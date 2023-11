by on

O'Farrell Street between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street

Neighbors in Cathedral Hill have spruced up their neighborhood to welcome World Leaders and CEOs to San Francisco for the APEC summit.

They proudly showcase San Francisco’s Behlen Country Urban Garden District, privately paid for, to show their environmental and climate consciousness to the world.

Olive Street between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street

Welcome to San Francisco! Have a safe and fruitful summit!

