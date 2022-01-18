At Roxie: Bad Luck Banging, or Loony Porn–Review

by on

Only the Roxie Theater could show Rade Jude’s new satirical film “Bad Luck Banging, or Loony Porn” in San Francisco. Thank the gods and goddesses for that. The programmers at multiplexes would sooner drive a stake through every frame of Jude’s satire than allow it to soil their pristine screens. Even the more commercially-minded art house theaters would rather prefer to be shuttered instead of touching a scathing film whose insightful points extend beyond its Romanian setting.

But for the seasoned Roxie habitue, Jude’s film will go down like a good shot of strong vodka. It has little patience with the niceties of conservative moralities or acceptable political lies. Its mix of mental sharpness and irreverence makes it a must-see start to this filmgoing year.

Admittedly, the graphic sex sequence that opens the film will probably turn some potential viewers off. It has frontal nudity (for both sexes), on-screen penetration (or attempts at same), and even a little bit of sexualized whipping. However, those viewers who don’t avert their eyes in prudish disgust will notice the light-heartedness of the whole sequence. The background music sounds more like something heard at a festival, not something to put a viewer in the “let’s get it on” mood. Also, hearing one participant arguing midway with her mother about a childcare issue moves this filmed event out of libidinous fantasy into the realm of fleeting relief in an emotionally cramped situation.

The participants in what turns out to be a homemade sex video are wife and husband Emilia (aka Emi) and Eugen Cilibiu. The husband winds up being a minor character in Jude’s tale. Emi turns out to be the focus of the film. She’s a history teacher at a prestigious junior high school. However, thanks to the sex video somehow getting out into the wider world, her job is now in jeopardy.

But if “Bad Luck Banging”’s set-up is a familiar one, Jude quickly makes clear that dramatic resolution of the situation is the least important part of his film. Both Emi’s and Eugen’s names are clearly heard on the video’s soundtrack. Also, there are enough images of Emi’s unmasked face that she can’t deny it’s her. The bits of information establishing the film’s setup are given almost in passing. Finally, this section of the film (and each of the subsequent sections) is introduced via a pink title card and bouncy background music, creating a sense of forthcoming absurdity.

So what then is the point of the first part of the film, entitled “One Way Street?” It follows Emi around an unnamed Romanian city as she does her shopping and occasionally checks in with Eugen. In more than a few shots in this portion of the film, Emi visually looks like the least important part of the image. Is Jude spinning his wheels until the expected dramatic confrontation between Emi and the upset parents of the children she teaches?

The answer is no. Emi’s wanderings cumulatively build up in the viewer’s mind a mental picture of everyday life in this post-Communist Balkan country. If the end of Communism in Romania brought the end of utter state control even in daily life, the “freed” Romanians have taken the new individualistic order of things to mean caring more about one’s own needs over the effects of their actions on other people. The car drivers, in particular, openly display such callousness. One driver thinks nothing of blocking a curb cut for wheelchair access. Another driver’s response to Emi’s complaint that his car is blocking the sidewalk is the charming “Suck my c**k and write your Mum.”

Yet other Romanians aren’t much better. Jude makes clear that this story takes place during the COVID pandemic. Yet not everyone either wears masks or socially distance from others. As one irritated supermarket customer sarcastically notes in another context “It’s never anyone’s fault, we’re all innocent.”

Images of Romanian urban commercial life seen in passing don’t reflect well on capitalism’s presence in the country. Backpacks imprinted with images from “Paw Patrol” and “Frozen” convey a sense of disposability. While Emi’s being condemned for her private sexual activity, a large billboard featuring a woman saying “I like it deep” isn’t even commented on by passersby. An idle zipper repair stand suggests a nation that’s downgraded the stretching of durability.

Towards the end of this first section of the film, a cafe conversation foreshadows Jude’s ultimate message. Some college students are discussing Japan’s World War II kamikaze pilots. The type of men “chosen” for such missions weren’t scientists or engineers. They were poets, historians, and other “disposable” students.

By contrast to the first section of “Bad Luck Banging,” its next section “A Short Dictionary Of Anecdotes, Signs, and Wonders” continually slices viewer complacency with the sharpness of a well-honed katana. Its “The Devil’s Dictionary”-like structure would have made Ambrose Bierce, that work’s original creator, quite proud. It ranges across past, present, and even future to spotlight uncomfortable truths and hypocrisies Romanians (and other viewers) would prefer to ignore. For example, the Roman Orthodox Church has displayed a long propensity of being close to whichever dictator was in power.

