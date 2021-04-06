Cinequest 2021 Review Wrap-Up

“To the Girl That Looks Like Me” is written and directed by Ewurakua Dawson-Amoah. The short’s backbone consists of three spoken word poems covering such topics as Black standards of beauty, cultural appropriation, and pride in self.

Dawson-Amoah’s poem “My Rows Of Corn” kicks things off with a childhood memory. The unnamed narrator remembers her mother plaiting her hair into cornrows, and the coming taunts of the white straight-haired girls when seeing her hairstyle. On screen, the younger version of the narrator is surrounded by rows of white girls seated on either side of her as if they were a hostile jury. The solace offered by the present day narrator stokes pride in the child’s beauty and puts her on guard against white cultural appropriation.

“Hill Song” by Adeleke Ohe offers a different type of praise of Black female beauty. As a Black woman is limned against a hill and the elements, the camera drinks in the beauty of her body and movements. The poem rejects views that see her beauty as an aberration. Instead, that beauty has a lineage that’s linked to the same processes that birthed the stars.

The poem that gives the short its title comes from both Ohe and Dawson-Amoah. It adds to the previous themes of pride in Black beauty and condemnation of cultural appropriation an attack on white denigration and theft of Black culture. Such denigration, the poem argues, doesn’t prove the unworthiness of Black culture. It’s actually a mask to hide white culture’s own emptiness (“White does not make a noise”). That cultural putdown also weakens the Black will to cherish and defend the culture that’s rightfully theirs.

Cumulatively, the three poems encourage self-responsibility in cherishing Black culture and a putdown of casual white cultural gatekeeping.

***

Lissette Feliciano takes on the triple threat roles of writing, producing, and directing her first film “Women Is Losers.” It thrillingly succeeds because it upends viewer expectations of doing a period piece, particularly on a low budget. In the opening minutes of the film, lead character Celina Guerrera (Lorenza Izzo) breaks the fourth wall to tell viewers to ignore the film’s technical faults and to focus on the emotional truths that the film gets very right.

That admonition allows the viewer to mentally overlook the sight of a Tesla or the Transamerica Pyramid and focus on the film’s story, which begins in 1969 San Francisco. But this is not the colorful San Francisco of hippies and the Haight-Ashbury and Vietnam War protests. Instead, the setting is the working-class Mission District. Here, Latinx characters are in the majority of roles, which is a refreshing change from other white-centric cinematic nostalgia trips. The Vietnam War is something the film’s young male characters hope to return from in one piece.

In 1969, Celina has the smarts to do well in Catholic high school and even help her best friend Marty (a wonderful Chrissie Fit). But Celina’s drunkard father has a violent temper which he frequently unleashes against her cowed mother. Bigger problems begin for Celina when her one-night stand with Vietnam vet Mateo (Bryan Craig) leads to her getting pregnant. A botched back-alley abortion which takes Marty’s life frightens Celina into having her child. Being forced to work while lacking a high school diploma means it’s a daily struggle to support both herself and her child. Yet as both a single mother and a person of color, lots of societal barriers block Celina’s efforts to better herself.

Feliciano’s film might be described as nostalgia for the rest of us. Sure “Oye Como Va” can still move a person to hit the dance floor. Yet “Women Is Losers” avoids being yet another masturbatory period paean to lost youth. It reminds viewers how old some social problems truly are. The “Speak English” comment is an overtly racist way of devaluing Celina’s justifiable anger. Bank loan officers and employers still give people of color and/or women less access to opportunities to lift themselves out of poverty. Back alley abortions are more about fixing a guy’s embarrassing problem than protecting a woman’s health.

More importantly, its depictions of the social status quo back then remind present day viewers why changing these phenomena was necessary. Had safe and accessible abortion been available then, how many Martys would have had the chance to realize their dreams of being pilots or something equally bigger in life? Was protecting traditional morality really worth the price of having hospital wards filled with women given botched abortions? How many battered women were worth protecting “the sanctity of marriage?” How many women would have thriving careers if they weren’t subjected to quid pro quo sexual discrimination?

