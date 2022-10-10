Court Ruling Stops Sham OMI and Ellis Evictions

by on

THC’s Stephen P. Booth with Tenant Laura Salcido

Court of Appeal Requires Strict Compliance

On September 13, 2022, on the second day of trial, Judge Harry L. Jacobs of the San Francisco Superior Court threw-out the eviction case against long-term tenant Laura Salcido. The case was brought by real estate speculator Stephane Roulland and his limited liability company 3RE7 LLC, for lack of compliance with the notice provisions of the San Francisco Rent Ordinance Section 37.9(j)(1) and Rent Board Rule & Regulation 12.14(b)(8)(iv). Whether termed “strict” or “full” compliance, landlords cannot cut corners in providing the specific notices to which tenants are entitled under the enabling statutes / ordinances.

In this particular profit-making scheme, Roulland had orchestrated the purchase of the ten unit building at 380 Dolores Street in December 2020 and then found a “straw person” to whom he “sold” a “25% interest.” Within months, Roulland and his straw person targeted long-term tenant Laura Salcido with an OMI eviction. Salcido, a Nurse Practitioner, born of Mexican parents, has been part of the fabric of the Dolores Street neighborhood since January 1998. She often volunteers with numerous local non-profits and working with the neighborhood health center.

In discovery in the unlawful detainer case against Salcido, Roulland’s straw person, the “owner” who was trying to displace Salcido, was unable to provide documentation establishing the supposed payment of $400K or even a tenancy-in-common agreement proving her interest in the Dolores Street property.

It was also realized through discovery that even though in mid-2021 Stephane Roulland had evicted other tenants at a multi-unit building at 302 Precita Avenue, at the time he swore under penalty of perjury that he and his family intended to reside at the Precita Avenue address as his principal residence for 36 months.

But Roulland never actually resided at the Precita Avenue property.

Thus, the foundation of the prior eviction was false. In fact, Stephane Roulland and his family have been residing full-time at 380 Dolores Street, in Units 1 and 3 since Spring 2021. It became clear that at trial it would be proven that Roulland, while he promised and could have readily occupied the Precita Avenue premises, instead he took up occupancy at the Dolores Street property so as to avoid the duties under Section 37.9(a)(8)(iv) of the Rent Ordinance. That provision required him to refrain from eviction or to offer Salcido a non-comparable unit.

In the Dolores Street eviction against Laura Salcido, whereas Plaintiff hastily set the case for trial for September 12, 2022, on the eve thereof, attorney Joanna Kozubal, who had also represented Roulland in the 302 Precita Avenue case, bailed-out, leaving Roulland to find another attorney, unfamiliar with the facts or the law.

On the second day of trial, Judge Jacobs was persuaded by the August 31, 2022 Court of Appeal decision in 2710 Sutter Ventures, et al. v. Sean Millis, [First Appellate District, (2022) A162439, SF Case No. CUD-20-667481], a case brilliantly pursued by Steve Collier of the Tenderloin Housing Clinic. Therein, the Court of Appeal made clear that a landlord must comply in full with Rent Ordinance 37.9A; partial compliance is insufficient. The Sutter Ventures case also made clear that references to exhibits, such as attachments to eviction notices, do not cure the lack of full compliance with Rent Ordinance section 37.9A and that “individualized” eviction notices often argued for by landlord attorneys, were insufficient. Judge Jacobs found that the full compliance rationale of the Sutter Ventures decision, albeit an Ellis case, applied equally to the owner move-in case before him.

Owner Stephane Roulland has since rescinded with the Rent Board the owner move-in action against Laura Salcido.

Stephen P. Booth, Esq. is an attorney with the Tenderloin Housing Clinic