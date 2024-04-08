Beyond Chron at 20: Looking Forward and Back

by on

“If someone had told me in 2004 that I’d still be running BC ten years later I would have said ‘no way.’”—Randy Shaw, April 7, 2014

That quote is from “After 10 Years, Beyond Chron Still Going Strong.” My 2014 story covered Beyond Chron’s origin story, my goals for this news source, how it got its name and how I thought about things after ten years. Check it out!

Beyond Chron’s Impact

I’m even more grateful today after another ten years that the Tenderloin Housing Clinic started Beyond Chron. Why?

On a personal level Beyond Chron gives me the chance to respond in print to concerns I have about political and policy issues. I can also challenge coverage of these topics by other media. Yes, social media gives everyone an outlet for expressing their views. But Beyond Chron has built a readership of people interested in influencing public policy; having this audience is very satisfying.

A Voice for the Tenderloin

Beyond Chron has always sought to offer a voice for the Tenderloin. I co-founded the Tenderloin Housing Clinic in 1980. I have been its Executive Director since 1982. The Tenderloin has had its ups and downs over the past 44 years but the last four years have been the most difficult.

Beyond Chron helped get the truth out about what was really happening.

From 2011-2017 we offered readers a front row view of Mayor Ed Lee’s aggressive plans to improve Mid-Market and the Tenderloin. These plans were so successful that they triggered stories falsely claiming that Lee “gentrified” both areas. Beyond Chron featured many stories on how residents and small businesses benefited from Lee’s strategy. My stories led a prominent NY Times reporter to ask for a tour of the Tenderloin. He wanted to see if reports of its gentrification were true. After our walk he concluded they were not.

In December 2022 I urged Governor Newsom in Beyond Chron to send in the National Guard to close Tenderloin drug markets (“A Year Later, Tenderloin Still Requires Emergency Response”). A lot of people thought I was joking. I wasn’t. Neither was the governor. Newsom sent in the National Guard and California Highway Patrol to help the Tenderloin at the end of April 2023.

Our Tenderloin base enabled us to report on rising drug dealing and usage well before other media. We’ve told the stories of small businesses and residents suffering under what many believe is the city’s conversion of the Tenderloin into a drug containment zone. The history of what has happened in the Tenderloin since COVID began in March 2020 can be found in our pages. I’m updating my book, The Tenderloin: Sex, Crime and Resistance in the Heart of San Francisco, to reflect the neighborhood’s roller coaster path since 2015 that was first covered in Beyond Chron.

Empowering Tenants

The Tenderloin Housing Clinic has always seen Beyond Chron as boosting its efforts to empower tenants. We felt that by publicizing outrageous Ellis Act and owner move-in evictions we could increase other media coverage and build political support for addressing both.

I wrote a story on September 27, 2013 (“As Ellis Evictions Soar, SF Human Services Agency Cuts Legal Defense Funding”) about the city cutting funding for Ellis Act eviction defense. Mayor Lee read it and got so mad he immediately tripled the funding. The mayor again dramatically increased Ellis Act eviction defense funding in 2015.

Shining a spotlight on speculators using the Ellis Act to displace longtime, vulnerable residents helps deter such evictions. Beyond Chron has provided that spotlight.

Unfortunately, our coverage has not yet won necessary Ellis Act legislative reform in Sacramento. The Tenderloin Housing Clinic joined with the LA-based Coalition for Economic Survival in an all-out statewide campaign for Ellis reform in 2021-2022 but we fell short. Without legislative support, Beyond Chron’s publicizing Ellis Act wrongdoers is even more important.

Tenants facing evictions for profit appreciate Beyond Chron publicizing their struggles. Beyond Chron’s coverage also often attracts other media to the tenants’ plight.

Homelessness Policy

I’ve probably written more about homelessness in San Francisco than anyone over the past decade. Beyond Chron was the first media to report on the city’s failure to fill SRO vacancies for the unhoused (“San Francisco’s Failed Homeless Strategy,” February 23, 2021). We have also been the most vocal media urging the city to open and prioritize drug free hotels (See “San Francisco Must Rethink Homeless Policies,” July 11, 2022).

The Tenderloin Housing Clinic is in the business of housing homeless single adults. THC operates 23 SROs for the unhoused and is the city’s leading housing provider for homeless single adults. We have brought 5,443 new residents into our housing since 1999 and currently house 1655 tenants in permanent supportive housing. We bring our front-line perspective to Beyond Chron.