The beauty of “Women Is Losers”’ lies in its making these points not via polemic but by dramatization. Celina (and the viewer) at first doesn’t realize what sort of hospital ward Marty is in until a good look is given of the ward’s occupants. Seeing the supposedly sympathetic Gilbert ruin Celina’s career provides an unfortunate demonstration of the social power imbalance of the period.

That baked-in social imbalance shows why the Janis Joplin song that gives the film its title is tragically appropriate. Celina’s wife-beating father is unlikely to face any consequences for beating Celina’s mother even if his character could be greatly improved by a daily kick to his nuts. Mateo may have a point about giving his son a father, but he constantly puts down Celina for having a stronger work ethic than him. His pronounced inability to keep his penis in his pants doesn’t improve his standing in Celina’s eyes. Gilbert’s providing of mentorship to Celina gets tainted by his selfish ulterior motives.

Despite such admittedly heavy themes, Feliciano’s film is far from an exercise in miserabilism. Fit’s vibrant performance as Marty is such a memorable mix of bravery and liveliness that the viewer still remembers her character by the end titles. The fourth wall breaking device is smartly and strategically used to provide commentary or even humor. Gilbert’s suddenly switching the screen image to black and white with a snap of his fingers is a fun example of the latter.

But the film’s most optimistic message comes from its arguing for mutual aid in weathering discrimination. Helping such victims of discrimination is the right thing to do. As Celina learns, sometimes the stars align to allow that generosity to be returned in sometimes unexpected ways.

***

This writer may have regretfully caught only the first episode of the Hang Nguyen written and directed web series “Sideways Smile.” But this first episode is so funny and clever that it seems unlikely subsequent episodes would demonstrate a massive quality dip.

“Sideways Smile” can be called a comedy about sex. It takes two different approaches in its focus on female pleasure. Heroine Alex (Diane Chen) tries to learn what real orgasms are like. Her eccentric queer roommate Dara (Kathy Huynh-Phan) turns everything from ice cream sundae toppings to a pirate’s parrot shoulder perch into a sexual come on.

Alex’s ludicrously fake orgasm during a one-night stand spurs the events of this episode. (To Alex’s male sex partner’s discredit, he doesn’t notice her fakery despite its ineptness.) A confession to Dara that she’s never experienced a satisfying orgasm spurs Alex’s roommate to sign her up for a class to learn about achieving female sexual pleasure. However, trying to do the first homework assignment has Alex wondering if she’s made a mistake.

For that first homework assignment is to draw her own vagina, which the series title might be referencing in slang. Alex contorts herself into hilarious shapes to try to look at and render her genitalia. Her amusingly bad yoga-like efforts at looking at her vagina involves the type of on screen digital censorship usually seen in half a dozen Japanese softcore porn films. Still, Alex’s pleasure at finally getting a taste of true female orgasm makes her efforts worth it.

The ultimate joy in this first episode of Nguyen’s series is in its flipping the script on female pleasure away from a racist male-centric gaze. Alex does not display any special sexual talents by dint of being Asian. Instead, her problem is one facing many women. Dara has a healthy and varied sex life, as her mace sex toy suggests. Yet her body shape and attitude owes no fealty to average male standards of female beauty.

“Sideways Smile” looks to be an entertaining series that deserves to break out from the festival circuit to wider recognition.

***

A longer Cinequest offering which successfully mixes together Asians, sex education, and comedy is Sam Francisco-based filmmaker Alex Liu’s “A Sexplanation.” This entertaining and thoughtful semi-personal documentary might be justly called a cinematic exercise in cultural de-programming.

