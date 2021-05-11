Can 3 Mayors’ Races Help Solve the Nation’s Housing Crises?

by on

Dorchester stops proposed homeless family housing due to lack of parking

Overcoming Resistance to Increasing Affordability



The pandemic has worsened America’s affordability crises for both renters and potential homeowners. When people are priced out of Baltimore, East Oakland and other long affordable communities, something is badly out of whack.

We know how to address these crises. For low-income people, a combination of federal rent subsidies, new affordable units and strong rent controls and eviction protections. For potential homebuyers, cities must improve affordability by ensuring enough housing gets built to meet rising job and population growth.

Unfortunately, resistance to solving both crises remains fierce

I wrote a book promoting affordability strategies for progressive cities—Generation Priced Out: Who Gets to Live in the New Urban America—-and never thought changing decades of misguided housing policies would be easy. But we are still seeing strong resistance to housing the unhoused across blue cities.

On April 27, Boston’s historically low-income community of Dorcester rejected an apartment building for homeless families. What official grounds stopped 23 affordable family housing units? The project lacked parking!

From the opposition to the unhoused moving into the Lucerne Hotel on New York City’s Upper West Side to residents of San Francisco’s Sunset District battling affordable senior housing, getting any 100% affordable apartments built remains challenging. And the same is true for providing homes for middle-class workers who earn too much for 100% affordable housing.

As I describe in my book, “progressive” homeowners in Democratic-controlled cities too often oppose new housing in their neighborhoods. The pandemic has not changed this. Austin’s sharp population jump during the pandemic has not reduced opposition to building any type of multi-unit housing. And only one San Francisco supervisor has backed Supervisor Rafael Mandelman’s plan to allow fourplexes in lots currently limited to luxury “monster homes.”

The affordable homeownership crisis has gotten so bad that a story appeared on May 6, “Covid Has Made Orlando Less Affordable Than San Francisco.” The story describes how even Boise, Idaho is “no longer cheap.”

There has been positive news. President Biden’s American Jobs Plan would finally provide cities with the resources to meaningfully reduce homelessness. Cambridge, Berkeley, and potentially Culver City are moving forward with critical affordability strategies, Minneapolis and Seattle are both trying to improve tenant protections despite state rent control bans and Massachusetts passed an essential state affordability measure

But no major city has taken the bold action needed. That’s why voters in Boston, New York City and Seattle could make a huge national statement in 2021 by electing strongly pro-housing mayors.

Key Mayoral Elections

Boston

Mayor Marty Walsh’s appointment as Secretary of Labor led Kim Janey to become Boston’s first woman and first African-American to serve as mayor. She faces three city councilors, Andrea Campbell, Annissa Essaibi George and Michelle Wu, who along with Janey make it likely that Boston will make history in this election.

Boston is not Cambridge, but it sure would be great if it adopted its neighbor’s 100% Affordable Housing Overlay. This and other affordability strategies must become central issues in the mayor’s race.

Jesse Kanson-Benanay, founder of A Better Cambridge, recently assumed leadership of Abundant Housing Massachusetts. Backed by a strong pro-housing Board, the group can use the Boston’s mayoral election to highlight housing policies impacting the entire Greater Boston region. Thanks to a long battle for “Housing Choice” led by CHAPA and other statewide groups, Massachusetts cities can now change zoning by a simple majority rather than supermajority vote. But it’s hard to see the Greater Boston region moving forward on more inclusive housing policies without Boston’s mayor on board.

New York City

As I describe in Generation Priced Out, New York City gave upzoning a bad name. Former Mayor Bloomberg upzoned to promote gentrification and Bill de Blasio spent most of his two terms promoting the same.

To his credit de Blasio has backed upzoning SoHo and other affluent neighborhoods for affordable housing. The next mayor must continue this course. Groups like Open New York have done a great job assembling a broad coalition behind progressive upzoning; but whether this happens depends on the next mayor.

New York City Democratic mayoral primary is June 22. Few gave de Blasio a chance to win at this point in 2013 yet he won handily. Thankfully, New York City will have ranked choice voting. This reduces the risk of the large field electing a candidate based primarily on high name recognition. A New York City mayor fully committed to upzoning for affordability and preventing gentrification and displacement would do wonders for encouraging similar policies in other major cities

Seattle

When I wrote in my book about Seattle in 2018, its strategy for using density bonuses to expand affordability and tenant protections was a national model. Known as HALA (the Housing Affordability and Livability Agenda), Seattle was laying the groundwork for the most progressive housing development policies of any city. But Mayor Jenny Durkan victory in the 2017 mayoral runoff over strongly pro-housing Cary Moon stopped Seattle’s progress in its tracks. Durkan has allowed a vocal homeowner minority to stall the city’s progress toward greater diversity and inclusion.

Seattle can get back on track by electing a pro-housing mayor in November. Durkan is not seeking re-election. Councilmember Lorena Gonzalez may be the current favorite, and would be a huge upgrade on housing. Another candidate, Andrew Grant Houston has openly backed rezoning Seattle to allow apartments in all neighborhoods, and can be counted upon to inject zoning issues into the election. Seattle cannot continue banning new apartments from affluent homeowner neighborhoods and hope to solve a worsening homelessness and affordability crisis.

San Francisco shows that electing a strongly pro-housing mayor does not necessarily translate into pro-housing policy changes. But as both New York City and Seattle have shown, bad mayoral policies damage affordability. So while electing pro-housing mayors is not itself a solution, it is essential step for reaching that goal.