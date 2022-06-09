Celebrating the 70th Anniversary of Historic House Meeting

by on

Fred Ross and Cesar Chavez

How Fred Ross Recruited Cesar Chavez

On June 9, 1952, organizer Fred Ross set up a meeting in the home of a young Chicano named Cesar Chavez. Ross had learned from five years of organizing in the citrus belt and East Los Angeles that house meetings were a very effective way to test and identify potential leaders and build power. Ross had his eye on Chavez as a potential organizer, but Chavez was skeptical of a man he thought was a professor. Chavez gave instructions for the meeting to be interrupted so he would have an excuse to leave.

But Chavez was captivated by Ross’s view that organizing is about listening to people, engaging them on issues they care about and spurring them to collective action. Chavez joined Ross in becoming a fulltime community organizer in San Jose for the Community Services Organization (CS0). Ross and Chavez created 22 CSO chapters throughout California that signed up more than 500,000 voters and helped 50,000 legal residents become citizens. Chavez then left the CSO and used house meetings to create a farmworkers movement and the UFW.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Fred Ross invented the house meeting. He used it to recruit Cesar Chavez. At a Stockton house meeting in 1955 Ross met Dolores Huerta. House meetings became one of the most successful grassroots organizing tools. House meetings have played pivotal roles in countless organizing and political campaigns. This includes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s original congressional race in 1987 and Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign. As I describe in Beyond the Fields: Cesar Chavez, the UFW and the Struggle for Justice in the 21st Century, UFW alumni played key roles in bringing the house meeting to today’s struggles.

As Ross put it, “The house meeting is a great tool because it is the best way of doing a very thorough and systematic job in a blazing way. Every organizer becomes a social arsonist , able to set people on fire in a setting that invites the best possible exchange between the organizer and the people.” Chavez became a believer: “Fred did such a good job of explaining how poor people could build power, I could almost taste it. I thought, gee it’s like digging a hole. There’s nothing complicated about it.”

Fred Ross, Jr., who has his own storied legacy as an organizer, explains the house meeting’s legacy: “It all started in the East San Jose barrio of Sal Si Puedes ( Get out if you can )The meeting of two young organizers generated a chain reaction that has rippled right into the present. Their relationship, their experiences, their education, mentoring and teaching inspired thousands of young women and men over the past 70 years and generated many of the talented organizers who have taken the lessons of the past and applied them to the shifting challenges of the present and future … I’m one of them.”

That fateful first house meeting changed the course of history. Now Fred Ross Jr and many longtime organizers he worked with are seeking to promote the value of house meetings and other strategies through a documentary on Fred Ross Sr.

It’s a great way to boost a new generation of organizers. And for organizers to rival Fred Ross Sr.’s high success rate for winning campaigns.

Organizing House Meetings is Hard Work

Given the strategy’s long track record, why don’t more campaigns build support and volunteers by house meetings? COVID is no obstacle as zoom house meetings have proven a great success. For example, one year ago a Vancouver campaign for vacancy control for SRO tenants by Base Building for Power in collaboration with the Dolores Huerta Foundation organized 145 zoom meetings reaching over 800 people. As Nancy Trigueros described, “our organization has been around for 50 years, but we really needed to expand our base. A young diverse team of organizers brought incredible passion and put their organizing skills to the service of the community. In just a few weeks this team was able to mobilize over 250 people the largest zoom meeting I’ve been in! This new base then got to work. They pushed the government successfully to fund an Indigenous healing centre, stopped evictions, and won real rent control for the lowest income tenants in our city.”

House meetings are hard work. And time consuming. Neither factor deterred Cesar Chavez or Fred Ross Sr. but many of today’s organizers feel they can reach more people quicker through social media.

There’s a big difference between an organizer having a serious dialogue with people and sending them a tweet, email or text. The former can win permanent converts and volunteers; the latter makes “contacts” rather than building lasting relationships.

Today’s “grassroots” political campaigns typically involve a combination of phoning and door-knocking. Both can be done by volunteers at their convenience. But house meetings require scheduling, and assembling a group of people likely to attend. House meetings also involve pre-meeting strategizing and planning, which door-knocking and phoning do not.

I understand why campaigns don’t want to invest the time in house meetings. But that perspective is short-sighted. Fred Ross Sr. put out an Axiom for Organizers that includes some of his key lessons. The one I quote most often, and it applies directly to the house meeting, says “Short-cuts usually end in detours which lead to dead ends.”

House meetings are not short-cuts. And looking at the success of the farmworkers movement, of the Pelosi, Obama and so many other campaigns, of the Neighbor to Neighbor coffee boycott that stopped U.S. military intervention in El Salvador and so much more—the house meeting works. We should expect to see a resurgence of in-person house meetings once Covid is under control.

All we need now is a film to promote this strategy to a new generation. To learn more about the Fred Ross documentary, please go to the Fred Ross Project.