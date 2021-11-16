At the Crossroads of Turk and Taylor

by on

Editors Note: Susan Stryker uncovered the lost story of the 1966 Compton’s Cafeteria Riot in San Francisco’s Tenderloin. It’s a landmark event in the history of transgender resistance to police oppression. But the building at 111 Taylor is now owned by a for-profit prison company. Stryker’s story asks: How might the legacies of the collective uprising be mobilized in the cause of social justice today?

Here’s the link: https://placesjournal.org/article/transgender-resistance-and-prison-abolitionism-san-francisco-tenderloin