San Francisco has made progress on both filling vacancies and securing political support and funding for drug-free hotels. Yet there remains vast misinformation about homelessness that Beyond Chron stories have failed to change. Central to this misinformation is the extreme underestimating of the financial cost of ending widespread visible homelessness.

Only a major federal commitment—such as Biden’s Build Back Better bill before Senator Manchin aligned with Republicans and removed the housing money—can meaningfully reduce homelessness. Prior to 1981, 75% of eligible recipients received federal housing assistance; that number is now below 20%. State and local governments cannot alone make up for four decades of lost federal dollars. Beyond Chron’s coverage has not seemed to boost recognition of this political reality.

Food, Labor, Schools, Film, and Veterans

Beyond Chron has regularly expanded coverage based on attracting quality writers interested in important topics. For example, from 2011-2017 the late Dana Woldow turned Beyond Chron into one of the nation’s leading media promoting healthy school food. Woldow was a school food legend when she approached Beyond Chron. She attracted healthy food writers from across the nation to our pages. She tragically died far too soon in 2017.

Today’s Beyond Chron regularly includes Sebastian Luke’s stories about problems with encampments and drug dealing on and around Van Ness Ave. That topic never came up in our first decade. Sebastian has been the leading source of information on the planter wars and other troubles on and around Van Ness.

Beyond Chron’s early years featured a School Beat column from Lisa Schiff. We now have stories on SFUSD from Laurence Lem Lee. Lee’s insights are particularly helpful during this stressful time in city schools.

Peter Wong keeps our movie reportage continually updated with reviews from the latest film festivals. Steve Early remains one of the nation’s leading labor reporters, typically offering Beyond Chron the first opportunity to run his stories. My friend, the late Fred Ross Jr. gave me tips to many breaking labor stories. We worked as a team to promote many labor struggles. Suzanne Gordon credited Beyond Chron for first publishing stories on the crisis at the Veteran’s Health Administration (VHA) that were later included in her book, Our Veterans: Winners, Losers, Friends and Enemies on the New Terrain of Veterans Affairs.

None of our articles could happen without our expert IT leader, David Virgo. Our original IT mainstay, Eric Smith, has shared his own recollections.

The Rise of Local Media

The media landscape has change dramatically in the past twenty years.

Since Beyond Chron began in 2004 Bay Area local media has exploded. Mission Local began in 2008. Berkeleyside began in 2009, the brainchild of Frances Dinkelspiel, Tracey Taylor and Lance Knobel. Dinkelspiel has been an incredible advocate for expanding local news. I credit her for the subsequent creation of Oaklandside and for boosting the brilliant work of Emilie Raguso, whose Berkeley Scanner (https://twitter.com/BerkeleyScanner) is a must read.

We also now have the SF Standard, which has several fulltime reporters covering San Francisco alone. When the SF Bay Guardian stopped publishing, its editor, Tim Redmond, created 48 Hills.

When you add Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Substack and other online sources there are far more people doing their own journalism than we had when Beyond Chron began.

The development of other media has led Beyond Chron to focus on stories where we can bring a special expertise that readers cannot find elsewhere. That’s probably why in recent years our Tenderloin, public safety, and election analysis stories routinely get the most readers.

Hopes for the Future

The past four years have been challenging. It’s a lot more fun writing about restaurant and retail openings than closures. Or about people thronging to Mid-Market and Little Saigon rather than calling for the Police Chief’s firing (which I first did in Beyond Chron in February 2022) for failing to close open air drug markets. I think back on the great promise Mid-Market held prior to COVID and it’s hard to believe such a steep decline could happen so fast. It’s sad to have to write about it.

Beyond Chron readers are increasingly focused on the November 2024 elections. Expect a lot of stories on this topic. We also look forward to covering positive Tenderloin developments like the summer return of The Compton’s Cafeteria Riot: The Play. IKEA’s food court along with UN Plaza’s transformation could help boost Mid-Market Street. The November elections could potentially bring federal support for the resources necessary to finally end widespread homelessness.

A deep thanks to all of our readers. There wouldn’t be a Beyond Chron without you. If you have enjoyed reading Beyond Chron, drop us a note. You can reach us at feedback@beyondchron.