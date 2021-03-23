Cinequest/Cinejoy 2021 Reviews

by on

The long shadow of obligation hangs over the historical footage that’s at the center of Greg Mitchell’s powerfully unsettling documentary “Atomic Cover-Up.” It’s an obligation owed to Shigeru Miki, U.S. Lt. Daniel McGovern, and other cameramen who accepted a virtual death sentence to capture this footage. It’s an obligation owed to the civilians who died as a consequence of the events that sparked this filming…and those who suffered horribly as part of the price of survival. And it’s an obligation owed to future generations to gain the wisdom to avoid inflicting the horrors recorded in this footage on other innocents.

Saying the footage in question captured the aftermath of the World War II atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki will not prepare the average viewer for much of what Mitchell will show. The mushroom clouds created by those bombs will not be seen in these films. These moving images will show sights that the military of both Japan and the United States wanted to keep away from the public’s eyes: the immediate physical and emotional effects of the bombs’ explosions on those who weren’t killed outright.

Two different film crews captured this footage. On the Japanese side, there were the cameramen of Nippon Eiga Sha, a newsreel company whose leftist producer Akira Iwasaki was the only film writer arrested by the Japanese government during the war. Cameraman Takeaki Fujinami, who had made a stopover in Hiroshima, was the one who pushed for making a cinematic record of the devastation wrought by the dropping of the atomic bomb.

Mitchell supplements the horrifying black and white images of the Hiroshima devastation with recollections by the Nippon Eiga Sha cameramen. Fujinami noticed the oppressive silence in the Hiroshima ruins. Shihei Masaki, another cameraman, visited a clinic where bomb survivors were being treated. He describes the stink of the place and the sight of empty-eyed patients who looked as if their souls had been sucked out of them.

Iwasaki’s team turned the footage into a film which screened at Japanese Army Headquarters on August 12, 1945. Japanese Army officials seized the film on the spot, fearing showing this movie would destroy public morale. Later, the U.S. Army would seize the footage the Japanese military seized lest information about the atomic bomb be revealed to competitors such as the Russians.

The second effort to film the atomic bomb devastation was done for the Americans’ Strategic Bombing Survey. U.S. Lt. Daniel McGovern worked with Lt. Herbert Sussan to get the resources needed (e.g. train flatcars, jeeps, color film stock) to do a good job. Among the cameramen working on the American side was Akira “Harry” Mimura, whose professional film credits included the Gloria Swanson film “The Trespasser” and Akira Kurosawa’s first film “Sanshiro Sugata.”

In a wonderful bit of irony, completing the Strategic Bombing Survey film required the talents of both American and Japanese film crews. Despite the Japanese Army’s seizure of the earlier Hiroshima footage, Iwasaki’s team had continued filming life in the devastated cities. The US Army’s arrest of a cameraman named Sahiguchi would have put an end to this new effort until Lt. McGovern declared the Japanese cameramen were working under his direction. Lt. McGovern’s move saved the valuable footage the Japanese had shot from being destroyed.

The resulting film presented to the US Army ran 165 minutes long, a melding of both the American color footage and the Japanese black-and-white footage. However, “The Effects Of The Atomic Bomb” had two features which made it nothing like what Iwasaki envisioned. This film emphasized the atomic bomb’s effects on plants and buildings over people. The other was the insertion of sometimes jaunty classical music onto the soundtrack, as if doing so would make the horrors depicted less traumatic. This devaluation of Asian lives shouldn’t be too surprising. Early in the American occupation, American soldiers who used to be football players held the “Atomic Bowl” football game in the Nagasaki ruins.

Even with the altered emphasis of the 165-minute film, that film as well as the materials related to each and every phase of the picture was seized by the US military and declared Top Secret. In a way, it’s hard to fault the U.S. government for this course of action. When your aim is to build bigger and better nuclear weapons, public support for such weaponry can quickly disappear after knowing the heat from such bombs can burn a robe’s striped pattern into an unlucky shoulder and back or even burn a human back so badly the raw red flesh underneath is left susceptible to easy infection.

If this review doesn’t go into further detail about many of the horrifying images captured in that old footage, it’s not that the images aren’t powerful or effective. They very clearly are effective. But sometimes words can’t capture the horror of being brutally reminded of the extreme fragility of the people and places by which a life is defined.

The weakest section of Mitchell’s film concerns the efforts to break the government cover-up of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki footage. On the Japanese side, the story pretty much stops with Iwasaki hiding bootleg copies of the seized footage in the ceiling of Shigeru Miki’s office for six years. It would have been interesting to learn if and how Iwasaki’s films wound up being used to help the hibakusha, the survivors of the atomic bombings.

“Atomic Cover-Up” proves more successful discussing the cover-up on the American side. Neither McGovern nor Sussan ever succeeded in getting government clearance to publicly exhibit their footage of the victims of Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings. The halos surrounding such legendary media figures as Edward R. Murrow and Chet Huntley and David Brinkley get tarnished on this point. Media activist Erik Barnouw finally opened the public window on this seized footage in 1970. But the film that aired on public television ran 1/10th of the length of the Strategic Bombing Survey film.

Mitchell notes in the film that the majority of victims of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings weren’t military combatants but civilian women, children, and the elderly. That bit of information raises the question whether Hiroshima and Nagasaki was the Japanese version of the Dresden bombing. If neither bombing aimed to directly cripple Japanese military capability, then what did those thousands of people die for?

A more internalized type of horror is the subject of Kevin Pontuti’s “The Yellow Wallpaper.” Pontuti adapts the titular Charlotte Perkins Gilman’s classic 1892 story of feminist horror.

