Thanks to their business-savvy mother, the twins’ supposedly bleak lives have been turned into a hit reality TV show where viewers watch the Clenchcock twins navigate both high school and doctors’ appointments.

Mike J. Nichols’ “‘World Premiere Video’ – The Music Video That Survived When Music Television Didn’t” may have a title figuratively far longer than its actual running time. Call it a heartfelt tribute to those days in early 1980s America when George Lucas and Steven Spielberg were cultural heroes and making homemade 8mm movies seemed the first step to a dream career in Hollywood.

Dreams taking unwanted left turns provide the setup for two shorts. In David Ferino’s “Picnic Pals In Dreamland,” literal dream-sharing becomes unexpectedly turbulent thanks to one participant’s paranoia-level FOMO. Meanwhile, in Eric Foss’ music video “Doll Claw – You Said,” a young woman sings of new beginnings and new possibilities (after she finishes burying a corpse in the desert). But the dead man has an unwanted surprise waiting for her.

The prize for most undesirable situation, though, might go to Benjamin Roberds’ animated short “Your Houseplants Are Screaming.” Think potted human houseplants which are the shelf ornaments of a giant plant creature. Imagine as well the materials making up the plant creature’s house: flesh, meat, muscle, and bone.

Real-life horror can be found in James Fletcher’s documentary “The Accidental President.” The British filmmaker/journalist brings an outsider’s perspective to his examining how the Orange Skull wound up parking his bloated posterior in the White House. Along the way, he interrogates what in America allowed this manifestly unqualified scam artist to ascend to the highest job in the land.

Those desiring liberation from the sociopolitical divisiveness the Orange Skull made his bread and butter might want to check out Aleta Lautenschlager’s short “Transcending Duality.” Dance, visual effects, and even a bit of vehemence are employed in helping viewers find a path back to the harmonious middle.

The titular “Klutz” in Michelle Bossy’s short is a woman who’s emotionally unbalanced and in mental limbo thanks to the loss of her sister. The pain from an accidental fall allows the grieving Zowie the superpower to bend time and space to be reunited with her lost sibling. However, this superpower has limitations that Zowie will need to face.

Dances closes things out on September 12 with writer/director Mars Roberge’s “Mister Sister.” It may be the old tale of a suicidal man getting a second chance at life. But his media of salvation are working as a drag MC and having the support of the local LGBTQ+ community.

So consider making an end of summer/long Labor Day weekend plus trip to Los Angeles to catch these films or other examples of Dances’ programming. There’s no guarantee you might spot a new Jim Jarmusch or Agnes Varda in the making. But then again, there’s no guarantee you won’t.

(For those interested in planning a schedule of Dances screenings and buying tickets, go here. For those who need further information about the Dances venue and nearby hotels, go here.)