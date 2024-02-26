Countering Wall Street’s War on Workers

by on

(A review of Wall Street’s War on Workers: How Mass Layoffs and Greed are Destroying the Working Class and What to Do It, (Chelsea Green, 2024) by Les Leopold and Corporate Bullsh*t: Exposing the Lies and Half Truths that Protect, Power, and Wealth in America. (New Press, 2023) by Donald Cohen, Nick Hanauer, and Joan Walsh)

One of the many occupational hazards of being a labor activist is over-exposure to “corporate bullshit”—on the job, in the community, and in politics.

When workers try to win collective bargaining rights, employers conduct anti-union propaganda campaigns, using flyers, mailings, video presentations, and “captive audience” meetings that spread every imaginable falsehood about the benefits of union membership.

Once forced into negotiations, management often shows up at the bargaining table with a new line of BS about not being able to afford union wage demands or even agree to a grievance and arbitration procedure. High-paid company lawyers often drop hints that lay-offs, contracting, or even a plant closing may be result from unionization.

In the legislative-political arena, corporate interests have long used similar threats and disinformation to thwart labor campaigns for state or federal laws requiring advance notice of lay-offs, better unemployment insurance, and more effective job retraining.

Inoculation Manuals

As a union rep for thirty years, one of my jobs was to help workers anticipate and better respond to management lies and half-truths. Anyone conducting similar “inoculation” sessions today–for activists engaged in organizing, bargaining, or pro-labor lobbying will benefit from consulting two new books: Wall Street’s War on Workers by Les Leopold, and Corporate Bullsh*t by Donald Cohen, Nick Hanauer, and Joan Walsh.

Leopold, the author of Wall Street’s War on Workers, is a longtime labor educator and author whose latest work was inspired by a community-labor campaign against pandemic-related layoffs of union members at Oberlin College in Ohio. The book arrives just as tens of thousands of tech industry and media workers are getting pink slips, too, which makes its discussion of job cuts and how to deal with them very timely.

Don Cohen, co-author of Corporate Bullsh*t, is a former Los Angeles Labor Council staffer who now helps government workers around the country oppose privatization. His collaborators include Nation correspondent Joan Walsh and Nick Hanauer, a wealthy Seattle entrepreneur who has become a critic of income inequality.

The authors use old news clips, headlines, quotes, cartoons, and historical photos to illustrate how Corporate America tried to discredit Progressive era reforms, demonized Franklin D. Roosevelt and the New Deal, and, in the 1960s, opposed civil rights legislation and Great Society programs like Medicare and Medicaid. In clear and accessible fashion, Corporate Bullsh*t debunks all the modern-day arguments against job safety and health laws, national health insurance, equitable taxation, climate change legislation, and business regulation, in any form.

Plutocrats in any era employ politicians from both major parties as their shills and mouthpieces. So Corporate Bullsh*t also dissects the alarmist claims made, now and in the past, by business-backed legislators opposed to stronger legal protections for workers and consumers, homeowners and tenants, or the environment.

Impact of Mass Layoffs

Using easy-to-read charts, graphs, and survey results, Leopold connects the dots between long-term trends in corporate capitalism and the last 50 years of attacks on working-class living standards. He focuses, in particular, on how the deregulation of Wall Street has facilitated various forms of “legalized looting” by hedge funds and private equity firms. In their destructive wake often comes mass layoffs, which have upended the lives and finances of millions of white-collar and blue-collar workers.

Ironically, the anti-layoff campaign Leopold describes in most detail was directed at a non-profit institution with a nearly 200-year history of progressivism. Leopold’s alma mater, Oberlin College, responded to the Covid-19 pandemic by terminating 113 campus workers and hiring two “lower wage sub-contractors” to do their work. Many of the laid off staffers lost decades of seniority as direct employees of the college. About fifty food service staff members and a few custodians were rehired by one contractor, which then recognized and negotiated a new labor agreement with the UAW. Only one janitorial worker was retained by the college’s new non-union building services contractor.

“In so doing, Oberlin adhered to the Wall Street employer handbook,” Leopold writes, by treating a loyal workforce as expendable because “bottom-line financial calculations trump all other considerations.” But Leopold and other alums joined forces with students and sympathetic faculty to challenge the “corporatization of Oberlin.” Although that campaign did not reverse the school’s contracting out decision, it did raise tens of thousands of dollars for the displaced workers and their families, whose personal hardships certainly demonstrate the need for a real social safety net, not “Go Fund Me’ appeals.

Both books conclude with practical advice and case studies on how to counter the “industry-serving narratives” that pervade mainstream media coverage in the U.S. and provide propaganda cover for anti-worker policies. Leopold shows how Western European welfare states, although weakened in recent years, still provide more worker and community protection than the paltry programs in the U.S. He cites the example of Siemens, an industrial conglomerate with more than 90,000 workers worldwide. In Germany, its home base, the balance of power between labor and management is very different than in the U.S. And that’s because IG Metall, a metal workers union with more than 2 million members, has continuing clout, from the shop floor to the firm’s supervisory board.

Corporate Bullsh*t shows how big business still attempts to discredit even the most modest liberal reforms as failed “socialist” schemes imported from abroad. In what the authors call our “post-fact” society, the “truth purveyed by the wealthy and powerful prevails far too much of the time” and is “now corroding our democracy.” They warn that corporate elites and their allies have “perfected a rhetorical style that relies on deception, fear, and demonizing their opponents. The result is a loss of public confidence not only in government, but the electoral process itself—and even essential working-class institutions like unions.

Anyone helping workers deal with all the management propaganda flooding the airwaves and the internet this presidential election year will find both of these books to be a timely antidote and useful educational tools. Their bottom line message is the same: workplace, community, and political organzing is our only possible counter-weight against all abuses of corporate power, whether by the captains of Wall Street or bean counters at a liberal arts college in Ohio.

Steve Early is a NewsGuild/CWA member and former national union representative for the Communications Workers of America. He is the author or co-author of five books about labor or politics, including most recently Our Veterans: Winners, Losers, Friends, and Enemies on the New Terrain of Veterans Affairs. He can be reached at Lsupport@aol.com