In a nice touch, supposedly innocent and positive words receive far more sinister or ironic associations. “Christmas” refers to a World War II incident where Romanian soldiers murdered 3,000 Jews just so they could get home in time to celebrate the holiday. “Children” are described as “political prisoners of their parents.” Jude even takes a bite at his artistic medium of choice by using the legend of Perseus and Medusa to describe “Cinema.” But is reflecting the world’s horrors away from a viewer’s eyes really something that serves the viewer in the long run?

Jude’s tartness raises the type of insight likely to make the average Faux News viewer (and even a few self-satisfied bourgeoisie) wanting to find ways to discreetly leave a room. “Folklore” is not something praiseworthy, but a testament to people’s imbecility. Truly appreciating “History” means coming away not with emotional uplift but with an incredibly somber view of the world and human nature. Those who love the idea of the “Heart” ruling above all things will not appreciate Jude’s seeing that organ as “a source of tyranny and unhappiness.”

To Jude, human self-importance is only another convenient myth. Standing up to the Nazis’ evil feels a lot less heroic when the film recounts the World War 2 bet-hedging newspaper which had two different celebratory headlines ready to go: one aligning Romania with Stalin and another aligning Romania with Hitler. Decrying the use of robots in warfare as excluding the controlling human touch feels a lot less noble when Jude brings up the Wikileaks footage of Americans massacring civilians in Iraq. And it’s hard to imagine an automatically bright “Future” for humanity as “99% of all the species that ever lived are now extinct.”

The possibility of extinction (for Emi) also shadows the third part of the film, entitled “Praxis And Innuendo–A Sitcom.” It’s the aforementioned meeting between Emi and the parents upset by the leaking of Emi’s sex video. The teacher’s superior, who’s moderating the meeting, claims she wants to find “common ground” between the teacher and the parents. However, what defenses she offers on Emi’s behalf (e.g. her students do pass their standardized tests) feel half-hearted at best.

Jude quickly ridicules the alleged concern about “traumatized children” that brought all these adults to the meeting. Primary accuser Mrs. Gott’s re-screening of Emi’s sex video at the meeting is less about bringing every attendee up to speed and more about publicly embarrassing the teacher. None of the “concerned parents” attempt to dissuade Mrs. Gott from putting on the video. In one exquisitely framed shot, Emi’s face is sandwiched between a video image of Emi pleasuring Eugen’s penis…and a male viewer eating a peeled banana in the same manner as the video image.

These angry adults may claim the sex video made their children lose respect for their teacher and even hurt them somehow. Yet there are some inconvenient facts left out of the claim. The video was originally uploaded to an adults-only site. Emi and Eugen are two consenting adults. Most importantly, none of the adults there give even a credible anecdote showing that Emi’s students have stopped treating her as an authority figure. For people claiming to speak in their children’s name, these adults are noticeably unsuited for the job.

Emi, to her credit, tries to keep the discussion focused on her professional qualifications despite the parents’ frequently insulting insinuations. She makes a good case for emphasizing developing an active and inquiring mind over the mindless pursuit of grades. Her knowledge of Romania’s national poet Eminescu includes reciting from memory one of the writer’s obviously erotic poems. A professional authority is cited to show her use of memorization in the classroom is an important teaching tool.

However, the parents’ prejudices clearly matter more. Getting the good grades needed to enter a good school matters has higher priority than celebrating whatever type of minds their kids develop. The male parents fantasize about banging Emi while the female parents hate her displaying a more enjoyable sex life than theirs.

The “sin” that dooms Emi in these adults’ eyes is what they call her “indoctrination about the Holocaust.” Her honest teaching of history means referencing the currently revered Marshal Ion Antonescu’s culpability in exterminating Jews. One particularly frothing parent would make the fascists in the current GOP proud by reacting to the historically verified truth that Romanians were responsible for executions of the Jews and the Roma by denouncing such facts as lies. He also gets extra points for framing that statement with racial slurs. Perhaps unsurprisingly, George Soros and Israel get dragged into the putdowns of Emi. The earlier quip in the supermarket checkout line about Romanians seeing themselves as a nation of faultless innocents takes on new relevance here.

Jude’s most acerbic touch comes at the end. His offering of three possible endings for the film acknowledges the biased ridiculousness of the entire confrontation. One ending descends into a satisfying if standard farcical resolution. Another treats the entire kangaroo court situation as if the proceedings were fairly conducted. The most satisfying “this is a joke” ending goes for farcical gonzo-ness and succeeds. Obviously, spoilers will not be given here. But it can be said that “Bad Luck Banging”’s final images will match its opening sexual images for explicitness, but without needing to display naked skin.

(“Bad Luck Banging, Or Loony Porn” opens for in-person screening at the Roxie Theater January 22, 2022. Online screenings at the Roxie begin January 21, 2022. For those interested in getting tickets to the film, go here.)