Growing up in the 1990s, the sex education Liu received in school might as well have been a sexual version of the Ludovico Technique. True, he and his fellow students weren’t pumped full of drugs nor were they conditioned to be violently nauseous thinking about sex. But the graphic sights of genitalia warped by STDs and the process of delivering babies sufficed in his case to drive out thoughts of comfort with sexuality. The moralistic and judgmental nature of Liu’s sexual education also made him guilty about acknowledging that he was gay. Now that Liu is 36, he’s decided to get some real and accurate sex education. This film is Liu’s record of that journey.

“A Sexplanation”’s most revolutionary aspect is its pushing back against the American cultural stereotype of Asian men as emotionally sexless. Liu appears on screen throughout the entire film talking openly and curiously about sex and intimacy. If nothing else, the sequence where Liu literally masturbates for science should dent that racist coin whose other side considers Asian women as highly sexual creatures.

A cheeky tone helps the film’s information go down smoother for more anxious viewers. Footage of a basketful of cute puppies helps cleanse the ick factor of the sexual disease section. A chocolate covered macaroon penis from Hot Cookie reminds this viewer of how much fun it was to publicly hold one, even if a bemused Liu doesn’t go as far as starting to eat the cookie dick on screen.

What becomes painfully clear is the structural inadequacy of what passes for sex education in America. Sexual pleasure never comes up as a topic, says the Kinsey Institute’s William Yarber. The majority of states teaching sex education don’t require the information presented to be medically accurate or to even discuss birth control or homosexuality. Perhaps such educational negligence explains why random adults in San Francisco’s Dolores Park did so poorly in identifying genitalia on flip charts.

There’s an impression this ignorance is deliberate thanks to our country’s Judeo-Christian attitude about saving sex for marriage. Our society’s willingness to generally be very sexually repressed means for example that parents never taught their daughters about the clitoris’ existence or its purpose.

But if the goal suggested by Yarber is owning our sexuality, how does that square with discomfort over the types of sexual fantasies a person may have? Sex therapist and radio host Dr. Laurie Betito feels that having a sexual fantasy is not the same as actually wanting to enact that fantasy. The person having that fantasy is the one in control of determining whether that thought gets turned into reality. That insight comes as a relief to Liu, whose gay fantasies would in real life result in prison time for the participants.

The most eye-opening insight Liu elicits comes from Kristen Gilbert, a professor at the University of British Columbia’s School Of Nursing. She sees sexuality as determining self-identity and self-definition. Even choosing to fear sexuality says something about a person’s character. Instilling that fear of sexuality can be called the most negative legacy of mainstream sex education in the schools

Offering a quietly revolutionary approach to sex education for children is the Great Conversations program. Founded by registered nurse Julie Metzger and pediatrician Rob Lehman, this program presents age-appropriate sex education for kids ages 6-10 and their parents. As excerpts from a Great Conversations program show, the conversations both satisfy kids’ curiosity about their bodies while also building deeper communication bonds between parent and child. That insight allows Liu to find his own way to discuss sex with his parents without embarrassment.

Liu’s film also works because appearances by the anti-sex side aren’t all preaching to the choir moments. Sure, the folks marching in the Walk For Life are retrograde lost causes. But Utah State Senator Todd Weiler, sponsor of a state anti-pornography bill, earns a measure of respect for his integrity. And University of San Francisco’s Donal Godfrey raises a thought-provoking question about the link between being a sexual being and the desire for personal connection.

Fun sexual facts Liu unearths balance out the film’s more serious moments. Who knew the sex researching Kinsey Institute was located in Mike Pence’s home state? Or that the more you stretch your anus, the more flexible it will become? But the crown moment for sexual trivia fun belongs to an interview with a PornHub data scientist. For one year, the amount of time people worldwide spent watching PornHub material amounted to 5,250 centuries. When men look for porn here, their top three searches are for “MILF, stepmom, and Japanese.” (So Oedipal complexes and Asian exoticization fetishes are still male fantasy staples.) On the other hand, women users’ top three Pornhub searches were for the more fun and positive “lesbian, lesbian scissoring, and threesome.”