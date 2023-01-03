2023 Is Pivotal Year for San Francisco Public Schools

by on

Can Board and Superintendent Make Progress?

The upcoming twelve months of 2023 will be a pivotal time for San Francisco public schools. Superintendent Matt Wayne has just begun implementing his vision for the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD), having recently completed his 117-day listening and learning tour. The Board of Education will have a new Commissioner- special education parent and advocate Alida Fisher. Lingering unresolved concerns will merge with a new way of doing Board business as the lumbering organization attempts to achieve ambitious student outcome goals.

The past twelve months have seen dramatic turnover, while ongoing and new concerns continued to consume more precious time and money. A poorly planned and rolled out new EmPower teacher payroll software system has literally made staff poorer, even as teachers had slept over and held a walkout in protest. An emergency declaration and expensive consultants have brought some change, but a complete resolution is maddeningly unknown months and dollars in the future. Recently the Buena Vista Horace Mann (BVHM) Kindergarten-8th grade Mission District school has had to deal with finding lead and arsenic toxic metals in its Edible Schoolyard Project soil, and lead in its drinking water.

Such lingering concerns cast a concerning pall over the new leadership of Superintendent Wayne and mayor-appointed Board of Education Commissioners Lainie Motamedi and Lisa Weissman-Ward. Yet some can take homage in the break from the 2021 Board of Education, which I described as a Candidate for the Worst School Board EVER. This Board has kept in the background as the Superintendent met with concerned parties and acted on best choices in tough situations.

The contaminated BVHM soil was quickly fenced off and may already have been removed during this winter break.

Could the school district have handled the concerns better and done more to address the school community complaints? Yes.

The district leadership has had to deal with these unexpected crises as they work on their own big specific goals. Board President Jenny Lam and the other 6 Board of Education Commissioners unanimously approved the goals of quantified improvements in student outcomes in third grade literacy, eighth grade mathematics, and college/career readiness.

Will they do their part to focus, support, and fund the Superintendent in the first year of these goals? Will the Board be able to achieve their own goal of 50% Board meeting discussion time on student outcomes?

President Lam, recognizing recent poor public education numbers in public polling, has set the table and has said the right things. She recently told the San Francisco Chronicle, “We must regain the trust of our community. The city deserves a Board of Education that operates effectively and consistently prioritizes improving student outcomes.”

Lam and the other Board Commissioners can justifiably point to their successes they have achieved this past year: approved a balanced budget, staved off teacher layoffs, committed to in-person learning.

The work going forward won’t be easier, nor more worthwhile. For the 2021-2022 school year, testing revealed that third grade reading of African-American students in San Francisco public schools had just 17.6% meeting or exceeding levels, lower compared to the rest of California (30.3% at level).

The District has put in money and focus on literacy in the past and has not made significant progress. Will leadership make the major changes to curriculum, professional development, and other resources to achieve their goals in this area?

How will the Superintendent and Board Commissioners handle other topics that have lingered or been exacerbated over the pandemic? What will be done about chronic absenteeism, student mental health, learning loss? Will adult conversations continue to dominate discussion time? How will the district’s financial situation improve? Will the district continue to put off community concerns about the budget through the Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) process?

Initial work on the high school task force has begun, which has goals of re-envisioning all the public high schools across the city. Member selection has been unclear, as has been the agenda and scope, and even the need for following the Brown Act for public meetings.

2023 shall be a pivotal year in how the leadership will handle all on their plate. And in a blink will be November 2024 elections, where four Commissioners will need to consider running once again: President Lam, Board Vice President Kevine Boggess, Commissioner Matt Alexander, and Commissioner Mark Sanchez.