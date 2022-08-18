Back to School: Let’s Get our Kids Reading

by on

New SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Matt Wayne

Raising Reading Proficiency Will Test New School Board

Back to school is a great time of excitement, faith, and hope. As families finish preparing new outfits and new backpacks, literacy folks are also getting ready for what could be a pivotal year. Efforts to improve literacy have been noticed in Los Angeles, Tennessee, Minnesota, New York City and so many other places. How will the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) roll out “street-level” plans to improve literacy? How well will new pilot programs at several schools perform?

The 7 Board of Education Commissioners and the new Superintendent Matt Wayne made third grade literacy outcomes one of their three goals. The leadership of the teachers’ union, the United Educators of San Francisco (UESF), and many groups, seek means to end the school to prison pipeline. Parents have organized around a proposed literacy resolution, now in school district hands. Some School Board Commissioner candidates mention literacy frequently. Now that the attention is organized, many hope real progress will happen this school year.

San Franciscans embrace social justice. At that long 7 hour Sunday Board of Education meeting on July 17, Superintendent Wayne said, “Improving student outcomes would achieve social justice.” At the recent August 9 Board Meeting, Superintendent Wayne introduced new draft visions including, “Fearless. We persist through challenges with integrity, transparency, and in community.”

The challenge of getting students to read has been large, and has become more noticeable over the past couple years through the pandemic. District grandparent Rex Ridgeway frequently cites the data: 8% at grade level reading at one elementary school, 11% at another school, below 30% at more than 10 other schools. Many of these schools have a disproportionate number of black and Hispanic students. District-wide, reading proficiency has been steady over the last four years, though different tests were used for assessment.

The concerns are not new. The promises to make changes have brought prior resolutions and increased funding. The efforts to provide solutions have looked into the overlapping gaps of curriculum, absenteeism, teacher turnover, professional development. What has been missing in past efforts has been measurable goals related to student outcomes. Is that because posturing is more important than helping students?

A recent Time magazine piece on efforts in other cities highlights the struggles. With 19% of Black students reading at grade level in Oakland schools, Kareem Weaver of the Oakland NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) filed an administrative petition with the Oakland School Board in January 2021 to “fulfill their legal duty,” or basically, to do their job.

In that Time interview, Weaver said, “There have been choices made where our children were not in the center.”

Weaver’s years of efforts were covered in a recent documentary, “The Right to Read.” In the trailer, a parent said, “We want them [our children] to be successful in this life. We want them to be better than us. Reading is everything, that’s the foundation to everything in this life.”

Weaver asked, “The question is today, do we have the political will, do we have the moral courage to use literacy as the vehicle to include all? This is the main thing. This is social justice.”

Oakland schools now have a new curriculum. Los Angeles Unified has a specific measurable goal for reading by 2026. New York City schools are bringing changes to the reading curriculum for Kindergarten to 2nd grade, with more focus on phonics. Hayward Unified implemented a three year literacy plan in May 2022.

Last spring, a parent-led literacy resolution was sent to changes in the SFUSD, with fate undetermined. In the meantime, a Kindergarten to fifth grade literacy audit from the national nonprofit The New Teacher Project (TNTP) recommended changes in developing a vision, exploring high quality materials, and initiating change.

Dyslexia advocate and former SFUSD teacher, Megan Potente said, “Please commit to these recommendations wholeheartedly…Focusing on fine tuning is not going to address the issues here.”

Superintendent Wayne laid out the draft literacy goal in the August 9 Board Meeting. He read from the slide, “3rd grade literacy: The percentage of all third grade students reading at grade level as measured by the SBAC ELA will increase from 52%* in 2022 to 62% proficiency by 2027.” (The asterisk in the slide indicated that the Smarter Balanced Assessment English Language Arts data were preliminary for 2022.)

Wayne further described his plan to get to such a goal involved having his staff take the “city level” broader goal to a “street level” more specific yearly goal. At such a specific level, he described how targeted subgroups, like those further behind, would be a focus.

Part of such a plan for this school year may involve additional funding for piloting new curriculum materials aligned with California’s College and Career Readiness Standards at select schools.

As the SFUSD moves from goals to action, the details and the data may continue to give us hope that our kids will read much better this school year.