Are San Francisco schools taking money seriously now?

by on

SFUSD Superintendent Wayne

SFUSD No Longer in Denial

Last Tuesday, the San Francisco Board of Education had a Special Meeting where Superintendent Matt Wayne and his staff presented the main topic: Resource Alignment. For those that don’t follow public schools closely, school enrollment has flatlined and is projected to decline, school sites are understaffed, and many lower schools are below 70% enrollment. COVID pandemic federal money has basically run dry and the rubber has to meet the road. No more kicking the can down to next year.

Many in the public clamored to share their thoughts with the Commissioners. John Trasvina, former San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) student, said, “Congratulations to the Superintendent and the Board Commissioners for recognizing the fiscal and academic crises facing the San Francisco Unified School District and San Francisco for far too long. We have all been in denial.”

I’ve been watching. The denial was incredible. In October 2021, former Superintendent Vincent Matthews proposed a tough and small $5 million cut to the annual $1 billion operational budget, then working with a $100+ million structural deficit. The majority of the Board of Education Commissioners voted against such a cut. In December 2021, Board of Education Commissioners Mark Sanchez and Matt Alexander proposed a 2-slide budget which would direct cuts to central administration over classrooms. The state watchdogs looked askance at that thin plan, compared to the school district’s hundreds of pages of plans. Even after the state watchdog said such a pie-in-the-sky plan would lead to state takeover of the district, recalled former Board of Education Commissioner Gabriela Lopez voted for it.

It’s a given that the Board of Education Commissioners will grandstand and point fingers. They have scarce experience with professional management of budgets.

That is what makes Superintendent Wayne’s effort this past week all the more remarkable. Kudos to opening the hard conversation!

And hopefully San Francisco Mayor London Breed and the Board of Supervisors are paying attention, as the City’s budgeting won’t be getting any easier with projections of hundreds of millions of less tax income.

To get a sense of the hard conversations, the School District has not exactly been doing so great on a number of fronts. Public commenters railed on the District’s not paying teachers properly, the lack of a contract with the teachers’ union, poor facilities conditions, lack of trust, lead in drinking water, educators missing from critical areas, bloated overpaid district administration, and a whole bunch of other reasons.

Supervisor Connie Chan wrote in the Richmond Review a harsh column about public schools administrations. Focusing particularly on the spending, she wrote, “The truth is, San Francisco voters have always been generous and supportive of our public schools… Yet the question is not just about whether or not there are enough resources, but also whether or not there is mismanagement of the resources given. This is the question that I will be focusing on this fall as the chair of the [Board of Supervisors] Budget Committee. I am calling for a public hearing to examine SFUSD’s spending, treatment of our teachers, and education and services to our students and families.”

I support Supervisor Chan’s efforts here. Voters have agreed to many millions of dollars for San Francisco public schools, most recently the June 2022 Proposition G Student Success Fund.

For over two years, the SFUSD spent hundreds of millions of Facilities Bond money, without any Citizen Bond oversight. I helped rally to get it back. Now I’m a member of the bond oversight committee reviewing audits. Advocacy and sunshining in good faith brings results.

The person in charge of the facilities spending, Dawn Kamalanathan, was recently promoted to Assistant Superintendent of Operations, with a corresponding raise. Kamalanathan was the individual presenting most of the slides last Tuesday night.

So the Superintendent is taking us on this much needed, highly concerning journey. I have faith that he will work hard to take in community feedback. We can all participate in feedback in good faith as we are skeptical from the recent past work. We can help bring our schools to a better place and increase enrollment.

It is with eyes wide open that Superintendent Wayne is taking on this burden. There is no doubt he heard Board Vice President Lisa Weissman-Ward when she said, “That lack of trust is something that I think has been a big obstacle that we need to overcome in order to do this work.” Part of building back trust is in no longer kicking the budget can down the road.

Another part of building back trust is in listening to the community in their concerns about closing schools. Wayne has made abundantly clear that closing schools are not in the plans now. There indeed are many ways to explore closing the budget gap without closing schools.

The other big piece to watch will be the Board of Education. Some Commissioners have already begun with the grandstanding, what-aboutism, gas lighting, and misdirection that we have seen many times. How they say and act over the next few months can very much hurt or help this important resource allocation effort.

And many who watch the school district know that four of the seven Board of Education Commissioner seats will be up in November 2024.