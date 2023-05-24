A “S**t Show? Yes. A “Stunt?” No way.

by on

After the chaotic Question Time in the UN Plaza this week, some critics are calling my decision to focus attention on the brazen drug dealing in the Tenderloin, and other neighborhoods, a “s**t” show and a “stunt.”

They are right about the first part, that is what it became. They are 100% wrong when they call it a stunt – it was anything but. It was part of my commitment to a strategic focus on this problem until we close the drug supermarkets, clean up the Tenderloin and make every San Francisco neighborhood safe and clean.

Let’s just tell the truth. We have lost control of many of our public spaces. When drug dealers sell their deadly doses of Fentanyl in broad daylight next to our City Hall – we’ve lost control of our public spaces. When we can’t even keep order in UN Plaza for half an hour with the Mayor’s security detail present, we’ve lost control of our public spaces. (I think the violent protester who threw a brick at a teenager has lost her mind, but that’s another topic).

San Francisco has the resources to close these drug supermarkets – now. What we lack is the focus, the coordination, and a commitment to absolute accountability. Instead, we fight each other to shift blame. That’s a losing game, since we are all to blame while innocent San Franciscans are being victimized by brazen drug cartels and thousands die of drug overdoses.

In a break with tradition, I shared my Question and reasoning with the Mayor before the meeting so she could have time to prepare. I thought my question, which was also a request, was perfectly reasonable. I asked her to take the same approach to this emergency she took to Covid-19; stand up an emergency operations center so all resources can be coordinated, so we can track our progress, and so we can demand accountability.

While I was gratified she pledged to work with us, I was surprised she deflected the main question – saying instead we were trying to “micro-manage” the situation.

What I am trying to do is to get her to manage the situation, because the Board does not control the police force, she does. We don’t direct the Health Department, she does. We don’t have the power to declare an emergency and then act on it, she does.

I asked for the Mayor to show us a plan to close the drug supermarkets in 90 days. Honestly, it shouldn’t take that long.

The Mayor has the power to order the police into the Plaza and arrest every drug dealer right now. She should do that, right now.

Yes, they will be “out” in less than 24 hours. So what?

If they come back arrest them again tomorrow, and the next day, and the day after that. In a very short period of time, they will get the message – we don’t tolerate their deadly trade.

I am not for mass incarceration. It was ineffectual and it was racist.

But it is not going to hurt anyone to spend a few hours at our Hall of Justice and to have to account for their actions before a judge, particularly since this interaction gives us the ability to intervene with these young people and try to talk some sense into them. There are reports some of the dealers have been trafficked, if yes we can use the interaction to rescue them. If they deal because they lack jobs, we can work to get them jobs. If they deal to feed an addiction, we can refer them to treatment. We can do all of these things. What we can’t do is continue to damage our city by allowing brazen public drug dealing.

The Mayor said at the Board that she has worked well with me in the past. And that is absolutely true. I have great admiration for the Mayor and I don’t think there is any elected official in San Francisco who feels this crisis so personally. She grew up in a neighborhood burdened with crime. She lost friends and loved ones to crime and addiction. On this issue, in particular, her heart is so very much in the right place.

But I am saying to London Breed, she needs to get her head in this game.

And what I mean by that is best illustrated by her truly head-scratching statements this week on arresting drug users. Perhaps as a response to our pressure on Tuesday, the Mayor countered that she wanted to show “tough love” by arresting drug users. But just a few hours later she told the Board we didn’t have the resources to arrest the far fewer number of drug dealers.

While I am certainly open to more treatment options for users, even required treatment with the proper safeguards, our first priority must be to arrest the dealers, offer them alternatives, rescue the kids being trafficked, treat the ones who are addicted – but do not allow them to keep killing our residents with their deadly drugs.

I will not be having another Question Time outdoors until we have taken back the streets from both drug dealers and violent protesters. I will call the next Question Time on this same topic, and then the next one, and the next one until we get the answer we need – a real plan to close these drug supermarkets now.