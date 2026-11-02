California and Los Angeles Election Predictions

Which Way Will Voters Go?

California only has one state office race in doubt. The state also has a Billionaire Tax, an $11.25 billion affordable housing bond and a Los Angeles mayor’s race going down to the wire. Here’s our predictions on the key California races and the Los Angeles mayor’s contest.

The State Insurance Commissioner

In the June primary for Insurance Commissioner I predicted State Senator Ben Allen would finish ahead of San Francisco’s Jane Kim. I assumed his Los Angeles base and State Senate tenure gave him a huge advantage in name recognition.

But I was wrong. Kim finished 700,000 votes ahead of Allen.

My October 5, 2026 story on the race, “Can Jane Kim Win Race for Insurance Commissioner?,” gave her a good chance to win. Voters are really angry at insurance companies.

In 1974, Ken Cory was elected state controller through a campaign that identified him as “the man insurance companies fear most.” That I still remember that campaign message is telling. Voters want an insurance commissioner who will act tough against the industry.

Jane Kim is the woman insurance companies fear most. That’s why they are backing Allen.

Kim and Allen are both progressives.The California Democratic Party endorsed Allen while the California Federation of Labor—a more potent political ally—-backed Kim.

Republicans and moderates will choose among two candidates most did not back in June.

The only poll has Kim slightly ahead. But a whopping 57% were undecided. Big money is being spent to defeat Kim but in a race like this it could backfire..

Most pundits see the race as too close to call. I agree, but if I had to bet I’d go with Jane Kim.

Prop 40: The Billionaire Tax

Many readers of my September 21 story, “The Progressive Case Against the Billionaire Tax,” asked me why I opposed the tax. I didn’t. I voted for it. My article sought to show why Prop 40 was likely to lose because SEIU-UHW’s Dave Regan ignored the need for progressive unity.

It was foreseeable that a tax on billionaires would bring in hundreds of millions of opposition dollars. That made it imperative that a tax measure was backed rather than opposed by the California Teachers Association. And the United Domestic Workers.

Even the state SEIU—the parent to SEIU-UHW— stayed neutral.

Winning a billionaire tax in California requires progressive unity. It also demands that a large segment of the electorate feels they, or a cause they care a lot about, will benefit. That how you get voters to defeat big money. Prop 40 did not do that.

I’ve heard talk about Democrats pushing a billionaire tax if they retake Congress. I assume they will do it the right way.

A recent poll had Prop 140 losing 57%-38%. I’d be surprised if the yes side exceeded 45%.

Prop 1: $11.25 Billion Housing Bond

There has been no well-funded opposition campaign against this vital and long overdue housing bond. I see Prop 1 winning handily.

LA Mayor’s Race

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has never lost an election. She is now fighting for her political life in a race that now has her tied with challenger Nithya Raman.

Can Mayor Bass still win?

After trailing by 11% in the polls, she has regained the momentum.

Last week, Rick Caruso, the mayor’s 2020 rival, announced he was voting for Bass. Bass has made headway with voters who favored conservative Spencer Pratt in the June primary.

Bass also unleashed a massive negative campaign against Raman.

As the Los Angeles Times put it, Bass’s gains “follows weeks of relentless attacks on Raman… The mayor, her campaign team and her surrogates have stepped up their offensive toward Raman, seizing on any opportunity to hammer the council member over remarks she has made on the campaign trail that they argue make her unfit for the mayoralty and “not ready for prime time” — a slogan the mayor and her allies have deployed against their rival.”

After Raman announced her candidacy I laid out a scenario for victory (See “Can Nithya Raman Upset Karen Bass in LA Mayor’s Race?”). I saw the race as a referendum on Bass, recalling how a retired police chief named Frank Jordan upset incumbent Mayor Art Agnos in San Francisco’s 1991 mayor’s race.

But always perceptive Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano reminded us last week that “this isn’t the first time voters have swung like this in a mayoral race involving an unpopular incumbent and an upstart representing a new L.A.” He was speaking of 1969, when a black city councilmember named Tom Bradley came out of nowhere to mount a serious challenge to conservative and racist Los Angeles Mayor Sam Yorty.

I met Bradley in a supermarket parking lot during his primary campaign. He graciously spent time talking to someone too young to vote. I was really rooting for him. He finished first in the primary but lost in the runoff due to Yorty’s negative attacks.

History may be repeating itself in Los Angeles.

After Labor Day I saw Raman seizing the momentum (see “Nithya Raman Builds Momentum in LA Mayor’s Race”). But the race has shifted.

In a recent debate Raman laid out the line Ronald Reagan used to defeat Jimmy Carter in 1980. She asked voters if they were better off today than four years ago.

Everyone knows that answer. But Bass’s attacks have left undecided voters fearful of what a Raman mayoralty will bring.

I have long thought Raman would win by offering a better future for Los Angeles. But it looks like voters will opt for more of the same.

Regrettably, I see Bass winning a close race.

Here’s our San Francisco election predictions