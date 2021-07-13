Are A’s Sabotaging Oakland Stadium Deal?

by on

A's President Dave Kaval

A’s Rejection of Housing Law is a Dealbreaker

If the A’s leave Oakland, last week could be seen as the turning point.

First, at a public hearing the A’s Dave Kaval told Councilmember Dan Kalb that the A’s would not be complying with the city’s mandatory affordable housing requirements. You heard that right. Affordable housing is a core priority for Oakland council members (and their constituents) yet the A’s believe they can simply ignore the requirements of city law. If the A’s were seeking a surefire way to kill Council approval, their refusal to provide city required affordable housing—billionaire team owner John Fisher would not even miss the funds—could alone do the trick.

But the A’s weren’t done sabotaging the stadium deal. Kaval also said last week that the team would continue negotiating with Las Vegas as a place to relocate. Kaval said he had no plans to cancel a planned Las Vegas visit for July 21, the day after the initial Council vote on the stadium deal.

A’s owner John Fisher, invisible in dealings with the Oakland Council, has been front and center in Las Vegas. As reported in the July 7 Las Vegas Review-Journal, “A’s owner John Fisher and team president Dave Kaval will lead the team scheduled to be in Las Vegas Thursday and Friday, with plans to meet with elected officials, hotel operators and again tour potential ballpark sites.”

Mayor Libby Schaaf has pushed hard for the stadium deal. She has not publicly responded to the A’s refusal to meet its affordable housing requirements. Schaaf has to be privately furious and feeling personally betrayed. The A’s are asking her to choose: break the law to get a stadium deal or risk being known as the mayor who “lost” the A’s.”

Fortunately for Schaaf and the council, Oakland residents are too smart to be so deceived. The A’s sabotaging of the Howard Terminal stadium deal is now transparent. So is the fictional talk about a “community benefits agreement” that doesn’t require A’s owner John Fisher to contribute any of his own funds.

I know a lot about community benefit agreements. I discuss what makes them work and what makes them fail in my book, The Activist’s Handbook.

Community benefits agreements require good faith negotiations between the developer and the community. That hasn’t happened with the A’s. A second prerequisite is the developer’s financial contribution to addressing community needs—that also isn’t part of the A’s deal. All the A’s are saying is that Oakland is free to spend the projected $450 million in additional tax revenue generated by the stadium project however the city pleases—no A’s dollars are involved.

I wrote on May 25, “Will Oakland Keep the A’s,” that “bad signs” were becoming clear around the A’s stadium deal. Owner John Fisher was not acting like someone eager to get a deal done so the team could stay in Oakland.

Last week’s renouncing of legally mandate housing requirements and the team’s open courting of Las Vegas adds to these bad signs. But there were also good signs. As I earlier wrote, “Council President Nikki Bas and Councilmembers Fife, Kaplan, and Kalb are not going to make a bad deal for Oakland. I don’t know the other councilmembers as well but these four will not sacrifice the city’s future for a bad stadium deal. I believe a council majority is going to be very careful in negotiating public subsidies for the A’s.”

Council member Loren Taylor expressed surprise that the A’s thought that meeting city affordable housing requirements was even up for negotiation. I can’t see many councilmembers approving a deal without the A’s reversing their position.

Bad Faith Negotiating

The A’s plans for a Howard Terminal stadium is a textbook case of bad faith negotiating. The inflexibility, arrogance, and contempt for the public are all there. Instead of working on a “win-win” agreement the A’s have make it clear—-“Howard Terminal or Bust!”—that it’s their way or the highway.

Oakland A’s fans deserve better. The city has long needed a new stadium. Most fans would have been happy just to have it built on the Coliseum site. Fisher could have had his luxury box revenue five to ten years ago.

The Haas family created a great fan base for the A’s, but the team’s later sale to Lew Wolff and John Fisher in 2005 undermined these gains. Wolff spent years trying to move the team. He and Fisher only stayed in Oakland due to an inability to move elsewhere. Wolff’s departure in 2016 seemed to increase chances that an Oakland stadium would get built but it now looks like Fisher was never serious about making this happen.

Oakland has a lot of pressing needs. It cannot afford to shift scarce tax dollars to a billionaire who doesn’t care about the city’s needs.

The Council understands the city’s priorities. Absent a major shift by the A’s in the next week, the Council will not approve a term sheet for the Howard Terminal stadium when it votes on July 20. Expect an announcement of the A’s plans to move to Las Vegas not long after.