After Ending Exclusionary Zoning, What’s Next?

Three Strategies Moving Forward

California’s move last week toward ending exclusionary single-family zoning raises the question: what should cities do next to increase housing? SB 9 allows duplexes, and SB 10 makes it easier for cities to upzone for up to ten units. But most California cities, including Los Angeles and San Francisco, still resist SB 50-type upzonings. Enacting future reforms remains challenging.

Here’s three proposals housing advocates could push next.

100% Affordable Housing Overlay

The progressive split over SB9 reflects a segment of the left that sees upzoning as a strategy for gentrification and displacement. Nearly every negative response I got to my article last week—“Will CA End Exclusionary Zoning?”— argued that allowing duplexes just opened the door to new luxury development.

Cities can address this concern by following the lead of Cambridge (and hopefully soon Berkeley) by enacting a 100% Affordable Housing Overlay (See “Cambridge Passes Citywide Affordable Housing Overlay: A New National Model,” October 6, 2020). This restricts upzoning to affordable housing, avoiding the negative side effects some progressives associate with market rate development.

I love the Overlay because it allows new apartment buildings in all neighborhoods. It challenges the racial and economic segregation fostered by exclusionary zoning. Low and moderate income families deserve to live in high-opportunity neighborhoods. It’s wrong to restrict them to communities where the affluent do not want to live.

An Affordable Housing Overlay exposes a core political issue: are upzoning opponents really motivated by fears of gentrification? Or are some using the affordability argument to stop tenants from moving to their neighborhood? Those with the former view should embrace a citywide zoning overlay for 100% affordable housing.

This is a perfect strategy for Los Angeles, whose City Council opposed legalizing duplexes saying they promote gentrification. The 100% Affordable Housing Overlay is an anti-gentrification strategy. It is desperately needed in a city where roughly 75% of buildable land prohibits new apartments for the unhoused or anyone else.

What is Los Angeles waiting for?

Every progressive city needs a 100% Affordable Housing Overlay. And thanks to California’s SB35, neighborhood groups cannot stop these affordable projects (which may the real reason homeowner groups got so up in arms about stopping duplexes). Cambridge recently had a 100% affordable project stopped by opposition; SB 35 prevents this.

The time to enact the Overlay is now. If Biden’s infrastructure bill passes with the housing funds intact, cities will be flush with affordable housing funds. But with most “blue” cities sharply limiting where affordable apartments can be built—a major theme of my book Generation Priced Out—-there is not enough available land in which to build. Homes for the unhoused in particular won’t get built despite available funding. Progressives must avoid this scenario by passing the Overlay without delay.

4Plexes-10Plexes

San Francisco is among the cities considering legalizing fourplexes as a next step. Supervisors Rafael Mandelman and Ahsha Safai have proposals and yimby activists may be planning a ballot measure to legalize fourplexes.

I support legalizing fourplexes in all cities. And with SB 10 facilitating rezoning for tenplexes, activists should see if they can find a local government willing to implement such upzoning (I’m not aware of one).

But cities need large multi-unit buildings to solve their housing shortages. Fourplexes are only a small step toward this goal. Legalizing fourplexes is a good step but still requires a larger fight over allowing new apartments in all neighborhoods. That’s what the Overlay does.

RHNA Compliance

A third step—and these are not mutually exclusive—is working to ensure that cities’ proposed state housing element targets are based on reality. The RHNA—Regional Housing Needs Allocation—requires California cities to plan to build enough market rate and affordable housing in the next eight years to meet state-mandated goals.

Since cities have laid out how many new homes will be built and where, activists have been busy exposing sites that are not buildable. The process is getting a level of oversight lacking in prior RHNA cycles.

Activists described the huge increase in Southern California housing allocations as an “under the radar win for housing.” If the state ultimately forces cities to meet their RHNA goals, it would bring millions of new housing units to California.

It was not until I followed Abundant Housing LA’s 2019 campaign for real RHNA numbers that I understood the significance. Ensuring RHNA compliance could be the most effective strategy to get California cities to build the housing the state needs.

There’s one potential obstacle: the RHNA strategy presumes the state will penalize cities for not meeting their targets. That’s not what happened when county Redevelopment Agencies failed to spend their legally mandated 20% of funds on affordable housing. Bills to penalize these counties were blocked by the League of Cities; it’s one reason Governor Jerry Brown ended Redevelopment Agencies in 2011.

Could today’s more housing conscious era see the state enforce RHNA targets by withholding affordable housing funds from cities that want such money? Or use another leverage point? We’ll see. In the meantime. activists must get the RHNA count right so as to put public pressure on cities to meet their goals. RHNA still offers perhaps the best chance for California build the housing the state’s population demands.

Who will be the first California city to enact a 100% Affordable Housing Overlay, legalize fourplexes, and have solid RHNA numbers? Berkeley looks to be in the lead, but there’s a lot of time for other cities to get there first. SB 9’s passage has opened the door to new possibilities, and activists should aggressively push to seize them.