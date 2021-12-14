Beyond Chron’s Best in Politics Awards 2021

by on

From top left: Terry Taplin, Greg Casar, Alex Lee, Heather Knight

Bringing Hope in a Challenging Year

We are reviving a longtime feature: honoring those who made a particularly impressive impact on our favored topics in the past year. Our Beyond Chron awards do not require attending a ceremony or submitting a nomination; we just announce winners.

So off we go!

Best City Councils: Berkeley, Cambridge, Culver City

Berkeley

I strongly criticized Berkeley’s exclusionary and elitist housing policies in my most recent book, Generation Priced Out. But the 2021 Council changed course. Why the change? Terry Taplin defeated a very Nimby incumbent in District 2 in the November 2020 elections and Mayor Jesse Arreguin shifted to supporting increased density.

I’ve followed Berkeley politics since the 1970’s. The current core council group of Lori Droste, Rashi Kesarwani, Rigel Robinson, and Taplin is the most visionary and intellectually strong I have seen. Berkeley’s shift, like that in Boulder this year, should give activists even in the most backward of cities hope that positive housing changes are possible (I know that’s sometimes hard to believe in Austin, Denver, Los Angeles and other cities).

Cambridge

I’ve described Cambridge’s council majority as a national incubator for progressive housing policies. Its 100% Affordable Housing Overlay is a national model. The big news in 2021 was voters again electing council candidates backing these policies. This solidifies the city’s shift toward promoting affordability and gives the council new opportunities for creative solutions

Culver City

The Council majority of Alex Fisch, Daniel Lee, and Yasmine-Imani McMorrin enacted rent control and ended exclusionary zoning. That’s even more impressive than it sounds because of Culver City’s challenging political environment.

Anti-housing and anti-tenant forces are trying to recall Fisch and Lee. They have stooped to the most lowball of tactics, including setting up a fake twitter account with Fisch’s photo and a slightly different twitter handle. Fortunately, it was quickly spotted and Twitter blocked the account.

Culver City is at a crossroads. It is being flooded with tech jobs and faces a choice: address rising unaffordability or watch the city become as expensive as adjacent Santa Monica. Culver City’s council majority recognizes what’s at stake and has aggressively moved to protect economic diversity. Yet the city’s well-funded groups pushing for gentrification and displacement will not be deterred.

If Fisch and Lee face a recall in 2022, tenant and housing activists across the nation need to join the effort to defeat it.

Best Local Politician: Austin’s Greg Casar

There’s a lot of great local politicians. I had to pick Greg Casar for 2021 because it’s likely his last year of eligibility—he’s running for Congress (Disclosure: I was among the thousands who donated $35 to his grassroots campaign).

I interviewed Casar for Generation Priced Out and we have stayed in touch. Among the areas I quoted him on was the need to expand affordable family housing beyond major transit corridors; he had that position well before this problem was widely recognized.

Greg Casar is a leading force for progressive change in Austin and Texas. Backed by virtually every progressive constituency and with a track record of getting things done, Casar would become a national leader for social justice if elected to Congress. Getting him on a national stage would be a big step toward moving Texas politics in the right direction.

Best Bay Area/Local Journalist: Heather Knight, SF Chronicle

Heather Knight writes the stories San Francisco talks about that day. She wrote many powerful stories on how parents in the Tenderloin are suffering from San Francisco’s unconscionable conversion of the neighborhood into an open drug supermarket. Knight wrote multiple stories on the plight of Tenderloin residents, keeping the story in the news.

Knight’s interviews bring home the reality of city policies. She takes the time to capture the human dimension too often lost amidst policy debates.

Do I agree with everything Knight writes? No. She’s written stories with which I strongly disagree. But a columnist is supposed to take on tough issues that provoke debate. From Herb Caen to Matier & Ross, San Francisco Chronicle readership was driven by columnists. Today, Heather Knight has taken over that role.

