After Huge Anti-Injunction Rally, Ninth Circuit Offers Hope

Plaintiff Agrees to Modify Injunction over “Voluntary Homeless”

750 people turned out to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeal at 7th and Mission this morning. Surprisingly, the crucial issue underlying the injunction—the ability of someone to reject shelter or housing and instead pitch a tent on a sidewalk—was conceded by the plaintiff’s counsel. The Ninth Circuit suggested it could strike down that part of the injunction but asked that the federal judge do so instead.

The Ninth Circuit was also troubled by what the city described as the “excessively vague” concept of a wrongful police presence. Plaintiff’s counsel could not explain whether mere presence of police at an encampment violated the injunction. The Ninth Circuit is likely to reverse this part of the injunction.

Why would plaintiff concede the major issue in the injunction appeal? Probably because they realized how widely unpopular is the idea someone can reject shelter or housing and legally pitch a tent on a public sidewalk. It could also be the case that plaintiff never anticipated the broad injunction granted by Magistrate Ryu and were content with just enjoining what they claim is San Francisco’s violation of Boise.

San Francisco has long spent more money than other cities per capita in addressing homelessness. Yet if you heard plaintiff’s counsel at oral argument you’d think the city spends barely a dime. The Coalition on Homelessness paints a picture of San Francisco as a city that does little or nothing to help the poor; they appear to primarily see city resources as directed toward “criminalizing” the unhoused.

The judges talked about a stipulated resolution of the injunction issue. That would be great news for San Francisco.

