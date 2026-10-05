Can Jane Kim Win Race for Insurance Commissioner?

Voters May Ignore Attacks

Of all of California’s statewide candidate races, none has created more furor in newspaper editorial rooms than the contest for Insurance Commissioner between former San Francisco Supervisor Jane Kim and State Senator Ben Allen. The San Francisco Chronicle editorialized on August 1 that “Jane Kim is as rash as they come… her platform is politically seductive. But it’s a recipe for disaster.”

That’s an unusually strong and early negative endorsement. The SF Chronicle was not a big fan of Kim’s when she served on the Board.

The SF Standard published an op-ed by one of Kim’s losing opponents in June (she finished first). Patrick Wolff said Kim “has campaigned on a platform of smoke and mirrors: big talk, little respect for the facts, and at times outright falsehoods.”

Social media from respected voices echo these disaster warnings. On August 21 Kim-Mai Cutler warned in a post, “Don’t let her destroy the entire state of California’s insurance system (and basically crash everybody’s ability to get any kind of residential insurance — public, private, affordable, you name it).”

But check out Kim’s endorsements. She’s backed by the California Federation of Labor Unions, SEIU California, California Nurses Association (CNA), and the California Teachers Association (CTA).

Senator Bernie Sanders endorsed Kim and is a longtime ally.

Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis and State Controller Malia Cohen have also endorsed Kim. Neither have been accused of being extremists or radicals.

What Does CA Want in an Insurance Commissioner?

Agree with her platform or not, Jane Kim is the first major candidate for Insurance Commissioner that has announced strong ideas about how to solve the state’s insurance crisis.

Incumbent Ricardo Lara was missing in action as this crisis unfolded. How did Lara become Insurance Commissioner? He was a termed-out State Senator who needed a new job. Termed-out legislators go back and forth between state elected positions; passion for the job is not a criteria.

Ben Allen is also a termed-out State Senator. Despite Allen being a champion of labor, major unions are endorsing Kim. I suspect they see Allen’s pursuit of the job as a post-term-limit landing post. Kim, in contrast, really wants to be insurance commissioner.

Allen has the strong backing of the California Democratic Party establishment. California’s U.S. Senators and the party’s legislative leaders are behind him.

My June 2026 Election Predictions story predicted Allen would finish first. But Kim beat him by nearly 700,000 votes.

Why did that happen? What does it mean for November?

Why Kim Can Win

I think California voters are fed up with the insurance industry. And they want to elect someone they see as committed to radically changing it.

They see Jane Kim as that candidate. Not Ben Allen.

The most recent poll has Kim slightly ahead. But half the voters are undecided.

California voters are focusing elsewhere. Many are immersed in opposing Donald Trump. Los Angeles voters are focused on the mayor’s race. And whether the Dodgers bid for a three peat. Bay Area sports fans are enjoying good seasons from the 49ers and Raiders. Voters are more likely focused on local races than the election for insurance commissioner.

Most California voters are not going to spend time reading or analyzing Jane Kim’s platform (or any state candidate’s platform). It’s a long state ballot. Many voters will see attacks on Kim and conclude that special interests are afraid of her.

There’s that expression, “Thou Doth Protest Too Much.” I think the over-the-top attacks on Kim could lead voters to become suspicious toward those paying for these attacks. They will identify them with the large insurance companies that denied their claims and treated them unfairly.

I’ve read the critiques of Kim’ core reform proposal. I do not disagree with the concerns raised.

I just think voters are beyond upset with the insurance industry. They are mad as hell and aren’t going to take it anymore.

Many will exercise their anger by casting ballots for Jane Kim.