Writer Jane (writer/co-producer Alexandra Loreth) has been taken to a remote mansion for a summer-long rest cure. Her continual fatigue and loss of appetite has been attributed by doctor-husband John to hysteria and typical women’s fancies. Yet Jane has little interest in taking up the socially expected role of being a mother to their newborn baby. And the odd yellow wallpaper in the bedroom Jane resides in holds an increasingly odd fascination for the troubled woman.

Robert Coburn’s electronic score does an excellent job of creating discomfort in a supposedly bucolic setting. In contrast to the lush trees and other forested areas, the music’s discordant tones already foreshadow this house and its surroundings will not be a place of relaxation for Jane. An underlying tension exists here, whether in the house itself or brought by the married couple.

What is clear is that none of the other characters in the film will help Jane address this problem. All of them define Jane’s recovery as her eagerly taking up her duties as a new mother. But John in particular comes off as especially odious. He may utter the words about loving her and give her “affectionate” nicknames. Yet there’s a sense that John wanted the child more than Jane did. More distressingly, Jane’s husband also openly belittles a talent that is part of who Jane is. In fact, this so-called doctor goes so far as to blame Jane’s writing for causing her current mental problems. It would not be surprising if John was the sort of medical professional of the period who believed increased mental activity would somehow cause his wife’s brain to fatally overheat.

From a present-day perspective, Jane’s mental problems sound like a clear case of postpartum depression. Her problems bonding with her baby reach the point of having a fantasy of throwing her crying child from a moving carriage. Her overwhelming fatigue and loss of appetite are also in accord with this type of mental illness.

Because the concept of postpartum depression didn’t exist in “The Yellow Wallpaper”’s time, Jane’s problems are attributed to what was then known as the frailty of women. That misdiagnosis contributes its part in allowing Jane’s mental state to deteriorate unhindered.

The film’s images must thus take up the slack of depicting its central character’s slowly worsening mental state. On this score, the results are mixed. A locked garden gate offers a simple metaphor for whatever it is that’s buried in Jane’s id. A dinner at which Jane’s brother is a guest keeps its focus on Jane’s face to show her mental turmoil is ignored by the men in the room. A quietly disturbing sequence sees Jane take a few steps away from her bed at night before she’s suddenly pushing away overhanging leaves in a room that had no plant life in it whatsoever.

Yet Jane’s central obsession, the titular yellow wallpaper, never acquires an air of menace nor even feel like something to be dangerously fascinated by. There are shots of the pattern on the wallpaper, which speak more of bad taste than danger. For something that’s supposed to be a psychological trigger, the wallpaper’s properties are claimed more than actually earned.

But the main reason Pontuti’s film feels unsatisfying is in its performances. The housekeeper is efficient and keeps her feelings about Jane’s behavior private. The nanny could have been a bigger foil to Jane, but her appearances only tantalize. John’s odiousness mixes emotional blindness with a casual woman-oppressing worldview. Yet these problems pale compared to Loreth’s frankly flat performance as Jane. Her level and uninflected voice doesn’t even hint at a spirit waging a losing struggle to avoid being crushed by overwhelming social expectation. A half-smile that sometimes turns up on Loreth’s face provides one of the few small clues that Jane possesses a richer character than the people around her realize.

Horror can lie in a character being trapped in a serious deviation from normality. “The Yellow Wallpaper”’s horror comes from suggesting that its period’s socially normal life could actually be something to be escaped from by whatever means necessary. Pontuti’s adaptation sadly lacks either horror or sufficient psychological insight.

Doug McCorkle, the subject of John Clayton Doyle’s film “I’m An Electric Lampshade,” might be called one of Cinequest’s most unusual documentary subjects. His past self can be described as a very buttoned up corporate accountant. A long fascination with rock videos, particularly Michael Jackson’s concert films, and the encouragement of wife Gina convinces Doug to use his early retirement time to try becoming a rock star. The Rolling Stones, for one, regularly show that you can still publicly rock out in your 60s. But Doug’s difference is that he’s starting his rock career at age 60.

Doyle shows early on that Doug’s dream is not as outlandish as might be assumed. A music video performance shown at Doug’s office retirement party shows he possesses a good degree of raw talent. His voice has a nice low growl that would be considered attractive in the right corners. His interaction with the backup dancers looks as if they’re working as a team rather than being witnesses to Doug’s ego trip.

Turning Doug’s potential into something credible onstage means the retiree needs a few lessons. That path, at a co-worker’s recommendation, leads Doug to the Philippines and his attending Sin Andre’s Finishing School For Performers. The fact that the fellow students at the Sin Andre school are drag queens displaying different levels of skill does not phase the straight rock star wannabe at all.

It’s at the point where recreational pharmaceuticals start entering the picture that “I’m An Electric Lampshade” starts going from straight documentary to off kilter narrative. The viewer’s left uncertain how Doug goes from shooting a honey yogurt commercial to performing in drag at a Philippine club. Scenes of Gina’s work in the garden becomes a visual metaphor for something or other. After a while, time and location become less relevant than seeing where Doyle takes the story next. Worries about how the director got the film from Point A to Point B feel washed away in a haze of bopping musical numbers.

Still, the freewheeling nature of the film soon starts leading to confusion. Did Doug return to the United States to practice with a vocal coach? Are his dance rehearsals done in the Philippines or elsewhere? By the time the film reaches the concert seen at the film’s beginning, the viewer is left disoriented. How much time has passed? Did Doug actually work his way up to stardom in the Philippines or wherever? Or did he use his financial resources to buy a performance gig?

Despite increasing documentary/narrative befuddlement, “I’m An Electric Lampshade” ultimately entertains enough to make a viewer root for Doug’s success.

(All the films reviewed here are still available for screening via www.cinequest.org/ until March 30.)