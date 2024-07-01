$20 Billion Housing Bond Gets Greenlight

by on

Huge Breakthrough for Bay Area

Something truly amazing happened in the Bay Area last week. Counties unable to collaborate on a range of regional issues came together to place a $20 billion affordable housing bond on the November ballot. That’s billion, not million!

And there’s more. To increase chances of passage there will be a companion state ballot measure allowing housing bonds to pass with 55% rather than 66.7% of the vote. Prop 13’s ability to impose 2/3 vote requirements on bonds when itself failed to get that supermajority never made legal sense. It’s long passed time to reduce the percentage for affordable housing bonds.

The Need to Go Big

Local efforts to increase affordable housing have been frustrated by the politics of the 2/3 vote requirement. It has resulted in bringing many bonds to voters that are too small to make a meaningful difference. When 34% of the electorate can kill a bond measure, mayors carefully test the numbers. They inevitably go as big as politically feasible but not big enough to meet local needs.

San Francisco and Los Angeles both show that passing housing bonds creates unrealistic expectations among some voters. They hear about a $500 million bond and think that it will create thousands more affordable units than has been projected. That’s why it’s so vital that the nine-county Bay Area housing bond in November is going big.

The bond is projected to produce 72,000 affordable homes. 36,000 for new construction, 14,000 for preservation, and 22,000 to be available for all housing purposes.

It will be the biggest housing bond in California history.

Finally, A Regional Approach

From the time homelessness became a major issue in 1982 and the affordability crisis spread through cities, many have called for a regional Bay Area approach. There has been a staggering amount of time and money devoted to trying to get Bay Area cities to collaborate in addressing the housing crisis.

I personally never put any time into regional approaches because I never thought they were viable. My feeling was that San Francisco could criticize Contra Costa and Marin counties about their lack of spending on homelessness until the cows come home and it wouldn’t change their mindset.

I often heard from people in Lafayette, Walnut Creek and other cities that “if San Francisco wants to fund housing and shelters for the unhoused that’s there decision. We see it differently.” As much as San Francisco argued that the failure of nearby cities to build shelters and affordable housing meant their unhoused moved to San Francisco, the city’s pleas were ignored.

That’s why the $20 billion bond is such a huge step for the region. I know some of the people and groups who worked tirelessly to make this happen. I prefer not to specifically mention any because I know I will overlook some. But those who made this happen know who they are.

They deserve the thanks of everyone concerned about the Bay Area housing crisis. And the Bay Area’s future.

A Campaign to Run

There is still a campaign to run. And with so many local, state and national races having already recruited volunteers, the groups who got the bond on the ballot will likely have to staff the grassroots part of the campaign. I would think that campaign literature for the bond could be distributed with materials for local races across the nine counties.

No major group has announced plans to heavily fund an opposition campaign. That again is a tribute to the groups pushing the bond, as they made sure to keep potential opponents satisfied.

I believe the November bond will bring more money to San Francisco and Alameda County than all of their prior local housing bonds combined. And with state-mandated housing element compliance requiring all of these Bay Area cities to build a lot more housing, this bond provides some of the necessary funding.

We hear so often about politicians and governments not getting the job done. The Bay Area Affordable Housing Bond is an example of both doing the job right.