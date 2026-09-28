Can Chan Catch Wiener?

Cars vs Parks

Polls have Connie Chan trailing Scott Wiener by roughly five points in their hotly contested congressional race. When I last wrote about the contest I cited the major differences between the candidates. Differences that made voters choice clear.

A reader noted that I had overlooked the candidate’s divergent views on Prop G, the initiative that re-opens the Upper Great Highway to cars. I agreed with them.

I also ignored what may be an even more impactful difference among undecided voters: Wiener strongly backed the permanent closure of a 1.5-mile stretch of JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park to cars. He supported the creation of the JFK Promenade. Wiener was so committed to restricting cars in the park that he authored SB 288, which exempted pedestrian and bicycle safety projects from CEQA challenges. The law helped prevent lawsuits from delaying the Promenade’s implementation.

In contrast, when the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted on the JFK closure in April 2022, Chan voted against the legislation. She voted as her district wanted. But that vote, along with her support for Prop G, makes it a lot harder for her to overtake Wiener in November.

Voters Back Parks Over Cars

61% of voters rejected efforts to return cars to JFK drive in the November 2022 election. 54% approved the closure of the Upper Great Highway in November 2024.

Scott Wiener was aligned with the majority in both races. Chan backed the losing measures.

Wiener is running an ad that shows two contrasting pictures from the park. One shows people walking and riding bikes on the current JFK Promenade. The other had a traffic jam of cars on the same street. The ad offers a classic before and after contrast.

Younger voters who are newer to San Francisco comprise the largest group of undecideds in this race. This demographic overwhelmingly supports parks and bikes over cars. These Wiener ads and the mail about JFK’s closure could lead them to strongly favor Wiener over Chan.

So many voters enjoy the JFK Promenade that Chan’s opposition likely hurts her more on this issue than her stance on the Upper Great Highway. I haven’t seen any recent polls on Prop G but the funding imbalance against the measure is extreme. The city says it will cost $10 million to return Sunset Dunes Park to cars and then $2 million annually.

It’s hard to see a majority of voters opting for the city to spend that money.

Prop G is likely to lose big. Connie Chan has to get the 55-60% of voters who oppose Prop G to vote for her despite her contrary position on this issue.

What Connie Chan Needs

Chan has benefitted from two self-inflicted mistakes by Wiener. His campaign’s use of AI to create a fake Connie Chan was widely scene as racist, classist and anti-immigrant. Wiener’s overnight shift in positions on Israeli genocide in Gaza angered both sides of that issue.

But Wiener has held a steady lead in this race. Chan has only been on a citywide ballot once, in June. She still is unknown to many voters.

Wiener narrowly defeated Jane Kim in 2016 when he was far less known citywide. In contrast, Kim had been elected to the School Board and was equally if not better known than her opponent. Kim finished first in the June primary. Wiener was a weaker candidate in 2016 than he is today; Kim in 2016 was equal if not stronger than Chan in 2026.

So for Chan to upset Wiener, something big has to change the dynamics of the race. I suspect Wiener’s team is carefully testing ads before releasing them to avoid more self-inflicted problems.

Chan will have to do something big herself to overtake Wiener.