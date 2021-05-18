Breed Backs Tenderloin/Mid-Market Revival Plan

by on

Promoting Revitalization of Both Neighborhoods (Updated 5/19)



San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced today that the city will provide $5 million for an innovative strategy to reduce drug dealing in the Tenderloin and Mid-Market. The Mayor’s “Mid-Market Vibrancy and Safety Plan” will help fund Urban Alchemy, a community organization with a track record for improving public safety in troubled areas of San Francisco. The mayor has also committed $3.8 million in the following budget year, showing the city is doing more than offering a short-term fix for stabilizing both neighborhoods.

Under the plan, community ambassadors will be stationed on each block of the area for 10-12 hours per day. The SFPD will also increase deployments in the area, including foot patrols, motorcycle and bicycle deployments, and officers on horseback. The police deployment begins Wednesday, May 19 and the Community Ambassadors will begin June 15 and ramp up to full coverage over the summer.

The mayor’s action followed a recent email from community stakeholders calling for $5.95 million in city support to combat “unacceptable and dangerous street behavior, public drug-dealing and drug-use, open-air markets peddling stolen goods, and blocked public rights-of-way that prevent our employees, customers, clients, tenants and residents from safely traveling in their own neighborhood.” (See “New Strategy Pushed for SF’s Tenderloin,” May 11).

Adding to the good news is that Hastings College of the Law, which applied for state funding to improve public safety around its campus, learned last Friday that Governor Newsom had included $3 million over three years in his revised May budget. These funds will directly benefit the Tenderloin.

Both actions are tremendously encouraging news for those working to revitalize the Tenderloin and Mid-Market.

It’s easy to forget that as 2020 began many factors were converging to finally revitalize the Tenderloin. These included the opening of La Cocina’s Municipal Marketplace, the completion of new housing at 60 Jones, the Hibernia Bank’s successful transformation into an event space, the opening of multiple neighborhood restaurants in long vacant spaces and the start of construction at 135 Hyde and even more.

All these positive developments were suddenly blocked by the pandemic.

Instead of becoming a more safe and healthy community the Tenderloin descended in 2020 to a very dark and dangerous place. And while much of the neighborhood is doing well today, Turk Street between Leavenworth and Larkin and Hyde from Golden Gate to Eddy Street are likely the most populated open drug supermarkets in any U.S. city.

Urban Alchemy is being funded to close these open air drug markets down.

Mayoral Action

My book on the lost history of the Tenderloin (The Tenderloin: Sex, Crime and Resistance in the Heart of San Francisco) shows how mayoral policies have profoundly shaped the neighborhood. This has been particularly true from the mid-1950’s when Mayor George Christopher wrecked the Tenderloin economy to Mayor Ed Lee’s efforts in 2011 to revive it. Had Lee not committed to putting the power of City Hall behind revitalizing the Tenderloin and Mid-Market there would not be a major group of stakeholder investors suffering from the current crisis. Mayor Breed’s support for ending the nightmarish parts of the two neighborhoods resurrects her predecessor’s hopeful vision for both communities.

As California and San Francisco reopens, Tenderloin and Mid-Market businesses need to know that City Hall will provide the same level of protection their counterparts in other neighborhoods get. I know of multiple high quality Tenderloin restaurants that have delayed reopening either due to drug dealers around their site or the fear that customers won’t walk through drug dealers to get to their dining spot. These restaurants are typically run by people who sought out the Tenderloin because they liked its working-class character and rough spots; but none anticipated dozens of drug dealers operating open air supermarkets right outside their doors.

Last Wednesday I monitored the Fishtail Market, a grocery store featuring organic produce at 352 Turk. Fishtail is owned by an immigrant family that lives in the Tenderloin. When I passed by at 12:30 pm were about 20 dealers selling in front of the store. That number rose to over 50 when I returned at 2:30 pm. It was nearly as crowded as the N-Judah during rush hour—but with drug dealers deterring the Fishtail’s customers or anyone not in the drug trade considering walking by the store.

Mayor Breed’s funding of Urban Alchemy will allow the Fishtail to operate like other businesses. It will also give restaurants the confidence of knowing that if they reopen for inside dining that drug dealers will not scare customers away.

That’s not a lot to ask of our small businesses. It’s actually the least the city can do.

Nobody I know in the Tenderloin or Mid-Market is claiming victory on the basis of this new strategy. But people now have hope for a better future. The proof of Urban Alchemy’s success will be known in the weeks and months ahead. But for now, it’s time to celebrate that the Tenderloin and Mid-Market’s worst days may soon be over with better times ahead.