Best Political Newcomer: Terry Taplin

Berkeley Councilmember Terry Taplin got so much done in 2021 that I wonder if he ever gets much sleep. His achievements include securing hazard pay for grocery workers, sponsoring a 100% Affordable Housing Overlay, and joining with colleagues on multiple measures to promote social housing. His biggest achievement was likely renegotiating Berkeley’s 30-year Development Agreement with Bayer Healthcare.

Taplin has also been quick to address the many shootings that occurred in his district this year. He has called for a series of measures to address this crisis, and works to build support in the district for such measures. He is the type of hands-on representative that District 2 and all neighborhoods undergoing violence desperately needs.

Not one to rest on his success, Taplin’s already talking about hitting the ground running in 2022. Before that happens, take a look at his complete legislative round-up for 2021.

Most Improved State Housing Policies: Massachusetts

Massachusetts’ great housing gains in 2021 have not gotten national coverage. 2021 began with enactment of the long sought “Housing Choice” bill to end the super-majority requirement for local upzonings. The bill also required 175 cities served by the MBTA (a major transit line) to allow multifamily housing. Both provisions open the door for housing advocates to get more housing built.

Politicians supporting increasing density are winning election across the state. Boston’s newly elected Mayor Michelle Wu is already working to increase housing. Among her plans is to end parking mandates for affordable housing, along overdue move. Wu is the first woman and first Asian-American to be elected mayor in Boston—why isn’t the national media more interested in her?

2021 also saw longtime Cambridge activist Jesse Kanson-Benanav become Executive Director of Abundant Housing Massachusetts. He’s assembled a strong board and organizing staff. I foresee AHA joining with CHAPA, the Massachusetts Housing Partnership, and other advocates in making the state a housing leader in 2022.

Best California Legislator: Assemblymember Alex Lee

When we sought a sponsor for our bill to stop speculator evictions under the Ellis Act (AB 854), it took an incoming Assembly member from the South Bay to step up to the challenge. That told me Alex Lee was special. He has further proved it by continually taking on some of the state’s toughest issues.

Do you support social housing? Lee sponsored AB 387, the leading social housing bill. What about permanently opening public meetings to online participation? Lee sponsored that bill (AB 339) as well. The prospect of expanding public meeting participation seems obvious in Democratic cities but Lee’s bill subjected him to verbal attacks by Los Angeles City Council members angry over expanding public meeting access. Despite this opposition Lee got that bill through the legislature only to have Governor Newsom veto it.

Like Austin’s Greg Casar, Alex Lee is an authentic and effective progressive. We are lucky to have him in the California legislature.

Best National Advocacy Group: National Low Income Housing Coalition

I’m choosing the NLIHC because of their historic success in getting political support for massive new federal funding to address homelessness and affordable housing. NLIHC Director Diane Yentel has been tireless in dealing both with the White House and Congress. Most importantly, NLIHC staff assembled the national grassroots mobilizing base that the housing cause has long lacked—now we just await the Senate passage of the $150 billion for housing in Build Back Better for us to celebrate.

Best President of My Lifetime: Joe Biden

My political consciousness starts with President Lyndon Johnson and the anti-war protests that drove him from office. I never much liked Presidents Carter (a great man, not a good president) or Clinton. I cannot forgive President Obama for playing bipartisan footsy from 2009-10 instead of getting a lot more done when Democrats controlled all three branches of government

President Joe Biden has been a revelation. He’s clearly the most progressive president since FDR. He may even be more progressive because unlike FDR he is not putting racial justice on the sidelines. Biden is also operating in a much more challenging political environment—50-50 in the Senate— than Roosevelt, who had huge Democratic majorities in Congress.

It’s all to rare for progressives to elect someone who turns out better than expected. The opposite is usually true. But Biden’s Build Back Better legislation is the federal government’s first meaningful effort ever to give cities and states the resources necessary to slash homelessness. And his child care and other proposals are landmarks as big as what we saw in Johnson’s War on Poverty. He even had the political courage to get our troops out of Afghanistan.

We shouldn’t be surprised that the national media is not interested in promoting Biden’s progressive agenda. Facing political obstacles and Republican resistance to vaccines, he has shown a commitment to progressive ideals in the first year of his presidency that exceeds that of any recent predecessor.