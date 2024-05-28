A Memorial Day Gift For SF’s Urban Garden District

by on

Good News on Cathedral Hill

Keeping live and even fake plants in SF’s Urban Garden District is as challenging as “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

It’s simply impossible.

Vandals keep pulling out plants and tagging planters in Cathedral Hill.

But, good news finally came around Memorial Day.

A Day Of Remembrance And Gratitude

Shortly after my article, “SF Wilted Cathedral Hill On Earth Day” was published, a reader named Jenny Sullivan reached out to me. She mentioned in her email that she has been reading my articles about the ongoing struggles of maintaining live plants in planters and decided to visit SF’s Urban Garden District to see the planters herself.

She was saddened by the dire condition of the planters and offered to help the planter owners by donating some plants for the vandalized planters. She had a specific location in mind and asked for my help to contact the owner of the building/planter.

When I asked her the reason for choosing the specific location, she wrote:

“My son used to live in that building. He had contracted HIV in early 1990 and was experiencing many manic episodes. He had a very good job. He could no longer work but received disability. He owed thousands of dollars in back rent and was buying things he didn’t need. He was getting complaints in that building for his rash behavior. He was also picked up by the police and got 5150s and was sent to SF General several times.

Throughout all of my son’s troubles, the building owner was so compassionate and understanding about my son’s illness. I had to get Power of Attorney over my son’s affairs while he was in the mental hospital and his landlord allowed me to have a payment plan to pay it in full. They never thought to evict him. They stayed in contact with me always if my son was in trouble.

I am so grateful to them. My son passed away in 1994.”

A Memorial Site For Someone Special In SF’s Urban Garden District

I contacted the building owner on her behalf. Sadly, I found out that the building owner passed away a few days before I called them.

When I told Ms.Sullivan the sad news, she had an idea of building a memorial site at that location in memory of the building owner. After getting approval from the building owner’s family, Ms.Sullivan bought plants and brought them over to the site where both parties requested not to be shared for privacy and safety reasons.

When my father passed away, I planted some plants in my garden.

No therapist could ever give me the solace that gardening can.

On a beautiful Memorial Day, the family of the building/planter owner was reunited with Ms.Sullivan on “Memory Lane” to build the memorial site.

They picked the spot for the memorial site together which is under the property’s surveillance cameras to capture vandalism and gets good sun for the plants. Ms.Sullivan who had done some landscaping jobs in the past said, “To minimize the chances of plants getting stolen, no plants with flowers such as geranium and never have the same kind of plants for a site because bad landscapers will also steal them.”

To secure the plants from getting pulled out, they drilled holes in the planters and tied the plants’ root balls to the planters with wires.

Unfortunately, property owners have to take these extreme measures to have nice plants due to the City’s unsafe street conditions.

Please Let It Grow!-Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Love, Serve, And Protect

At the end of the planting, Ms.Sullivan said to me: “At first, I opposed sidewalk planters, which some people called ‘Hostile Architecture.’ But, after reading your articles about the planters, I gave it a lot of thought and changed my mind. I understand what housed people go through dealing with the mentally ill, drug dealers, and addicts at the encampments around their buildings. They feel like they are prisoners in their own homes.

The real question is why the planters are there in the first place.

San Francisco needs a new mayor. I will be voting for someone outside the City Hall like Matt Mahan, the Mayor of San Jose for a change. It works out well for San Jose. Also, it’s disappointing that Governor Gavin Newsom has failed to deliver his promise to provide unhoused Californians with tiny homes.”

Then, she said to the building/planter owner’s family:

“Landlords must do their best to keep their tenants safe like we did, using wires to protect the plants we planted. Thank you for the good support and work you continue to do for the residents of your building. I know you are continuing to swim upstream during these trying times in San Francisco. Never give up!”

“In Valor, There Is Hope.”-Tacitus