DA Brooke Jenkins Offers Hope to the Tenderloin

Next Four Weeks Are Critical

“We also know we have to end the existence of open drug markets in our city. And from day one that will be one of my top priorities. We must take back our streets and our neighborhoods.” —District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, July 7, 2022

It has been a very tough two plus years for San Francisco’s historic Tenderloin neighborhood. The pandemic unleashed an unprecedented level of drug dealing. A District Attorney uninterested in prosecuting drug dealers—he famously claimed that “Tenderloin residents aren’t particularly upset that there are drug sales happening there”– and a demoralized police department discouraged from making arrests sent a message to dealers that they should feel comfortable taking over blocks of the working-class neighborhood.

Dealers are so comfortable in the Tenderloin that a car pulls up daily to distribute lunches to them. Is there another city in the United States where this occurs? I haven’t heard of any.

A sense of hopelessness has spread in the Tenderloin. It’s been sad for me to see. But last week saw a change. Mayor Breed’s appointment of new District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has revived hopes that the city’s criminal justice system will treat the Tenderloin as it does other neighborhoods. That means closing the neighborhood’s open drug markets and ensuring safe sidewalks for residents, workers and visitors to the neighborhood.

Jenkins is the first DA to say upon taking office that stopping Tenderloin drug sales is a top priority. That’s a big deal. She has clearly been listening. Tenderloin residents, workers and citywide recovery advocates pleading for public safety are finally being heard

Teaming With SFPD

To be clear, the District Attorney cannot do it alone. The SFPD plays an essential role in closing drug markets.

I have been very critical of the SFPD. I called for the Chief’s firing for failing to implement the mayor’s promised Tenderloin crackdown. I also criticized the SFPD’s prioritization of targeting fruit juice vendors over drug dealers.

But the sources I trust in the SFPD tell me that its demoralization was not driven by efforts to defund the police. Nor by the response to George Floyd’s murder or disputes with supervisors over staffing and pay.

I’m told that 90% of the demoralization was driven by former District Attorney Chesa Boudin. Why did some officers stop arresting dealers? One officer pointed to a woman who had been arrested for dealing four times and was back out on the street selling. Should we blame officers if they don’t see the point of arresting her a fifth time?

We now have a District Attorney that sees prosecuting drug dealers as a top priority. A DA who understands that drug dealing is not a victimless crime. A DA who knows that stopping dealing means reducing overdoses, shootings, and overall crime and violence in the Tenderloin.

Four Critical Weeks

District Attorney Jenkins faces a critical next four weeks. Why only four weeks? Because the print media outlets whose coverage and endorsements opposed the recall are ready to pounce. They are readying stories on how “One month after taking over we still see as much open drug dealing as before. Voters wrongly blamed Boudin for the problem.”

The negative media coverage of Jenkins began on her first day. It will not relent.

In contrast to local television news, which did a terrific job, few print media outlets highlighted Boudin’s failure to prosecute drug dealers. And how this harmed people in the Tenderloin. Most media instead framed the recall as a Republican power grab, which is exactly how the anti-recall campaign wanted it.

Boudin is assessing whether to make a November run based on how Jenkins is perceived in the next month. Supervisor Dean Preston, a big Boudin supporter who now represents the Tenderloin, tweeted last week that if Boudin runs in November he would win. Preston’s charter amendment to push the DA and mayor’s elections back to 2024 from 2023 means that Boudin either runs this November or risks giving Jenkins two years to solidify her accomplishments.

That’s why the SFPD must help Jenkins quickly show a visible improvement on the streets. Early impressions make all the difference.

Some Boudin hires at the DA’s office are more interested in undermining Jenkins than implementing her agenda. Jenkins will likely not be able to get her team fully in place until September.

That’s why Jenkins has hit the ground running. And why she must show a quick record of success.

We will keep readers posted on her progress in the weeks ahead.