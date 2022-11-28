Cal Football Death Cover-Up Case Shows How CA’s Public Records Act Needs Fixing

by on

The California Public Records Act (CRPA) is designed to maximize the transparency and accountability of the government and public agencies. But in practice, the statute governing how citizens and journalists can seek the release of internal agency documents is crippled by the state courts’ undue deference to the very entities that are being put under the microscope, in the name of civic hygiene. The often bewildering malleability of the courts in these cases needs to be curtailed.

The 1st District Court of Appeal recently ruled that the University of California was the “prevailing party” after more than five years of litigation by me. The CPRA petition, submitted in 2017 to Alameda County Superior Court by my attorney Roy S. Gordet, had resulted in the release of more than 700 pages of previously withheld documents shining light on the circumstances of the 2014 death of UC Berkeley student-athlete Ted Agu, and on the actions of university officials to conceal them from the public.

I characterize the Agu story as a cover-up. It will be featured in a book next year on the national phenomenon of annual and avoidable conditioning drill deaths of non-professional football players, from the collegiate level on down. The appellate decision arbitrarily reversed the final ruling of the lower court judge who had presided over every painstaking detail of the case.

My negative experience with the state judiciary points to several aspects of what is wrong with the execution of CPRA and the fulfillment of its mission.

I start with something that did not happen in my case: a faithful attempt by UC to work with the records act requester, before we had to slug it out in court.

CPRA has language requiring the public agency to help make records requests “focused and effective.” This is because no citizen or journalist outside the agency has much of a chance of composing a request with perfect legal and linguistic rigor. Only the agency itself knows exactly what documents (or “cards”) it is holding and how they are organized, and is likely to have far superior legal and financial resources.

Here, UC did nothing; it just stonewalled. And at no point during litigation did the courts hold the university’s recalcitrance and slow-walking against it.

Second, UC’s defense against my CPRA petition abused the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA). This federal law was intended, many courts and experts agree, to protect only the records of students — such as of their grades, health and behavior — that are held in central repositories. FERPA was never supposed to shield campus police and other investigations, simply on the grounds that the names of individual students happen to appear in them.

(Of course, the names of and background information about individual student-athletes are the bread and butter of the massive revenue-generating activity of college football, which feeds on publicity. You don’t suppose UC and other NCAA football factories would be interested in invoking FERPA to bar that?)

By blessing our flagship public university’s overbroad interpretation of FERPA as a way to keep prying public eyes away from studying alleged malfeasance, California’s courts allow it to align with places like the University of Alabama, where administrators cited FERPA to hide disclosures of the numbers of Covid-19 cases on campus and to muzzle professors from talking about it. These points were ably made in a “friend of the court” brief filed on our behalf by the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and the First Amendment Coalition, but sadly dismissed by the Court of Appeal.

Third, CPRA case law has a poorly defined regime for awarding attorney fees to the requester when his work in court “catalyzes” the production of a significant swath of material, as mine did here. The burdens for proving otherwise should be on the respondent public agency. The Superior Court judge recognized as much; the appellate justices did not.

And not one of the judges at either level ever admonished UC for its outrageous and unprecedented effort to impose punitive legal fees on me for having brought what it claimed to be a “clearly frivolous” case. (The appellate court, while reversing the lower court holding for our fees, did not grant fees to the university in a case whose underlying narrative was the avoidable death of a 21-year-old African-American man from an exertional attack associated with sickle cell trait. Frivolous?)

The university’s scorched-earth tactic in serially arguing that my examination of official malfeasance in a student-athlete death warranted sanctions (perhaps with the goal of achieving the ultimate, and bogusly Solomonic, appellate ruling of “no fees for anyone”) illustrates vividly how dirty even our most esteemed institutions of higher learning play when they are wedded to the big-time football industry. Again, the amici in my case made an on-target observation when they wrote that UC seeks “to chill future litigation by public records requesters and deter investigative reporting.”

Finally — and this may be most important — the courts fail to recognize that a CPRA court petition is a special kind of lawsuit, requiring special scrupulousness of the parties’ candor. It is not a commercial dispute, a divorce proceeding or a landlord-tenant fight, but a judicial exercise in clarifying the sacred terrain of public information. I’ve filed with the State Bar Association a request to investigate the UC senior counsel for leveraging outlandish fees motions, in part, with what I document were willful and material lies in his court narrative about the seeking of a privacy waiver from a third party.

The UC office of the president made unforgivably blatant misstatements when it repeatedly told the court, including in attorney Michael R. Goldstein’s sworn declaration, both that the privacy waiver had been his idea and that it had been my idea. It couldn’t possibly have been both!

Two years ago, in an essay for the San Francisco Daily Journal, a legal publication, San Francisco County Superior Court Judge Curtis E.A. Karnow wrote that truth-telling by lawyers “is the basic rule. The rest is commentary.” Karnow added that “like democracy itself,” preserving the safety of the courts from lies by their officers “needs constant attention.”

Our lawmakers need to amend CPRA to make even more explicit the obligation of public agencies to help make records requests “focused and effective” before they get to court — and to direct judges to impose sanctions and implement “catalyst theory” when this doesn’t happen. The ability of petitioners to recover fees should be strengthened, and the leeway of public entity-biased judges to decide otherwise should be diminished.

As for the rest, the only solution is probably better policing of its own by the legal community. CPRA is all about getting us collectively to larger truths. The public is entitled to good faith and truth-telling along the way.

Journalist and author Irvin Muchnick’s book Without Helmets or Shoulder Pads: The American Way of Death in Youth Football Conditioning will be published next year by ECW Press.