Could Amazon Alumni Association Boost Union Drive?

There is every indication that the big corporations that are now facing organizing drives, especially those generated internally by their employees, are going to use every legal trick in the book to avoid recognition (and in some cases illegal ones too) or, having been forced by an election to grant recognition, to avoid a mutually acceptable contract.

At the same time, we know there is a high turnover rate in some of these places, especially Amazon, and that turnover of the workforce is part of their “model.” Organizing in a high turnover place is like organizing a hotel rather than a neighborhood.

Among other things that follow for me as an organizer is the idea of an alumni association. For one thing, the workplace community experience in their union-building efforts is probably absent in their social media dominated worlds. Second, relationships formed at the workplace are often relationships that carry over into the rest of one’s life. Third, it is likely that those who were part of an organizing drive would like to see a union formed even if they won’t be contractual beneficiaries of successful results.

As a separate entity, an alumni association could do things a union can’t do—like organize a boycott if the workers indicate that one would be helpful. Proper care should make it possible to avoid secondary boycott convictions in court, but there are probably plenty of lawyers who’d do pro bono defense work on a case like this.

An alumni association seems to me the immediate basis for broadening the base, especially if the alumni association could cut across lines to include several of these employers, but even if it only included one big one.

Building it as a community and organization could create the possibility of long-standing commitment, especially if the organization engaged in these support activities:

— Nonviolent direct action

— Boycott action

— Corporate action (isolating the company in its economic milieu).

— Political support

— Solidarity work

And if it had these community-building “internal” dimensions:

— Mutual aid: everything from buying clubs to car pools to child care to, down the road, full-scale coops.

— Direct member benefits and services

— Social, cultural, athletic and educational activities.

An alumni association could charge meaningful dues so that it would soon be capable of supporting its own organizing staff. Credit card payments now make dues collection a much easier task.

Any takers?