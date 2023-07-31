A Tale Of 2 Drug Markets On SF’s Van Ness

by on

The new open-air drug dispensary at the corner of Van Ness and Eddy

In my story on May 30, 2023, I mentioned that the open-air illegal drug markets in the Tenderloin are so thriving that they set up a new branch a few months ago to expand their drug trade at the corner of Van Ness and Eddy (799 Van Ness) under a “San Francisco” sign before National Guard steps into San Francisco fentanyl crisis.

What a picture postcard perfect for a dysfunctional city government!

You have the city hall as a backdrop, Van Ness Ave which is the “Boulevard of Broken Dreams and Promises”, tents, and drug dealers in front of a stalled construction site of a luxurious fitness center due to permit hurdles.

According to residents and merchants in that area, the new open-air illegal drug market at 799 Van Ness is doing very well and has been expanded further into the 800 block of Eddy.

They have been taking photos, writing down license plate numbers of drug dealers’ cars, and videotaping the drug activity on Eddy between Van Ness and Franklin.

They diligently do their civic duties as concerned San Francisco’s citizens.

They are fully aware that the city is being restrained and gagged in a “bondage position” by the Federal Injunction in clearing out homeless encampments by a Federal judge who resides in Albany where encampments are illegal.

But the drug activity running amok on their block is their major frustration right now.

Drug customers drive BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, etc. regularly pick up their “goodies” at the curb on Eddy at Franklin across the street from Oasis Inn.

Rene Colorado’s Tenderloin Merchants Ambassadors patrol Eddy and Willow between Van Ness and Franklin.

But they can only politely and kindly ask drug dealers to leave. If they don’t want to leave, his ambassadors can do nothing.

After residents and merchants complained to 311, authorities, and city officials about the drug activity, they often see the California Highway Patrol and SFPD parking and making arrests on Eddy between Van Ness and Franklin.

But according to them, drug dealers soon come back after “Elvis Has Left The Building.”

They play “cat-and-mouse” with the law enforcement officers. And, the drug dealers are very persistent.

Residents and merchants wish that the law enforcement officers are as persistent as the drug dealers in claiming the block.

2 blocks up, a new cannabis dispensary, Outer Haze opened on July 23 at 928 Van Ness Avenue.

This is the last cannabis dispensary allowed to open in the city until 2028 to protect existing businesses.

Will San Francisco shut the door on illegal open-air drug dispensaries as the market is oversaturated and overcrowded?

Is that a bad thing?