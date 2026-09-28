ACT Offers Fun, Whimsy in Hitchcock’s “North by Northwest”

I attended last week’s premiere of the American Conservator Theater’s North by Northwest. I loved it. I was then surprised to read the San Francisco Chronicle review ripping the play and giving it the lowest possible rating.

The Chronicle felt the play “ruined a Hitchcock masterpiece.” I attended this play with no knowledge of the movie. I was told that the movie was great and was considered one of Hitchcock’s best films. With a complete blank slate, I was completely blown away with the whimsy of the play. I was wrapped up in the story the whole time, even shocked with a late turn of events. I would strongly recommend this play to anyone who likes suspense, period pieces, and wants to laugh out loud.

The play follows Roger Thornhill, played by Danny Collins, who is mistaken for an operative, George Kaplan. It then follows his story trying to find the real George Kaplan while being pursued by Vandamm (played by Karl Queensborough) and his henchmen. Throughout the play the narrator, played by Katy Owen, helps carry the story, adding lots of wit. The whole play had a cast with only eight actors; multiple actors played multiple roles.

The spare set scenes really put the attention on the acting. The actors did a wonderful job using their whole bodies to act. The choreographers did a spectacular job designing the movement breaks. There was lots of dancing, running in place, and body movements.

I laughed out loud when two characters were waiting for a plane and were just flapping their jackets to demonstrate the wind. Also when the characters were driving in a car with just a steering wheel and I was able to visualize the turning roads.

With so much digital content and AI slop it’s refreshing to see pure acting. I enjoyed that this play was low tech. It felt refreshing. At one point when things needed to be highlighted the actors used flashlights on stage. It’s great to see a play that relies heavily on audience members’ imaginations, rather than tech.

The play’s only shortcoming was its last scene. I won’t give it away but it made no sense. I preferred an ending with Eve and Roger on top of Mount Rushmore embracing.

Those coming to see North by Northwest the play expecting the sweeping scenes in the movie could be disappointed. There was not a huge corn field or a sweeping Mount Rushmore. However, I think that the beauty of live theater is that it on a stage and we are watching actors play a role. I liked that the corn field was portrayed with two rolled up newspapers that the actors cut while we watched on screen. I also liked how suitcases were used to show location and that phones were pulled from pants pockets. This play was filled with creativity and that is one reason I love live theater.

North By Northwest is at ACT from Sept. 22 to Oct. 18th, 2026. Don’t miss it!