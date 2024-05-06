Abandoned Tenderloin CCSF building is Magnet for Drug Dealers

by on

Civic Center City College Of San Francisco, 750 Eddy Street

City Failing to Act

A nearby resident whose apartment faces the City College Of San Francisco building at 750 Eddy Street and was a student at the school in 2006 sent me this email about the graffiti on the front and the back of the building: “I sent 3 or 4 complaints to 311 over the years.

First, the call center doesn’t know how to categorize an abandoned City College building. They check around and say it’s a commercial building. What dept. does it go to??

All were dumped or Xld.

#17404487 10/10/2023

Closed 11/10/2023

#17139748 Xld I called to check months later. 4/18/2024 ??

#17679412 ??

One said under renovation??? Whatever that means.

These are some service #. I have scribbled notes. Not sure after all this time.

I gave up on it.

Years ago when I attended classes at 750 Eddy in 2006, the word was out that they would close that campus.

The reason given by my Instructor was the building needed retrofitting for earthquakes & the school could not afford to pay for it.”

In mid-2020, the City opened a sanctioned safe sleeping site in a small open space at 750 Eddy, next to the City College’s Civic Center Campus. But, due to mismanagement and complaints from the neighbors about overcrowding and persistent illegal activities, the City shut it down in November 2020.

Soon after, drug dealers opened an open-air drug market in front of the CCSF building which negatively affected the whole neighborhood.

Seniors who live in the Eastern Park Apartments across the street from the CCSF building feel trapped in their senior living homes as the sidewalks are clogged with drug dealers and users.

Ike Hwang, the co-owner of Ike’s Kitchen at 800 Van Ness Avenue and Eddy Street, is fed up with the drug dealing on the 700 block of Eddy and Willow Street behind the CCSF building and has tried to sell his restaurant. However, he hasn’t been able to find a buyer due to the street conditions of Eddy and Willow Streets.

He says, “If I can’t sell it, I’ll keep sitting on it.”

His building landlord says, “If the school [CCSF] could not afford to retrofit and re-open, or sell it, they should tear it down and sell the lot for Affordable Housing. It has become a drug dealer magnet and the City does nothing about it.”

Willow Street Is A “Containment Zone” Instead of An “Entertainment Zone”

Murat Gul, the co-owner of Van Ness Cafe & Gyros on Van Ness Avenue and Willow Street says that he consistently has to deal with vandalism, crimes, the mentally ill, drug dealers, and addicts.

He says that his business has been very slow due to the gruesome condition of Willow Street, next to his cafe. Drug dealers and addicts always come back to Willow Street a few hours after the City clears the encampments.

He says, “If someone wants to buy my restaurant today, I will sell it. If the conditions of Willow and Eddy Streets do not improve soon, I will have to close my restaurant in a few months.” His employee, Ashley Yildiz, and neighbors who live in the Artani next door at 818 Van Ness Avenue and Willow Street speak to KPIX and ABC7 about their constant fear for their safety.

During the pandemic, Gul set up tables and chairs on the sidewalk in front of his cafe on Van Ness Avenue. But, instead of an open-air cafe, the sidewalk became an open-air drug market. Drug dealers and users from Willow Street used his sidewalk tables and chairs to indulge themselves with drugs.

It Takes A Lawsuit To Clean Up Willow and Eddy Streets Between Van Ness Avenue And Polk Street

In March 2024, Best Western and Phoenix Hotels On Eddy Street sued the City alleging that the conditions on the sidewalks scared away customers and made it difficult to hire and retain its employees. Since the lawsuit was filed, the neighbors have noticed some improvements on Eddy and Willow Streets between Van Ness Avenue and Polk Street. They see fewer tents, drug dealers, and users except for the graffiti on the CCSF building.

But they wonder how long that will last.

Why Can’t The City Make CCSF Clean Up The Graffiti On Its Building?

All the building and planter owners around the CCSF building have been cited by the City for graffiti that is much less than the graffiti on the CCSF building and they want to know how CCSF gets away with “murder.”

They sent emails to Supervisor Dean Preston’s office representing the Tenderloin and received this standard email response from his office: Thank you for reaching out. We have also been very concerned about this building, and have been in contact with CCSF about it.

Most recently, we met with Vice Chancellor Al-Amin on March 6, 2024 to discuss the current plans for the building and costs for any future use or repair. At the moment, we are waiting for their Board to come back to us after they have put together options and any connected timelines to that.

In the meantime, we will continue to uplift the need for CCSF Facilities to keep the grounds and surrounding areas clean, including graffiti abatement.

Best,

Jennifer Bolen

District Liaison

Office of Supervisor Dean Preston | District 5

On April 11, I sent an email to Rachel Gordon, the Director of Policy and Communications at the San Francisco Department of Public Works about the graffiti on the CCSF building and the neighbors’ complaints keep getting closed without any resolutions.

She responded, “Thanks for your email. I am forwarding this to our private property graffiti team. I do appreciate you looking out for the neighborhood.”

However, nobody has been willing to open up the can of worms.

Stuck Waiting For The Mayor To Rescue Them

Abdulhammid Albadani, the co-owner of Van Ness Market, a convenience store at 920 Van Ness Avenue said that Mayor London Breed stopped by his store several times when she was running for San Francisco mayor and asked him to display her mayoral campaign sign on his store window which he did and supported her for her run for mayor.

But, according to him, she hasn’t stopped by his store once or walked along Van Ness Avenue to check if businesses and residents are doing okay after she became the Mayor of San Francisco. With disappointment on his face and voice, he said, “By just walking and talking to businesses and residents along Van Ness Avenue, Mayor Breed would boost our belief in San Francisco politicians and show that she cares about us.”